Trump shares US expansion map encompassing most of North America, including Mexico, Greenland, Cuba and more

The geographic scope of the map appears to cover the North American continent – which comprises 23 sovereign nations by standard definition – along with Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, and many countries and territories in the Caribbean.

Trump did not clarify the post with a caption or text. The White House has also not indicated that the map represents any formal policy proposal.

President Donald Trump shared a map on Truth Social, depicting an expanded United States encompassing most of North America. The AI-generated image features the US flag superimposed over Canada, Mexico, Greenland, Cuba, and other regional territories.

How could Trump's map impact US diplomacy with neighboring countries?

How could Trump's map impact US diplomacy with neighboring countries?

What regions are included in Trump's expanded US map?

What regions are included in Trump's expanded US map?

Trump previously suggested that Canada could become the 51st US state. He has maintained efforts to bring Greenland under American control. The administration has also heightened diplomatic tensions with Mexico and Cuba.

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Trump recently shared other apparent AI-generated images, including one suggesting New Mexico should be renamed "New America" and another declaring, "The Moon Is Ours."

Craig Agranoff, political professor at Florida Atlantic University, told Newsweek, "This looks more like messaging than a policy memo. President Trump often uses maps and renamed landmarks as political theater, and posting an image with no text is classic provocation rather than a formal claim. That said, countries should not treat it as empty noise."

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"When a sitting president overlays the American flag on Mexico, Canada, Iceland, Cuba and Jamaica, allies and neighbors have to respond, because silence can be read as acceptance. The practical risk is not an overnight annexation. It is that the image becomes part of a pattern that complicates diplomacy, trade talks and security cooperation. Foreign governments are right to take the symbolism seriously even if they do not treat the map as an operational plan,” he added.

List of countries depicted in the map Trump posted Here is the list of country Trump’s map depicts: