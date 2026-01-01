Kapil Sharma defends comparing cricket coach Amol Muzumdar to Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India after X user takes offence

On a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, the women’s cricket team, barring Smriti Mandhana and their coach, Amol Muzumdar, were guests. In the episode, host Kapil Sharma lauded Amol on the win, comparing him to Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Chak De India, only to receive flak for it. Kapil Sharma had to defend himself after comparing Amol Muzumdar to Shah Rukh Khan's role in Chak De India.

What did Kapil Sharma say?

In the episode, Kapil tells Amol, “Since you won the cricket World Cup, do you know that people are comparing you to Shah Rukh Khan from Chak De online? Seriously, sir. You are handsome too. Do you feel like Shah Rukh?” The coach smiles and replies, “No, not like Chak De.”

But cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues pitches in before he can finish his sentence. She says, “He is lying; he even changed his name from Amol Muzumdar to Kabir Muzumdar,” referring to Shah Rukh’s character’s name, Kabir Khan, in the hit 2007 film.

X user takes offence, hits out at Kapil

An X user took offence at this, referring to how Shah Rukh’s character in Chak De was inspired by hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi. They wrote, “Idiot @KapilSharmaK9 should know that the real hero was Mir Ranjan Negi not Kabir Khan the reel hero! I wish Amol Muzumdar had fact check this clown.”

Kapil defended himself, writing, “Dear sir when did I say Kabir khan? I said Shahrukh khan, and it was in a humorous way, which you will never understand bcoz apka taansane to besura hai (your singing is out of tune) hahaha, anyways happy new year. Stay happy n spread happiness.”

Soon, an advocate also came to Kapil’s defence, writing, “Did he said Kabir Khan ? He just made a reference of a film.” Kapil reposted him, writing, “Yes my lord, that’s what I wanted to say, who explain it better than a lawyer, thank you.”

When a fan asked the TV host to ‘ignore such jokers’, he replied, “I know Gupta ji, I was just sitting in the toilet that time. Kuch alag se time nahi nikala maine inko reply karne ke liye (I did not seek out time to reply to him). Hahaha, Happy new year to you too sir.”

The new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show has had Priyanka Chopra and the women's Indian cricket team, who recently won the World Cup, as guests so far.