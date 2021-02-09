Study reveals high blood pressure causes atrial fibrillation
A new study has found that high blood pressure is casually associated with the most common heart rhythm disorder.
The findings of the study were published in the 'European Journal of Preventive Cardiology'.
Study author Dr Georgios Georgiopoulos of King's College London, UK and National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece said, "Establishing that elevated blood pressure causes atrial fibrillation provides further impetus for public health strategies aimed at improving blood pressure control in the general population and for individual efforts to keep levels in check."
Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder, affecting more than 40 million individuals globally. People with the disorder have a five times greater risk of having a stroke. Previous studies have shown an association between high blood pressure and developing atrial fibrillation, but there was no strong evidence of direct causality.
To investigate whether blood pressure has a direct impact on the risk of atrial fibrillation, the researchers conducted a naturally randomised controlled trial - called Mendelian randomisation. They used data from the largest genome-wide association study (GWAS) on blood pressure and atrial fibrillation which included more than one million individuals of European ancestry - of which 60,620 had atrial fibrillation and 970,216 did not.
The first step was to identify 894 genetic variants associated with blood pressure. Next, the researchers analysed which of those variants play a role in atrial fibrillation. To conduct the naturally randomised controlled trial, the 894 genetic variants were randomly allocated to all participants at conception, giving each individual a blood pressure level. The investigators then analysed the association between blood pressure and atrial fibrillation.
Elevated blood pressure was associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation. Specifically, 1 mmHg rises in systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure and pulse pressure were associated with 1.8 per cent, 2.6 per cent, and 1.4 per cent relative increases in the risk of atrial fibrillation, respectively.
Dr Georgiopoulos noted, "The results provide strong evidence of a causal relationship between blood pressure and atrial fibrillation. Using genetic information in the analyses minimises the likelihood of reverse causality (i.e. that atrial fibrillation causes high blood pressure) or that other trait linked with atrial fibrillation (confounders) were responsible. Our study showed that the relationship was not driven by other conditions including coronary artery disease and obesity."
He concluded, "Our findings confirm the hypothesis that atrial fibrillation is preventable. This indicates that strict blood pressure control could be an effective strategy to stop atrial fibrillation and its complications, which include stroke, heart failure, dementia, and depression."
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists develop platform to advance medicine research for cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals high blood pressure causes atrial fibrillation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty suggests 'best way to maintain peace' in her new wellness mantra
- Shilpa Ka Mantra: In her mental health and wellness message this week, Shilpa Shetty Kundra spilled the beans on ‘the best way to maintain peace & harmony’ and we are bookmarking her Tuesday thoughts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakul Preet adds a complex exercise to her ‘Yoga diaries’ and we are inspired
- Move over bending down to touch your toes while sitting or standing and try doing it while lying on your back like Rakul Preet Singh who recently raised the bar of fitness goals with her Yoga session on Tuesday morning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New research reveals connection between genes and mental disorder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora wants you to do Yoga, shares new asana and its benefits
- Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and shared the benefits and steps to do Ardha Matsyendrasana or the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose. She says it helps in improving the digestive system and the functioning of the liver and pancreas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hate burpees? Then try this cardio move to burn more calories just as fast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how nighttime artificial lights exposure may elevate thyroid cancer risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spanish medics continue to reel under mental trauma post Covid-19's first wave
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zinc might be a problem solver for people trying to conceive during coronavirus
- A new study has shown that people suffering from fertility issues during the coronavirus pandemic can be helped with the consumption of Zinc. The mineral can prevent mitochondrial damage in young eggs, and sperm cells.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamannaah Bhatia shows toned midriff and post-workout glow in new pic, seen yet?
- Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram account and shared a stunning image of herself while flaunting her toned midriff. The Baahubali actor's picture will kick away your Monday blues and urge you to start the week on a healthier note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envy Anushka Sharma’s flat belly post pregnancy? Try these 5 simple Yoga asanas
- If Anushka Sharma was working right till the last trimester of her pregnancy, her post-pregnancy transformation and envious flat stomach is fitness goals too for all the new mommies out there. Check out these 5 Yoga exercises to lose that belly fat and whip up in shape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students from lower socio-economic groups participate lesser in sports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag shows how to do Surya Namaskar in new video, here are its benefits
- In her latest fitness video, Gul Panag shows the correct way to do a Surya Namaskar. Her video will make you want to take that Yoga mat out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study sheds light on coronavirus evolution during treatment of chronic infection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox