Sameera Reddy gives twist to 2016 trend as she reunites with Musafir co-star Sanjay Dutt; nostalgic fans demand sequel

On Monday, Sameera took to Instagram to share her fresh take on the viral 2016 trend. While showing a photo of her and Sanjay Dutt from their younger days, the actor said in the video, “Why 2016 trend? Let’s go back to 2006.” The clip then showed Sameera recording Sanjay’s intense look, after which he broke into laughter, calling Sameera “Sam”. They then hugged each other while standing inside a vanity van, and Sameera said, “This is Billa right here. So good to see you.”

Bollywood actors have been jumping on the viral “2026 is the new 2016” trend, sharing throwback photos from 2016 on social media. Actor Sameera Reddy has also joined the trend, but with a sweet twist that has left fans nostalgic. For the trend, she reunited with her Musafir co-star Sanjay Dutt, sending the internet into a nostalgic state.

Along with the video, Sameera wrote in the caption, “20 years and the vibe is still the same,” along with the hashtags #2026, #Musafir, #2006 and #SanjayDutt.

While some fans corrected Sameera, pointing out that Musafir was released in 2004 and not 2006, others were simply delighted to see the duo together and demanded a sequel to the film. One comment read, “What a treat this video is! The OG Sakis.” Another wrote, “Missing the magic of that era.” One fan commented, “The best take on the trend. Made me nostalgic!” while another said, “Need part 2 of Musafir.” Another wrote, “We want you both in Musafir 2,” and one comment read, “OMG, pure nostalgia.”

About Musafir Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, the neo-noir action thriller also starred Anil Kapoor, Aditya Pancholi, Shakti Kapoor and Mahesh Manjrekar in key roles, alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sameera Reddy. The film also marked Koena Mitra’s Bollywood debut. A remake of the 1997 American film U Turn, Musafir received positive reviews but failed to perform well at the box office. However, its songs, including Ishq Kabhi Kario Na, Saaki, Door Se Paas and Tez Dhaar, emerged as major chartbusters.

While Sameera has been away from films, Sanjay was most recently seen in The Raja Saab alongside Prabhas. The fantasy horror comedy received negative reviews from critics and has so far collected just over ₹200 crore worldwide. He will next be seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is slated to release in theatres on March 19.