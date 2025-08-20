Faissal Khan levels new allegations against brother Aamir Khan: ‘He has always been jealous of me’

All is not well between superstar Aamir Khan and his brother Faissal Khan. Faissal has alleged that his family once kept him under house arrest and branded him as a mad man. Taking things further, he has now accused Aamir of misusing his power and influence to bring him down. Faissal Khan worked with his brother Aamir Khan on one film, Mela, which was released in 2000.

On Aamir keeping him under house arrest

Opening about his ordeal, Faissal tells us, “For many years, since 2003, torture is happening to me by my family. And the torture is not of a small extent. My fundamental rights are being infringed upon. My family doesn't respect me or trust me.”

He admitted that he wrote an abusive letter to the whole family in the early 2000s, following which they started calling him a “mad man”.

“In 2005, Aamir came with the police and a doctor. He used his power to put me on medication and a nursing home against my wishes. In 2006, I went to Aamir's other house where he let me stay. For some time, everything was fine. Then suddenly in 2007, he wanted my signatory right… And that would have made me zero as a human being. Giving up your signatory rights is losing all your rights.”

“That's when I left the house… I was shocked ke ab yeh log signatory rights pe aa gaye hain… I thought that this is total nonsense and I have to fight my family. All they try to do is try and defame me. They put out a statement saying that I am misleading public. But I have proof of everything that I am saying… This time, I got upset and decided to cut all ties with them to safeguard myself, my peace of mind and my dignity,” he added.

On estranged relationship with Aamir Khan

There was a time when Aamir worked with his brother Faissal on a film, Mela, which was released in 2000. But according to him, Aamir was always jealous of him.

“When I was working on my first film, Madhosh, which was produced by my father Tahir Hussain, my father called Aamir many times. He wanted him to hear the script. But Aamir didn’t hear it. I was disappointed at that time and wondered why he doesn’t want to guide me, his own brother,” Faissal said.

He continued, “Then people started saying he is jealous from you from that time. In Mela, my work was appreciated more than his work. That also triggered jealousy and sibling rivalry… Between 2003 and 2005, my family instigated him. And he told me to quit acting after Mela.”

That came as a shock to Faissal, who stated, “and then it was downhill from that time and everything went haywire”.

Faissal stayed away from the limelight through the early 2000s and has only begun making frequent appearances in recent years. In 2015, he worked on a film Chinar Daastaan-E-Ishq, which is yet to be released. In 2021, he made his directorial debut and starred in the psychological thriller film Faactory. He even sang a song in the film.

“At the time of Faactory, I was not getting buyers. I tried to reach out to him for help to help me to sell it to OTT because he is such a powerful person. He refused to help me. So they are all incidents which are triggering off for many years right from 1992 when I started working on my first film,” Faissal said.

On Aamir being brainwashed by the family

That being said, Faissal still believes that it is his someone who is instigating Aamir against him, and making him do wrong things.

“Aamir was put in the forefront by the family to use his power. You need to be a person with influence to forcefully put someone under medication, put someone under house arrest. Aamir’s fault is that he listened to the family and did whatever wrong he was told to do. He was an adult in 2005 when he first came and took me. It was his stupidity and ignorance that he was brainwashed,” he said.

Faissal added, “He hurt the people around him amid the family politics… He will pay for his karma and for whatever he's done wrong.”

On his present fear

Right now, Faissal is scared that Aamir will again use power and influence against him.

“Aamir has a very strong pull with the police and many other people with influence. In 2005, he only came with the police and forcefully took me, which is against the law… If he could orchestrate that thing and at that time, he is more powerful now… I'm wondering what he can do now,” Faissal said.

“Aamir is not a criminal minded person, but he might be instigated…. And I don’t know and fear what he would do this time,” shared Faissal, who filed a writ petition after a month.