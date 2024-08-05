SC takes suo moto cognizance of safety norms in coaching institutes, stresses on proper ventilation, safety passage

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo moto cognizance of safety norms in coaching institutes across the country citing the recent tragic death of three UPSC aspirants at a coaching institute in Delhi. The Supreme Court bench headed by justice Surya Kant said that no coaching institute, either in Delhi or within NCR should be allowed to be approved unless there is meticulous compliance of the safety norms and other fire safety norms necessary for students. (HT Photo)

The court directed the Centre and Delhi government to point out what safety norms are being prescribed so far and what effective mechanism was introduced to ensure its compliance.

A bench headed by justice Surya Kant said, “No coaching institute, not only in Delhi but even within NCR should be allowed to be approved unless there is meticulous compliance of the safety norms and other fire safety norms necessary for students, besides other basic amenities necessary for human life.”

Also read: UPSC CSE Mains 2024: Finding essay-writing difficult? Experts show how to write impactful essays effectively

The court was hearing a petition filed by Coaching Federation of India challenging a Delhi high court order of December 2023 mandating fire NOC and fire safety certificate as per the safety norms prescribed under the Unified Building Bye Laws 2016.

Describing safety norms, the bench, also comprising justice Ujjal Bhuyan said, “Such safety norms must necessarily include proper ventilation, safety passage, air and light, and such other requirement as may be prescribed through statutory measures or guidelines.”

The court further observed, “All people coming from different parts of the country come with a lot of expectation thinking they will have all facilities.”

While the court dismissed the petition with a cost of ₹1 lakh, the bench remarked, “It is a very inappropriate time for filing such a petition. We will take suo moto cognizance of what safety measures can be statutorily imposed. You are playing with the lives of students.”

Referring to the recent tragedy at Delhi’s Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar where flooding of water in the basement led to three UPSC aspirants being drowned to death, the bench said, “What is it that we are reading...The unfortunate incident taking away lives of some of the young aspirants who joined coaching centre for their career pursuits is an eye-opener for one and all.”

Also read: Deceased UPSC aspirant's suicide note delves into her struggle with depression, netizens condole loss of young life

The court while issuing notice to Union ministry for housing and urban development and Delhi government through chief secretary, said, “We issue notice to Union government and GNCTD to show cause as to what safety norms are being prescribed so far and if so, what is the effective mechanism introduced to ensure their compliance.

The petition had challenged the Delhi HC order seeking fire safety norms to be enforced by coaching institutes which had mushroomed in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area. The bench held the office bearers of the federation personally responsible to pay the cost and threatened to initiate contempt action in three weeks if the amount was not deposited with the Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCOARA) and SC Advocates Welfare Fund.

Also read: NEET PG 2024: AFA rings alarm bells ahead of exams, says confidential NBEMS letter containing key details leaked

The court termed the appeal “frivolous” and said, “For time being coaching should go on online unless there is compliance with building, fire norms. You want us to interfere in a simple case requiring you to comply with fire safety norms.”