Travel Watch: Visa service providers promise greater support for Indian travellers before and after a rejection

A visa rejection can hurt twice. First comes the disappointment of not getting the visa, followed by the money already spent on application fees, flights and hotels. Atlys, the travel technology startup founded by Mohak Nahta, is now trying to address both sides of that problem with two new services, Atlys Assure and Rejection Recovery.

The timing is significant for Indian travellers. In 2024, rejected visitor visa applications are estimated to have cost Indian applicants around ₹662 crore in application fees alone. Data from the European Commission for 2025 also shows that more than 1.81 lakh Indian Schengen applications were rejected, with roughly ₹155 crore spent on fees that did not lead to a visa.

And those numbers do not include the cost of a cancelled holiday.

What is Atlys Assure and how does it work? Atlys Assure comes into play before a traveller submits a visa application. The service assesses the application and compares the case with Atlys' own approval history to estimate the chances of success.

If the application appears weak, travellers are told what could be improved before they spend money on flights and accommodation.

For applications Atlys considers highly likely to succeed, there is another layer of protection. If the visa is still rejected, Atlys will cover booked flight and hotel costs up to ₹5 lakh per application.