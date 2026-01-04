Aamir Khan says ‘felt like I was watching myself’ after seeing Sunil Grover mimicking him: I have laughed the loudest

Comedian Sunil Grover has time and again impressed audiences with his mimicry skills. After wowing viewers with his pitch-perfect mimicry of Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, he transformed into Aamir Khan in the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. While the audience loved it, the superstar himself has also reacted to Sunil’s act. Aamir Khan loved Sunil Grover mimicking him at The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Aamir Khan's reaction to Sunil Grover mimicking him

In an interview with Subhash K Jha for Bollywood Hungama, Aamir revealed that he felt nothing but joy after watching Sunil mimic him on The Great Indian Kapil Show. He said, “I wouldn’t even call it mimicry. It was so authentic, I felt like I was watching myself. I saw a small clip, and now I’m going to watch the whole episode.”

He added, “What I saw was priceless. I was laughing so much I couldn’t breathe! There was no malice in it at all. I must have laughed the loudest.”

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show saw Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday gracing the show. During the episode, Sunil transformed into Aamir Khan and mimicked how the superstar interacts with the paparazzi, as well as his style of speaking, dressing and walking. Sunil also joked about marriage, asking Kartik why he has not married even once so far. He referred to himself as “unees bees Aamir”.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show began with Priyanka Chopra as the guest. In the episode, Priyanka and Sunil sang a fun song that went viral on social media. The second episode featured the Indian women’s cricket team, who spoke about their World Cup win in 2025. The show also stars Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, apart from Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, and features Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh as permanent guests. It is available to watch on Netflix, with new episodes releasing every Saturday.