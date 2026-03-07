Dhurandhar 2 trailer review: Aditya Dhar teases bloodier sequel with Ranveer Singh in top form, but can he surprise you?
Dhurandhar 2 trailer review: The trailer for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge dropped on Saturday, teasing the backstory of Ranveer Singh's character.
Dhurandhar 2 trailer review: Aditya Dhar’s sequel to his superhit 2025 film Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released in theatres soon. The trailer for the film starring Ranveer Singh was released on Saturday, setting the tone for a bloodier sequel. However, staying in tune with the promotional material so far, the video reveals nothing yet promises a lot. (Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 trailer: Ranveer Singh turns beats mode on for 'epic revenge, vows 'India will decide Pakistan's future')
Dhurandhar 2 trailer
The 3-minute-25-second trailer of Dhurandhar 2 begins with a refresher to a scene in Dhurandhar when a terrorist tells R Madhavan’s Ajay Sanyal that Hindus are cowards. He also challenges him to do his best to harm them if he can. It soon shows how Sanyal sees red and decides to send in Ranveer’s character to cause chaos in Pakistan’s terror groups.
With Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait dead, Pakistan's Lyari seems to be burning, both literally and metaphorically. Even as a voiceover wonders who the next ‘badshah’ (emperor) of Lyari would be, Ranveer seems to have taken the throne. The trailer also teases the transformation of Jaskirat Singh Rangi into Hamza Ali Mazari. Almost a minute into the trailer, a remixed version of Bombay Rockers’ 2003 hit Ari Ari begins playing.
But it seems like it’s not just Ranveer’s character that’s out to taste blood because Sanjay Dutt’s SP Chaudhary Aslam and Arjun Rampal’s ISI head Major Iqbal seem worse than ever. At one point in the trailer, it’s hinted that Jaskirat/Hamza will face difficulties in the sequel too, only to be fuelled by Sanyal’s “Honsla eendhan badla (Courage fuels revenge).” The trailer also hints that Sara Arjun’s Yalina Jamali will find out the truth about her husband.
What works and doesn’t
Much like the promotional material of the first film, Dhurandhar 2 promises a lot without revealing much. The film's teaser shocked fans when it turned out to be the same visuals shown at the end of the first film. While Dhurandhar 2’s trailer thankfully offers fresh visuals, including a shootout that mirrors a real incident, it still leaves much to the imagination, which could be both good and bad.
Those who watched the first film see Ranveer’s character go from a wallflower to savage when he kills Rahman Dakait. The trailer seems to lean more on that, teasing a bloody turn for his character. While the visuals of the sequel are as striking as the first part, it begs the question of whether Aditya will be able to pull the rug from under your feet. The trailer makes it clear that when terrorists challenged India to do its worst, it did. Ranveer’s character even vows, “India will now decide Pakistan’s fate.”
Walking into Dhurandhar, many didn’t know how the film would play out. Now, they think they do. Now, if Dhurandhar 2 manages to set itself apart from the influx of machismo films, only time will tell. As well as answer the question of whether Aditya has anything unpredictable in store in a film whose beats are familiar by now.
Dhurandhar 2 will have paid premieres on March 18 and will be released in theatres on March 19.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.