Imran Khan: I dont want a PR manager, wish to work at my own pace

Imran Khan who is all set to make a comeback in acting with his film Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum, co-starring Bhumi Pednekkar and Gurfateh Pirzada. He insists that prep for the comeback does not include a battalion of PRs and managers. “I have worked at a time where I had a PR and manager. Having had a taste of it and knowing what it brings to your world I now don't want those things. I dont want a manager who will go out there and look for work for me. The manager's pay percentage depends on keeping me steadily employed because of which he may push me to do things I dont want to. I dont want them to find worl for me, I want to find my work. Engaging in the PR game is a full time job, it takes hours everyday sitting with the PR team, planning strategies and reviewing the results. Because of how much everyone does it the public is aware of it. Now the public looks at everything without speculation, is this a PR stunt, what is the angle behind it. I'd rather work at my own pace.” Imran Khan

Speaking about his film he says, “Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum is a character story approached from where I'm in my life. I'm a divorced man in my 40s and a parent, a story with such shades is what makes it interesting to me.”

The actor recently recently found him at the centre of controversy. Imran had opened up saying Vishal Bhardwaj cast him in the 2013 release Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola for dishonest reasons. He says he has no regrets about speaking his truth and sharing his experience.

"I won't say something that I dont stand by. To let the fear of backlash restrict you from speaking your truth or anything of interest is no good. Today everyone is following some sort of prescribed script that you are told will be well received. At the same time I dont think the idea is to offend people, I'm pointing the lens at myself and sharing my experience." He adds, "At 25, I may not been comfortable admitting I listen to Spice Girls and Backstreet Boys, at 40 I am."