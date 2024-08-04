Deceased UPSC aspirant's suicide note delves into her struggle with depression, netizens condole loss of young life

A young life cut short. An uneasy calm presides over Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar following the untimely demise of a 26-year-old UPSC aspirant who was found hanging in her PG room on July 21. UPSC aspirant Anjali Gopnarayan, who was residing in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar at a PG, was found hanging in her room on July 21. (Photo courtesy: X)

The deceased, identified as Anjali, reportedly hailed from Akola in Maharashtra and had been living in the national capital for the past four years to pursue her dream of cracking the UPSC Civil Services exams. However, an apparent suicide note that has now surfaced online, speaks volumes about the woman’s battle with depression and her desperate search for ‘peace’.

As reported by news agency PTI, the suicide note delved into her struggle with depression and appealed to the government to reduce scams in government exams and to create jobs for the youth, besides calling for the rent in PGs and hostels meant for students to be decreased.

In the three-page suicide note, the deceased woman also requested the government to allow euthanasia and requested her parents to donate her organs, as reported by PTI.

The news of Anjali’s demise spread like wildfire on social media with netizens condoling the tragedy.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) by the name of Ram Kharbala slammed the government and said there is neither employment nor jobs. He said the youth gets hardly ₹8000 to ₹10000 despite working for 10 – 12 hours.

Another user named Somnath said that the rat race in coaching institutes has severely impacted the self-confidence of the youth.

Prince Gupta, another X user listed out ‘four worst dreams of Indian kids’

Meanwhile, news agency PTI quoted the police who said that the family members of the deceased believe she was depressed due to harassment by a man.

As per the police, a friend of the victim had mentioned the rising rents of the hostel in recent conversations with the media. The deceased woman had to vacate her hostel on August 5, the friend said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Harsha Vardhana said the inquest proceeding was being conducted and further probe was underway, said PTI.

Police said she had been staying in Delhi for the past four years preparing for civil services exams.