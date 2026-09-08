Who was Jordan Scott? Evansville, Indiana sophomore basketball player killed in crash - 5 things to know

“ We ask our entire community to keep the Scott family and all those who loved Jordan in your thoughts. We know news like this affects each person differently. Support and counseling resources are being made available to students, and we encourage anyone who is struggling with this loss to reach out for support. Please keep Jordan's family and all those who loved her in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time,” it added.

“It is with great sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of University of Evansville student and women's basketball student-athlete Jordan Scott. A sophomore and member of the Purple Aces women’s basketball program, Jordan was a beloved member of the University of Evansville community. Her loss is deeply felt by her teammates, coaches, classmates, friends, faculty, and all who had the privilege of knowing her,” the statement read.

Jordan Scott was a sophomore basketball player for the University of Evansville in Indiana . She died in a car accident on Sunday night, that is, September 6. The university put up a post remembering the basketball player and student.

Here's all you need to know about Jordan Scott.

Who was Jordan Scott? 5 things to know Scott was from Newburgh, Indiana. Scott had graduated from Castle High School and played in 2025 at the Wabash Valley College before transferring to Evansville. Scott has a younger sister, Jayden, who is a freshman on the Purple Aces' roster. Her parents are Mario and Amy. Scott was 5-foot-6 and played as the point guard. She averaged double figures her final three years with the Knights and was chosen twice for the First Team All-Southern Indiana Athletic Conference. Scott had reportedly taken a friend home when she met with the accident while driving. Scott's sister also penned an emotional note for her.

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“I never thought I would be posting this. I never thought I’d have to learn how to live life without you. You were my sister, but also my best friend, my safe place, my biggest supporter, and a huge part of my life. I wish I could go back and hold onto all the memories, laughs, and conversations a little longer. I’m so grateful for the time we had together! You had so much life ahead of you jordan, and I am forever proud of you my heart will always wish we had more time. I’m so beyond thankful that I got to call you my sister I love you forever and always and more than words can ever explain! I miss you so so much jordan. Until we meet again sis,” Jayden wrote.