Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Bloodthirsty Ranveer Singh is out for revenge; fans disappointed with 'no new visuals'. Watch

The countdown for the year’s most anticipated Hindi film has officially begun. The makers of Dhurandhar 2 shared its trailer on Tuesday afternoon, unleashing Hamza’s blood-soaked revenge saga onto the world. Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film sees Ranveer Singh’s character dismantle the Pak terror network from within and concludes Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar saga, which began with the first film in December. Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Ranveer Singh as a young Jaskirat in the teaser.

Dhurandhar 2 teaser out, fans react Jio Studios shared the teaser a little after noon on Tuesday. It showed Ranveer's Jaskirat aka Hamza take his mission forward. Gory action-packed montage showed his rise in the underworld of Lyari, along with shots of Sanjay Dutt, Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. However, many fans noted that the teaser was essentially the same that was shown in the end-credits of the first Dhurandhar.

Many expressed their disappointment in the comments. “This is the same. No new visual,” complained one. “Scam kar diya Aditya Dhar ne teaser bol ke (Aditya Dhar scammed us in the name of the teaser),” quipped another. One comment read, “I really thought they would show something new.”

Many others praised it, however, saying that the ‘less is more’ approach works in generating curiosity for the film. “I am glad they are not showing the whole film in the teaser. I'd rather watch in theatre,” argued one.