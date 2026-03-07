Alia Bhatt, Ram Gopal Varma impressed by Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 trailer: ‘This is stratospheric level’
The trailer of Dhurandhar 2, featuring Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, has ignited excitement on social media and left even celebrities impressed.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has spoken highly of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar since the day of its release. Now, as the makers have released the trailer of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the filmmaker could not hold back and shared how impressed he was with it on social media. Alia Bhatt also heaped praise on the trailer.
Ram Gopal Varma and Alia Bhatt heap praise on Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge trailer
On Saturday, the makers of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge released the much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh’s film, and social media is now abuzz with excitement for the movie. Ram Gopal Varma took to X and shared a one-line message praising Aditya Dhar as well as the trailer. He wrote, “This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2.”
Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram and sharing the trailer of Dhurandhar 2, she wrote, “Beast mode on!!! This trailer is out of control!”
The trailer shows Ranveer Singh returning as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is now rising in the power struggle to take control of Lyari. It promises an ‘epic revenge’, with Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt returning in their fiercest avatars, appearing more dangerous than ever.
While continuing the story of how Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy, operates from within the gang to eliminate terror networks targeting India, the trailer also reveals how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It offers glimpses of his backstory, leaving fans intrigued.
The trailer has social media buzzing with excitement. One of the comments read, “Our parents' generation had SHOLAY, Our generation have DHURANDHAR, PERIOD.” Another commented, “0% Attitude, 100% Acting. Ranveer Singh is not just playing a character; he is living as Jaskirat/Hamza! That intensity is UNMATCHED.” Another wrote, “Masterpiece again. Honsla Eendhan Badla Dhurandhar: The Revenge We are ready…Aditya Dhar, you have changed the 🇮🇳indian cinema. Goosebumps again, Direction, Story, Music, Acting.. Peak level.” Another fan wrote, “This is peak cinema. Dangal's record will be broken in just a month.”
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. The sequel will see an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt, and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows on March 18.
Earlier, the film was supposed to clash with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups starring Yash. However, the makers recently announced that the film has been postponed to June 4 as tensions in the Middle East might affect its box office business. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Dhurandhar 2 on the big screen.
