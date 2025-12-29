After Salman and SRK, Sunil Grover now stuns with pitch-perfect Aamir Khan mimicry, internet says: ‘Laga asli Aamir hai’

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has made it a habit to shock audiences week after week with stunning mimicries of Bollywood’s top stars. While he was known for his Shah Rukh Khan act for years, during his recent appearances on the Great Indian Kapil Show, he has added Salman Khan, Gulzar, SS Rajamouli, and others to his repertoire. This week, he transformed into Aamir Khan, and so seamlessly that the internet almost believed it was the star himself. Sunil Grover on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Sunil Grover transforms into Aamir Khan

The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, sees Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday grace the stage as guests this week to promote their new film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Sunil, dressed as Aamir, arrives to chat with the guests, quipping about the star’s multiple marriages and doling out relationship advice. He even pokes fun at Kartik and Ananya’s film’s title.

The internet reacts

As the promo of Sunil’s interaction with the stars was posted on social media, fans reacted with awe. “Abe mujhe laga real wala aamir aagaya same (I thought it’s the real Aamir),” wrote one. Many others echoed the sentiment. “He looks more Aamir than Aamir Khan himself,” wrote another. Many others compared Sunil to AI for his near-flawless transformations. “AI takes prompts from Sunil Grover,” quipped one.

Sunil Grover's stellar career

An actor with over 20 years of experience in films, Sunil is best known for his comic flair, having worked on several TV shows and hosted reality shows and award functions over the years. In recent years, the actor has experimented with other genres, playing a negative role in Jawan and portraying a ruthless drug lord in the Netflix show, Dabba Cartel. He currently appears on the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which streams on Netflix.