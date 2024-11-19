KSR Bengaluru railway station to mirror Kempegowda airport in 1,500-crore makeover: Report

KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station is set to undergo a ₹1,500-crore makeover, designed to replicate the amenities and style of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The project aims to transform the station into a state-of-the-art transportation hub with world-class facilities. KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station.

According to The New Indian Express report, Union Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, revealed plans for a significant makeover of the provided an update on the Detailed Project Report (DPR), mentioning that the proposal had been presented to the Railway Board for approval.

Somanna emphasized the large 160-acre space available for development at the station, noting that the transformation will enhance passenger experience, similar to what one would expect at an international airport, the report added.

The redevelopment would also generate employment opportunities for local residents, Somanna said.

The minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support of such innovative projects, which he said are crucial to the country's infrastructure growth. Somanna also mentioned that he would be discussing the project with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and anticipates announcing the official launch of the station’s facelift soon.

‘Most beautiful airport’

In 2023, UNESCO’s Prix Versailles, a Paris based architectural awards jury, recognized the new terminal of Kempegowda International airport as one of the most beautiful airport terminals in the world and gave the prestigious ‘Special Prize for an Interior’ to the airport.

The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly ₹13,000 crores, and it has a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square meters. Another 4.41 lakh square meters will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal was expected to serve 25 million passengers a year.

