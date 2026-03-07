Dhurandhar 2 trailer review: Aditya Dhar teases bloodier sequel with Ranveer Singh in top form, but can he surprise you?

With Akshaye Khanna ’s Rehman Dakait dead, Pakistan's Lyari seems to be burning, both literally and metaphorically. Even as a voiceover wonders who the next ‘badshah’ (emperor) of Lyari would be, Ranveer seems to have taken the throne. The trailer also teases the transformation of Jaskirat Singh Rangi into Hamza Ali Mazari. Almost a minute into the trailer, a remixed version of Bombay Rockers’ 2003 hit Ari Ari begins playing.

The 3-minute-25-second trailer of Dhurandhar 2 begins with a refresher to a scene in Dhurandhar when a terrorist tells R Madhavan ’s Ajay Sanyal that Hindus are cowards. He also challenges him to do his best to harm them if he can. It soon shows how Sanyal sees red and decides to send in Ranveer’s character to cause chaos in Pakistan’s terror groups.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer review: Aditya Dhar’s sequel to his superhit 2025 film Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released in theatres soon. The trailer for the film starring Ranveer Singh was released on Saturday, setting the tone for a bloodier sequel. However, staying in tune with the promotional material so far, the video reveals nothing yet promises a lot. (Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 trailer: Ranveer Singh turns beats mode on for 'epic revenge, vows 'India will decide Pakistan's future' )

But it seems like it’s not just Ranveer’s character that’s out to taste blood because Sanjay Dutt’s SP Chaudhary Aslam and Arjun Rampal’s ISI head Major Iqbal seem worse than ever. At one point in the trailer, it’s hinted that Jaskirat/Hamza will face difficulties in the sequel too, only to be fuelled by Sanyal’s “Honsla eendhan badla (Courage fuels revenge).” The trailer also hints that Sara Arjun’s Yalina Jamali will find out the truth about her husband.

What works and doesn’t Much like the promotional material of the first film, Dhurandhar 2 promises a lot without revealing much. The film's teaser shocked fans when it turned out to be the same visuals shown at the end of the first film. While Dhurandhar 2’s trailer thankfully offers fresh visuals, including a shootout that mirrors a real incident, it still leaves much to the imagination, which could be both good and bad.

Those who watched the first film see Ranveer’s character go from a wallflower to savage when he kills Rahman Dakait. The trailer seems to lean more on that, teasing a bloody turn for his character. While the visuals of the sequel are as striking as the first part, it begs the question of whether Aditya will be able to pull the rug from under your feet. The trailer makes it clear that when terrorists challenged India to do its worst, it did. Ranveer’s character even vows, “India will now decide Pakistan’s fate.”

Walking into Dhurandhar, many didn’t know how the film would play out. Now, they think they do. Now, if Dhurandhar 2 manages to set itself apart from the influx of machismo films, only time will tell. As well as answer the question of whether Aditya has anything unpredictable in store in a film whose beats are familiar by now.

Dhurandhar 2 will have paid premieres on March 18 and will be released in theatres on March 19.