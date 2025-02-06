Sharan Hegde’s 1% Club gets SEBI’s ‘holy grail license’ to give financial advice

Sharan Hegde’s financial edtech platform, The 1% Club, has secured A Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) licence from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). With this, The 1% Club has become one of the first finfluencer-led platforms to secure SEBI’s RIA license. Sharan Hegde celebrates as 1% Club gets SEBI's RIA license.(Instagram/@financewithsharan)

In an Instagram post last night, Sharan Hegde explained that an RIA license will give him and his team the right to give investment advice and financial planning services to clients. He added that the startup is managing ₹750 Cr in assets under advisory (AUA).

“It’s official!! We got SEBI-registered as a RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) last year, the holy grail license to give financial advice allowing us to currently manage ₹750 Crore+ in assets under Advisory,” Hegde wrote in his Instagram post.

Time to walk the talk

Sharan Hegde has been creating content and selling courses around financial planning for the last four years. He acknowledged that with SEBI’s nod, it is time for him to “walk the talk”.

“I started this journey 4 years back by first creating content on financial planning. Two years later I started teaching financial planning through live sessions and taught over 5 lakh students. Now it’s time to finally walk the talk and actually manage public’s money with a team of 45+ people,” he wrote.

The finance influencer also highlighted the huge gap in the market when it comes to RIAs.

“The SEBI chairman recently stated that India needs 1 million RIAs to bridge the financial gap. Currently we have only 1,300,” he wrote, equating that to having only one doctor for 10 lakh people.

“This significant gap shows the urgent need for more qualified financial advisors to serve our diverse population. To have only 1,300 doctors in India would be a national crisis and yet when it comes to financial advice which directly impacts the hard earned money saved by people, their investments and future, we are completely unprepared,” he wrote.

According to Inc42, Hegde’s startup is now eyeing expansions into several Indian cities, with a long-term vision to get more SEBI licenses.