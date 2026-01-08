Aamir Khan addresses feud with brother Faissal Khan: ‘How can you fight your own family’

Last year, actor Faissal Khan alleged that his family once kept him under house arrest, and accused his brother and actor Aamir Khan of misusing his power and influence to bring him down. Now, Aamir has addressed the conflict, saying he refused to fight with his own family. Aamir Khan worked with his brother Faissal Khan in film Mela.

Aamir Khan speaks up In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir spoke about his ongoing feud with his brother Faissal Khan, with whom he starred in film Mela along with Twinkle Khanna. Mela was released on January 7, 2000.

When asked about Faissal accusing Aamir of multiple transgressions, including illegal confinement and career sabotage, the actor said, “Kya karein? (What to do?) That is my destiny. You can fight the world, but how can you fight your own family?”

Talking about the failure of Mela, Aamir added, “I was obviously disappointed by its failure to achieve its potential. Beyond that, I think it’s tough to answer your question. First of all, let me tell you, every film I do means a lot to me. The failure of Mela definitely made a difference to me. It was hard on Faissal, but it was hard on me as well. I’m not comfortable with the idea of any of my films not realising their full potential. The entire team had worked very hard. We were all disappointed.”

What do we know about the feud Last year, tensions between Aamir and Faissal came into the spotlight with Faissal declaring that he has severed all ties with the family. He has alleged that Aamir had an affair with UK-based Jessica Hines while still married to his first wife, Reena Dutta, and even fathered a child with the journalist.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Faissal accused Aamir of carefully crafting a public persona that, according to him, is far removed from reality. “He is trying to create a clean image for the audience, but you can find out his image by him having so many relationships with women and all that… He likes to whitewash his image which is not the reality,” he said.

Last year, in response to remarks made by Faissal, Aamir Khan’s family released a public statement expressing distress over what they describe as “hurtful and misleading" portrayals of family members, including Aamir’s mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and Aamir himself.

“It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family," read a part of the statement.