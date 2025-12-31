Aamir Khan, R Madhavan clear the air about 3 Idiots sequel: ‘Where do we go in the sequel?’

There has been considerable buzz around a possible sequel to the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, with many reports claiming that Rajkumar Hirani is actively working on the idea, and others saying the original cast - Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi - are interested in returning. However, two of the three OG ‘idiots’ - Aamir and Madhavan - have now cleared the air regarding a possible sequel. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots featured R Madhavan, Aamir Khan and Sharman Joshi as engineering college students.

Madhavan doubtful about the sequel

In an interview with Subhash K Jha for Bollywood Hungama, Madhavan said, “A sequel to 3 Idiots sounds great. But it also sounds far-fetched. All three of us Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and I are much older now. Where do we go in the sequel? What are our lives like now? It is an interesting thought. But hardly conducive to a proper sequel. I would love to work with Raju Hirani again. But 3 Idiots again? I think that would be idiotic.”

Aamir says nobody has approached him for 3 Idiots sequel

Aamir said he would want to do a 3 Idiots sequel, but added that he has not been approached for one yet. “We had so much fun making that film! My character Rancho is the most popular character I’ve played. People still talk about Rancho. So yeah, I’d love to do a sequel. But no one has approached me.”

All about 3 Idiots

3 Idiots was the first Indian film to gross ₹400 crore worldwide, and set a benchmark for box office performance overseas. It remained India’s highest-grossing film for quite some time. Over the years, it has gained a cult following as well, due to repeated TV airings and OTT streaming. The film also starred Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor, Omi Vaidya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.