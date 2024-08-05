IIM Lucknow, FPSB India join forces to offer certification programme in Financial Planning, details here

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FPSB India on Monday to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the financial planning industry. IIM Lucknow and FPSB India are collaborating to introduce a certification program in Financial Planning in the academic session 2024-25, which will be available to both students and working professionals,

The MoU was finalized by Prof. Archana Shukla, Director-in-charge of IIM Lucknow, and Krishan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer at FPSB India.

The partnership aims to combine rigorous academic training with professional certification, thereby preparing a new generation of financial planners with the essential skills to address the sector’s evolving needs.

Also read: SC takes suo moto cognizance of safety norms in coaching institutes, stresses on proper ventilation, safety passage

As per a press release, the partnership will represent a significant advancement in enhancing financial planning education and certification processes in India.

The partnership will introduce a certification program in Financial Planning in the academic session 2024-25, which will be available to both students and working professionals, the release informed.

Also read: NEET PG 2024: AFA rings alarm bells ahead of exams, says confidential NBEMS letter containing key details leaked

The MoU will have the following outcomes:

Introduction of Certification Program in Financial Planning: Launch a comprehensive certification program tailored for aspiring students and professionals, blending academic rigor with practical skills.

Enhanced Financial Planning Education: Joint effort to elevate the standards of financial planning education in India, ensuring students receive industry-relevant knowledge and training.

Professional Certification Integration: Amalgamation of IIM Lucknow's academic excellence with FPSB India's certification process, offering a pathway to obtaining the globally recognized CFP® certification.

Skilled Workforce Development: Addressing the industry gap by preparing a new generation of financial planners equipped with the skills to offer holistic financial services.

Global Career Opportunities: Empowering individuals to pursue rewarding careers not just in India, but globally, while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

Also read: UPSC CSE Mains 2024: Finding essay-writing difficult? Experts show how to write impactful essays effectively

Prof. Archana Shukla, while speaking about the collaboration, said that the partnership with FPSB India reflects the institution’s commitment to innovation, industry-relevant education, and collaboration for the benefit of students and the industry.

“As we work towards a 'Viksit Bharat,' it's crucial that our Finance and Accounting curriculum remains dynamic and relevant, preparing our students to effectively address evolving financial challenges,” Prof Shukla added.

Krishan Mishra, while speaking about the collaboration, asked students to start financial planning with their first salary and ensure they seek advice from credible sources.

“This partnership aims to bridge the skills gap and equip financial planners to offer comprehensive services,” he said.

Prof. Vikas Srivastava. Dean (Programmes) at IIM Lucknow spoke on the need to introduce this programme and said that the partnership with FPSB India is a step towards fostering a generation of adept financial planners.