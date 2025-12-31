Namrata Shirodkar reflects on unforgettable moments with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra as 2025 ends

Former actor and model Namrata Shirodkar took to social media on December 31 to reflect on the year that had passed. She posted a Reel with unseen pictures to look back on special moments with her husband, Mahesh Babu, children Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni, actor Priyanka Chopra, and others. Namrata Shirodkar posted fun pictures with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.

Namrata’s unforgettable 2025 moments with Mahesh, Priyanka

“The year that was…” wrote Namrata with red heart emojis as she shared a Reel on Instagram. “& with that…the 2025 season comes to an end,” she wrote on the Reel. The video features numerous moments captured on family vacations in Sri Lanka and other places. Pictures of the Ganapati puja at home also feature on the Reel, along with glimpses of them celebrating other festivals together.

One picture shows Namrata posing for a selfie with her sister, Shilpa Shirodkar. She also posted a click with Rana Daggubati’s wife, Miheeka Bajaj. Mahesh holds Sitara close in some pictures, planting a sweet kiss on her head. She also included moments from their Christmas celebrations recently with close friends. Namrata also posted fun pictures of herself and Priyanka posing together for the camera. She also honoured their pet dog, Nobu, who had recently passed away, by including a picture.

On Monday, Mahesh, Namrata, Sitara and Gautam were spotted at the Hyderabad airport, leaving the city for a relaxing vacation and to ring in the New Year together. Sitara even mirrored Mahesh’s trademark style, dressing in a T-shirt and jeans, complete with sunglasses and a hat.

Recent work

After the 2024 Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh began shooting for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi early in 2025. The film was launched with a quiet puja in January this year, and Mahesh began training for it in 2024. The announcement was officially made in November at a grand event held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran co-star with him in the film, slated for release during Sankranthi 2027.