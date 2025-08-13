BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Indiana's Greenwood vandalised, India responds

The Consulate General of India in Chicago on Tuesday condemned the vandalism of a sign at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana, calling the incident 'reprehensible.' The desecrated sign.(X)

The statement called for vigilance against miscreants in the temple area and informed that the consul general conveyed the same message while addressing a gathering of devotees that included the mayor of Greenwood.

“Desecration of the main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana, is reprehensible. The Consulate is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with law enforcement authorities for prompt action. Today, Consul General addressed a gathering of devotees and local leadership, including Hon’ble Mayor of Greenwood, calling for unity & solidarity, and vigilance against miscreants there,” the Consulate General of India in Chicago wrote on X.

The Greenwood vandalism marks the third time a Hindu place of worship has been vandalised so far in the US in 2025, according to the Coalition of Hindus of North America. It comes just days away from Krishna Janmashtami, which falls on August 16.

Details about the BAPS Swaminarayan temple vandalism in Greenwood

The incident happened overnight on August 10 when miscreants sprayed the main outdoor sign of the temple with a hate message.

A BAPS volunteer told IndyStar that the graffiti was "a message of hate and intolerance against Hindus." The offending message was removed after it was reported to the Greenwood Police Department.

The local police department has said that it is conducting an active investigation into "criminal mischief" at the temple's South Madison Street address.

The Centre for Interfaith Cooperation in Indianapolis released a statement on Monday, condemning the vandalism.

"In this time of increasing ignorance, hate, violence and division, CIC calls on all our partners and friends to choose curiosity, respect, empathy and compassion and to stand against violence in all its forms," the statement read in part.