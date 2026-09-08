Sarah Myers and Amy Steadman: Mom and grandma poisoned 4 NY kids with allergy meds, kratom in horrific murder-suicide

Shocking new details have emerged in the case of four upstate New York children who were poisoned and killed by their mother and grandmother. A new report revealed that the kids had an allergy medication that induces drowsiness and kratom in their systems, the New York Post reported. Mom and grandma poisoned 4 NY kids with allergy meds, kratom in brutal murder-suicide (Facebook/sarah.myersharmon)

The children were killed by their mother Sarah Myers, 44, and their grandmother Amy Steadman, 64. The two of them then took their own lives, according to authorities.

The chilling new details about the June murder-suicide in Mechanicville were revealed in a toxicology report, sources told NewsChannel 13. The report stated that Harper Harmon, 13, and his three younger siblings — Hudson, 11; Gracelynn, 10; and Gavin, 10 — were given kratom and diphenhydramine, the ingredient in Benadryl, before they died.

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Kratom is known as “gas station heroin,” and is a psychoactive herbal extract that can produce opioid-like effects, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Harper, Hudson and Gracelynn died as a result of the poisoning. Gavin, on the other hand, was knifed as he tried to defend himself, according to authorities.

Sarah Myers’ custody battle Myers had been going through a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband Brady Harmon. Harmon lives in Utah and had not seen his kids in person since November 2019.

The children were killed shortly before they were expected to spend the summer with their father in the Beehive State.

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Authorities found a letter after the murders, in which Myers alleged that Harom had abused her and her children. She added that the murders were the only way to save them from further abuse.

Harmon has denied the abuse claims. He said that there is “a special place in hell” for his ex-wife.

“My kids suffered,” Harmon told a local station. “To poison them and also to stab them – there’s a special place in hell for people like that.”