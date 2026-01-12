Sunil Grover takes Ghajini revenge, gets Aamir Khan kicked out of his own office in a fun ‘real Aamir’ face-off. Watch

A new promotional video for Happy Patel features Sunil Grover slipping effortlessly into Aamir Khan’s persona as he is seen distributing cheques not only to actor Vir Das but even to his bodyguards. The video opens with Vir entering Aamir’s office for a meeting ahead of the film’s release, only to find Sunil seated in the superstar’s chair.

Comedian Sunil Grover recently left audiences in splits on The Great Indian Kapil Show with his pitch-perfect mimicry of Aamir Khan , a performance that even earned praise from the superstar himself. Taking the fun a notch higher, Sunil now goes head-to-head with Aamir in a hilarious face-off to decide who the ‘real’ Aamir is, and he secures an easy win.

Suspicious at first, Vir questions Sunil’s identity. However, Sunil quickly convinces him that he is indeed Aamir Khan. When Vir points out that he looks slightly different, Sunil casually responds, “I have been working out.”

Continuing the act, Sunil showers praise on Vir, saying, “I am so proud of you, man. What a picture you have made, Happy Patel. Raj Kapoor, Nolan ke baad, Vir Das. You know I am telling you.” He then hands Vir a ‘bonus’ cheque, adding, “Your film is a superhit. It’s a bonus cheque — please take it, don’t refuse. It’s my experience. If the picture doesn’t turn out to be a superhit, then I am not Aamir Khan. Oscar, Oscar, Oscar.”

Handing over yet another cheque, Sunil says, “Here, take this cheque for the sequel. I really want to make it. Now don’t cry, otherwise I’ll start crying too.” Just then, Aamir Khan walks in, visibly confused on seeing Sunil dressed like him and interacting with Vir. Pointing towards Aamir, Vir asks, “Who are you?” Aamir snaps back, “Ghajni ban gaya hai tu (Have you lost your memory)? I’ll punch you. I am Aamir, your producer.”

What follows is a laugh-out-loud face-off, with both Aamir and Sunil trying to prove that they are the real Aamir Khan. Vir ultimately declares that Aamir is actually Sunil impersonating the superstar to gain fame. When Aamir calls in security to throw Sunil out, Sunil cleverly hands cheques to the bodyguards as well. Convinced that Sunil is the real Aamir, they end up escorting the superstar out of his own office.

The clip quickly went viral, with fans having a hearty laugh watching the video. One comment read, “The Ghajini revenge is sweet.” For the unversed, in Ghajini, Asin hires an actor, played by Sunil, to pose as her boyfriend Sanjay Singhania. However, after Aamir disapproves of his acting and laughs at him, Asin chooses Aamir as Sanjay Singhania instead. Fans praised Sunil, with one writing, “Sunil Grover’s impression is way too on point.” Another wrote, “This is gold,” while one fan commented, “This is such a masterpiece, LMAO.”