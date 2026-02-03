Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Bloodthirsty Ranveer Singh is out for revenge; fans disappointed with 'no new visuals'. Watch
Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza returns to take down the Pakistani terror network in Aditya Dhar's awaited spy thriller.
The countdown for the year’s most anticipated Hindi film has officially begun. The makers of Dhurandhar 2 shared its trailer on Tuesday afternoon, unleashing Hamza’s blood-soaked revenge saga onto the world. Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film sees Ranveer Singh’s character dismantle the Pak terror network from within and concludes Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar saga, which began with the first film in December.
Dhurandhar 2 teaser out, fans react
Jio Studios shared the teaser a little after noon on Tuesday. It showed Ranveer's Jaskirat aka Hamza take his mission forward. Gory action-packed montage showed his rise in the underworld of Lyari, along with shots of Sanjay Dutt, Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. However, many fans noted that the teaser was essentially the same that was shown in the end-credits of the first Dhurandhar.
Many expressed their disappointment in the comments. “This is the same. No new visual,” complained one. “Scam kar diya Aditya Dhar ne teaser bol ke (Aditya Dhar scammed us in the name of the teaser),” quipped another. One comment read, “I really thought they would show something new.”
Many others praised it, however, saying that the ‘less is more’ approach works in generating curiosity for the film. “I am glad they are not showing the whole film in the teaser. I'd rather watch in theatre,” argued one.
Dhurandhar 2 first look
Earlier in the day, Ranveer had unveiled the film’s first look and revealed its official title. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, Ranveer shared the film’s poster that showed him drenched in rain and bathed in red light. “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,” Ranveer wrote in the caption, implying that Hamza will go all out against the Baloch gang and ISI in Dhurandhar 2. The actor also confirmed the film’s release date and that the teaser will be out later today. “Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM. Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam,” he added.
All about Dhurandhar
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that released on December 5. The film featured Ranveer as an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s underworld and dismantling their nexus with terror groups. The film also starred Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, all of whom will return for the sequel. Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Bollywood history, minting over ₹1300 crore worldwide.
