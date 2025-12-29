Shah Rukh Khan stopped Jawan's shooting, was inaccessible during Aryan Khan's case, says Girija Oak

Bollywood actor Girija Oak recently opened up about working with Shah Rukh Khan during one of the most challenging periods of his life. The two were shooting for Jawan at a time when his son Aryan Khan was arrested. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Girija revealed that Shah Rukh never let it affect his conduct on set. Girija Oak recalls toughest time in Shah Rukh Khan's life during Jawan shoot.

Girija Oak on shooting with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Girija said that she had shot with Shah Rukh Khan during one of the most difficult phases of his life. While they were filming Jawan, the Aryan Khan case was ongoing. After that, Pathaan released, and audiences took it personally to make the film a success. This was followed by another controversy during Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, when he offered a dua (blessing).

She added, “People had started accusing him, and it was all in very bad taste. In spite of this happening, the grace that man holds. Not once has he lost his cool on set; he never shouted at anyone, and I’m sure he must be going through turmoil in his life at that time, but he showed up on time no matter what and always did his part well. And two years is a long time to judge anyone’s personality, and I shot with him for many months, so I have really gotten to see him through all of these phases.”

Speaking about the period when the case was underway, Girija said that for three to four months, Shah Rukh did not attend any public events and was also not shooting for Jawan. “So I didn’t see him during this time; nobody had access to Mr Khan at that point in time. We met him when we resumed shoot and by that time the case was almost over, and he was the same person that he was before, absolutely professional, composed, and graceful.”

About the Aryan Khan drug case

In October 2021, Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB in connection with a drug case after it raided a cruise party. Shah Rukh Khan’s son spent nearly 20 days in jail. After several hearings, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan. Later, in May 2022, the NCB filed a chargesheet in which Aryan was given a clean chit.

About Jawan

Helmed by Atlee, the action thriller featured Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. Deepika Padukone made a cameo appearance in the film, which also starred Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak and Lehar Khan, among others, in supporting roles. The film emerged as a blockbuster, collecting over ₹1,100 crore at the worldwide box office. In 2025, Shah Rukh Khan also won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film.