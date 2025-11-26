Girija Oak reveals getting creepy DMs after overnight fame, national crush tag: ‘They asked ek ghanta bitaane ki keemat’

Actor Girija Oak has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades, but it was a viral interview video that turned her into ‘National Crush’ overnight earlier this month. The actor, known for her work in Marathi and Hindi films and television shows, has now addressed the sudden surge in fame, including its darker aspects. Actor Girija Oak has addressed her newfound fame.(Instagram)

Girija Oak opens up on ‘national crush’ tag

Pictures of Girija from an interview were shared widely on social media, with internet users calling her ‘India’s Sydney Sweeney’ and dubbing her the ‘new national crush’. Addressing this in a new interview with The Lallantop, the actor said, “Someone asked if anything has changed. I said no, I’m not getting extra work offers.”

The 37-year-old actor opened up on the dark side of this sudden surge in fame as well, saying she has been getting a lot of disturbing messages on her social media platforms. “Someone said, ‘I can do anything for you, give me a chance.’ Someone even asked my rate — Ek ghanta bitaane ki keemat kya hai (What is the price to spend an hour with you?). There are many such messages. If these same people saw me in real life, they wouldn’t even look up. Behind a veil, people say anything. In front of you, they speak with love and respect. This is a strange zone. There can be a big debate on how seriously we should take this virtual space,” said the actor.

Girija Oak's career

Girija Oak began her career with the Marathi film Manini when she was a teenager. She appeared in small roles in Hindi films, such as Taare Zameen Par and Shor in the City, while establishing herself as a well-known name in Marathi cinema over the years. She has also gained fame through TV shows such as Ladies Special and Modern Love: Mumbai. Girija was last seen in the Netflix film Inspector Zende opposite Manoj Bajpayee. She will be next seen in the upcoming show Perfect Family alongside Gulshan Devaiah.