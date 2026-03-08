Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh film crosses ₹8 crore for paid premiere; 87k tickets booked in 24 hours
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer will hit screens on March 19 with paid premieres on March 18.
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, will hit screens on March 19 with paid premieres on March 18. The film’s advance bookings opened after the trailer dropped on Saturday, and the premieres alone have crossed ₹8 crore. Dhurandhar 2 also sold a whopping 87,000 tickets in 24 hours. (Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 trailer review: Aditya Dhar teases bloodier sequel with Ranveer Singh in top form, but can he surprise you?)
Dhurandhar 2 sells over 87K tickets in 24 hours
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking opened on various ticketing platforms, but on BookMyShow (BMS) alone, the film touched 87.81K tickets within 24 hours. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also noted that, as soon as bookings opened, the film sold a staggering 7.5K tickets per hour for paid premieres. While this number is nowhere near the highest per-hour ticket sales, it's still decent and expected to climb.
Paid premieres for Dhurandhar 2 bring in over ₹8 crore
Trade website Sacnilk reported that as soon as advance booking opened for Dhurandhar 2, the Ranveer-starrer sold tickets worth ₹4 crore worldwide in just under two hours. Of this, ₹2.50 crore was generated from PVR, Inox and Cinepolis alone, with 35,000 tickets sold in these multiplex chains. In fact, a new premium pricing category called Super Blockbuster Plus was also introduced, with tickets going for as high as ₹2500 for previews in Delhi-NCR multiplexes.
For the paid premiere, Dhurandhar 2 has already brought in ₹8.06 crore. Of this, over ₹7 crore comes from the Hindi version alone. The Telugu version has brought in over ₹5 lakh so far, while the Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions brought in ₹4 lakh, ₹27K and ₹28K respectively so far. The highest occupancy so far is interestingly in Tamil Nadu, at 22%. Given that there’s still more than a week for the premiere, the numbers are expected to climb higher.
Dhurandhar’s box office collections
For the unversed, Dhurandhar had an opening of ₹28 crore in India when it was released on December 5. The film had collected ₹103 crore by its opening weekend. By the end of its run, Dhurandhar collected ₹838.5 crore in India and ₹1303.35 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 is expected to surpass these numbers, given the high expectations for it and the popularity of the first part. The sequel will see Ranveer, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi reprise their roles.
