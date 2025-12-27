Malti jumps with joy, spreads her arms as she enjoys snowfall in New York with mom Priyanka Chopra and dad Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra has given a glimpse of how she has been enjoying her week with her family members. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka posted a bunch of videos and pictures featuring her mother Madhu Chopra, husband-singer Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Malti featured in a few posts of her mom, Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra shares posts from her holiday

Dressed in a cream outfit, Priyanka shared a selfie with Madhu. In a clip, Priyanka and Malti walked down a street as it snowed. After walking for some time, both of them ran while the camera recorded them. She also shared a photo as she posed on the street, standing next to Malti.

Malti has fun during New York snowfall

In another photo, the toddler was seen sitting on a step and stretching her arms, looking at the sky. They also took a car ride at night during snowfall. In a photo, Malti was seen wrapped in a blanket, sitting outdoors near a bonfire. Madhu posed near a Christmas tree in another picture.

A video showed Malti walking on the snow-covered footpath, looking down as she left footprints. She then entered a store near which her father, Nick Jonas, stood. His brother Joe Jonas was also seen inside the store. In the last clip, Priyanka wrote "2026" in the snow and gave a glimpse of it.

She captioned the post, "Proof that sometimes happiness falls from the sky. (Snowflakes, smiling face with hearts and white heart emojis)." Priyanka added Somewhere Only We Know as the background music and geo-tagged the location as New York.

Priyanka shares a fun post

Earlier, Priyanka had shared a video with Malti as they ran on a New York street. She wrote, "0 visibility but…joy at a (100 emoji). (Speaker high volume) IYKYK." She added the voice meme, as the background track, in which a woman is unable to pronounce the word "visibility".

About Priyanka's projects

Fans will see Priyanka in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu. In the film, Priyanka will play Mandakini, Mahesh as Rudhra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran will portray Kumbha. Varanasi is set to release during Sankranti 2027. This will mark her Telugu film debut.

She has several other projects in the pipeline. Priyanka will star in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.