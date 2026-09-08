Sarah Myers and Amy Steadman: Mom and grandma poisoned 4 NY kids with allergy meds, kratom in horrific murder-suicide
New details have emerged in the case of four upstate New York children who were poisoned and killed by their mother and grandmother, who then died by suicide.
Shocking new details have emerged in the case of four upstate New York children who were poisoned and killed by their mother and grandmother. A new report revealed that the kids had an allergy medication that induces drowsiness and kratom in their systems, the New York Post reported.
The children were killed by their mother Sarah Myers, 44, and their grandmother Amy Steadman, 64. The two of them then took their own lives, according to authorities.
The chilling new details about the June murder-suicide in Mechanicville were revealed in a toxicology report, sources told NewsChannel 13. The report stated that Harper Harmon, 13, and his three younger siblings — Hudson, 11; Gracelynn, 10; and Gavin, 10 — were given kratom and diphenhydramine, the ingredient in Benadryl, before they died.
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Kratom is known as “gas station heroin,” and is a psychoactive herbal extract that can produce opioid-like effects, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Harper, Hudson and Gracelynn died as a result of the poisoning. Gavin, on the other hand, was knifed as he tried to defend himself, according to authorities.
Sarah Myers’ custody battle
Myers had been going through a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband Brady Harmon. Harmon lives in Utah and had not seen his kids in person since November 2019.
The children were killed shortly before they were expected to spend the summer with their father in the Beehive State.
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Authorities found a letter after the murders, in which Myers alleged that Harom had abused her and her children. She added that the murders were the only way to save them from further abuse.
Harmon has denied the abuse claims. He said that there is “a special place in hell” for his ex-wife.
“My kids suffered,” Harmon told a local station. “To poison them and also to stab them – there’s a special place in hell for people like that.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More