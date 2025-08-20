Faissal Khan dares brother Aamir Khan to deny his extramarital affair with Jessica Hines: ‘I can prove it’

Tensions between Aamir Khan and his brother Faissal Khan have come to light, with Faissal declaring that he has severed all ties with the family. He has alleged that Aamir had an affair with UK-based Jessica Hines while still married to his first wife, Reena Dutta, and even fathered a child with the journalist. Now, he has asserted that Aamir can’t deny these claims. On Monday, Faissal Khan held a press meet to discuss why he had cut ties with his brother Aamir Khan and the rest of the family.

On Aamir getting offended by him

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Faissal looked back at writing an abusive letter to the whole family when they tried to put pressure on him to get married again. He shared that at that time Aamir got divorced from Reena Dutta and was living with Kiran Rao.

“After my divorce, my family started putting pressure on me to get married to my auntie… I was telling them to let me work and settle down. I got so upset and angry that I wrote a letter which was slightly abusive in nature to point out the relationships of my family members,” Faissal said.

He added, “My sister Nikkhat had 3 marriages. Aamir went through a divorce with Reena. He had a child with Jessica Hines out of wedlock. And then was staying with Kiran Rao… I wanted to tell them to look at themselves first. They took offense to that letter and my opposition to get married and declared me mad… No one likes to know the truth about how their marriages, and their relationships are not working out. I put that mirror in front of their face.”

On Aamir’s divorce with Reena

Aamir and Reena got married in 1986. They also have a daughter, Ira Khan and a son Junaid. Aamir and Reena divorced in 2002.

Talking about Aamir’s failed relationship with Reena, Faissal shared, “I was there around when his relationship was not working with Reena. They got divorced and then he went into his work. I was also struggling with my work.”

“Around the time of his divorce, Aamir had started his production company, Aamir Khan Productions, with the film Lagaan. He was involved with his work a lot, and Reena was also helping him in the front. I could see his relationship going bad and with everything was happening with Reena, but I couldn't help it. That was his decision. He had to live his life,” he added.

Faissal mentioned that Aamir’s divorce from Reena was one of the triggers which disturbed him. “I was like why are you telling me to get married again,” he said.

On Aamir’s affair with Jessica

Faissal has claimed that Aamir was in a relationship with Jessica while still married to Reena. After that, he started living with Kiran. “I was seeing the atmosphere and saying let me also take my decision since everyone is taking their right decisions. Allow me also to live my life freely,” Faissal stated.

Faissal goes on to claim, “Everyone knows that he has had a relationship with Jessica and he has a child. He can't deny that. You can do a DNA test. I have proof of everything that I am saying… It's not me who's just fabricating.”

On Aamir trying to have a good image

Faissal has accused Aamir of carefully crafting a public persona that, according to him, is far removed from reality.

“He is trying to create a clean image for the audience, but you can find out his image by him having so many relationships with women and all that… He likes to whitewash his image which is not the reality,” he says while wrapping up.