Internet says leaked videos from Dhurandhar 2 sets look just like real life videos of Lyari shootout which left 7 dead

One video posted on Reddit shows Sanjay dressed as his character, SP Chaudhary Aslam, aka The Jinn, in a trademark white jubba. He stands in the middle of the street and shoots at someone. Extras dressed as policemen can also be seen involved in the shootout as Sanjay walks away. Some footage also shows the actor lighting up a cigarette.

Shooting for Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2, aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is currently underway, and videos of Sanjay Dutt filming for the film have surfaced online. The scene involving a shootout in Lyari, Pakistan, seemed all too familiar to the internet, which dug out footage of the real incident that left seven dead and many injured.

Another video shows cars and bike props on the same street set on fire after an assumed explosion. An ambulance can be seen passing through the chaos for a scene in which Sanjay approaches it while smoking. The scene appears to be the aftermath of the leaked shootout. Someone from the direction team can also be heard yelling ‘cut’ after the shot is taken.

One Redditor posted a YouTube video, terming it Reel v/s Real. Posted by a Pakistani reporter in 2012, the video shows footage of the real shootout, now picturised for Dhurandhar 2 . The 5-minute video captures the shootout between the police, including SP Chaudhary, and the Baloch gang shown in the first film. The reporter can be seen running away with the cameraman after firing intensifies, claiming that grenades are being thrown and they're surrounded from all sides.

“Let dhar cook looks like jinn vs hamza portion in part 2,” wrote one Redditor, reacting to the post. “This is that famous scene where Chaudhry Aslam will destroy all the food supplies and will not let the Ambulance guy get inside Lyari,” claimed another, drawing parallels with a real-life incident.

In the description, the reporter mentioned that at least seven people, including five policemen, were killed and 20 were injured in the shootout. He listed those dead as a member of the People's Aman Committee named Ali, and a Pakistan People’s Party leader, Hassan Baloch. He also mentioned that it was the killing of an activist named Saqib Pathan in a ‘fake’ operation that set off the skirmish. Grenades and rockets were reportedly thrown at the policemen in the face-off.

Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released in theatres on March 19. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and others star in it.