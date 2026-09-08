Trump shares US expansion map encompassing most of North America, including Mexico, Greenland, Cuba and more
Donald Trump's AI-generated image features the US flag superimposed over Canada, Mexico, Greenland, Cuba, and other regional territories.
President Donald Trump shared a map on Truth Social, depicting an expanded United States encompassing most of North America. The AI-generated image features the US flag superimposed over Canada, Mexico, Greenland, Cuba, and other regional territories.
Trump did not clarify the post with a caption or text. The White House has also not indicated that the map represents any formal policy proposal.
What the map shows
The geographic scope of the map appears to cover the North American continent – which comprises 23 sovereign nations by standard definition – along with Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, and many countries and territories in the Caribbean.
Deep Dive
Trump previously suggested that Canada could become the 51st US state. He has maintained efforts to bring Greenland under American control. The administration has also heightened diplomatic tensions with Mexico and Cuba.
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Trump recently shared other apparent AI-generated images, including one suggesting New Mexico should be renamed "New America" and another declaring, "The Moon Is Ours."
Craig Agranoff, political professor at Florida Atlantic University, told Newsweek, "This looks more like messaging than a policy memo. President Trump often uses maps and renamed landmarks as political theater, and posting an image with no text is classic provocation rather than a formal claim. That said, countries should not treat it as empty noise."
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"When a sitting president overlays the American flag on Mexico, Canada, Iceland, Cuba and Jamaica, allies and neighbors have to respond, because silence can be read as acceptance. The practical risk is not an overnight annexation. It is that the image becomes part of a pattern that complicates diplomacy, trade talks and security cooperation. Foreign governments are right to take the symbolism seriously even if they do not treat the map as an operational plan,” he added.
List of countries depicted in the map Trump posted
Here is the list of country Trump’s map depicts:
- Canada
- United States
- Greenland — autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark
- Iceland
- Mexico
- Belize
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- El Salvador
- Nicaragua
- Cuba
- Jamaica
- Haiti
- Dominican Republic
- Bahamas
- Puerto Rico — U.S. territory
- Cayman Islands — British Overseas Territory
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Dominica
- Saint Lucia
- Barbados
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Turks and Caicos Islands — British Overseas Territory
- British Virgin Islands — British Overseas Territory
- U.S. Virgin Islands — U.S. territory
- Saint-Martin — French overseas collectivity
- Sint Maarten — constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands
- Anguilla — British Overseas Territory
- Saint Barthélemy — French overseas collectivity
- Montserrat — British Overseas Territory
- Guadeloupe — French overseas department and region
- Martinique — French territorial collectivity
- Grenada
The map does not depict other Caribbean countries and territories like Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More