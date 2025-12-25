Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
Doctor suggests 5 supplements to support daily wellbeing: Try our top-rated picks on Amazon for your health needs

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 11:00 am IST

Doctor-backed daily supplements to boost energy, immunity, and balance, with our handpicked top-rated Amazon options for simple, everyday health support.

Centrum Women -Multivitamin Tablet for Women|With 23 Vital Nutrients including Zinc,Magnesium,Vitamin B,C,D, Calcium for Energy, Immunity,Radiance,Strong Bones and Overall Health|Veg - 50 tablets View Details checkDetails

hk vitals Multivitamin Plus Probiotics (60 Tablets) | For Men and Women | Vitamin C, Vitamin B, Vitamin D, & Zinc, Supports Immunity and Gut Health View Details checkDetails

Swisse Mens Multivitamin - Manufactured In Australia, Imported Multivitamin From Australias No.1 Supplement Brand - Boosts Energy, Stamina & Vitality With Ginseng & 35 Other Vital Herbs, Vitamins & Minerals (60 Tabs) View Details checkDetails

Nutrabay Pro Active Multivitamin for Men with Zinc, Magnesium, Vitamin B,C,A,E – Enhances Energy, Immunity & Better Sleep– 60 Veg Capsules | 100% RDA for Viamins & Minerals | Purity Tested Supplement View Details checkDetails

Carbamide Forte Vitamin d3 10000iu | Chewable Vitamin D Tablets | D3 Supplement for Bone & Immunity | Vitamin D3 Supplement for Women & Men | Orange Flavour - 60 Tablets View Details checkDetails

Vlados Himalayan Organics Vitamin D3 10000IU - Chewable Vitamin D Tablets | Cholecalciferol Vitamin D3 Supplement for Bone & Immunity | Vitamin D3 Supplement for Women & Men | Orange Flavour - 60 Tablets View Details checkDetails

hk vitals Vitamin D3 (600 IU) (60 Capsules) | With Sunflower Oil, Promotes Calcium Absorption | Bone Health, Muscle Strength & Immunity View Details checkDetails

Now Foods Vitamin D-3 400 IU Pack of 180 Softgels View Details checkDetails

WOW Life Science Omega-3 Fish Oil 1300 Mg Triple Strength 550Mg Epa 350Mg Dha,Burpless,Mercury Free,Ideal For Keto Diet,1 Count View Details checkDetails

Neuherbs Deep Sea Omega 3 Fish Oil - Omega 3 Supplement Triple Strength 2500 Mg (Essential Fatty Acid Combination of 1486 mg 892 mg EPA 594 mg DHA/serving), Lemon Flavour- 60 Softgel for Men & women View Details checkDetails

HealthyHey Nutrition Fish Oil Omega 3 View Details checkDetails

Carbamide Forte Probiotics Supplement View Details checkDetails

Wellbeing Nutrition Daily Probiotics Gut Health Supplement, 60 Billion CFU, 15+ Clinically Proven Strains in Flaxseed Oil | For Bloating, Gas, Indigestion, IBS, IBD, Gut Health, 60 Veg Capsules View Details checkDetails

Garden of Life Probiotic Chewable Dr. Formulated Organic Kids+ Supplement, Shelf Stable for Kids - 30 Count View Details checkDetails

HealthyHey Nutrition Magnesium Glycinate Supplement View Details checkDetails

Tata 1mg Magnesium Glycinate Tablets |2000mg | High Absorption Chelated form for Muscle Recovery, Sleep & Nerve Health | 2000mg Per Serving – 120 Veg Tablets View Details checkDetails

Carbamide Forte Chelated Magnesium Glycinate Supplement 2000mg Per Serving | Magnesium Supplement Supports Muscle Recovery & Better Sleep - 120 Veg Tablets View Details checkDetails

Busy workdays, skipped meals, stress, and long sitting hours have quietly changed how we eat and live. Even with the intention of eating balanced meals, many people fall short of meeting their daily nutrient needs solely through food. This gap can show up as low energy, frequent illness, poor recovery, or reduced focus over time. That’s where supplements come in, not as a shortcut or replacement for healthy eating, but as a practical safety net that supports the body when nutrition gaps appear.

Doctor-approved daily supplements to support energy, immunity, and everyday wellness. (Adobe stock )
Physician and diabetologist Dr Aarti Ullal, Gleneagles Hospital, explains to HealthShots that carefully selected supplements can help support immunity, metabolism, bone strength, and overall daily functioning. The key lies in understanding personal needs, lifestyle demands, and existing health conditions. When used under medical guidance, supplements can play a supportive role in maintaining long-term well-being, especially in today’s fast-paced routines, where maintaining a consistent nutritional balance is challenging.

The selection of these supplements is based on overall ratings, verified customer reviews, repeat purchase trends, and consistent feedback on effectiveness, ease of use, and tolerance. We also considered ingredient transparency, formulation quality, and suitability for everyday use. This list is not doctor-endorsed or medically prescribed; it reflects popular, well-reviewed options that consumers commonly choose to support daily health needs.

5 supplements for everyday health support as suggested by the doctor :

Multivitamins:

According to Dr Aarti Ullal, multivitamins help bridge nutritional gaps caused by busy schedules and irregular meals. They support energy production, metabolism, and immunity, ensuring your body gets essential vitamins and minerals to function optimally. A daily dose helps maintain energy, fortify the immune system, and keep overall health on track.

What to look for: A complete profile including Vitamins A, C, E, B-complex, and minerals like Zinc and Selenium for comprehensive support.

Our top-rated picks of multivitamins on Amazon:

1.

Centrum Women -Multivitamin Tablet for Women|With 23 Vital Nutrients including Zinc,Magnesium,Vitamin B,C,D, Calcium for Energy, Immunity,Radiance,Strong Bones and Overall Health|Veg - 50 tablets
2.

hk vitals Multivitamin Plus Probiotics (60 Tablets) | For Men and Women | Vitamin C, Vitamin B, Vitamin D, & Zinc, Supports Immunity and Gut Health
3.

Swisse Men's Multivitamin - Manufactured In Australia, Imported Multivitamin From Australia's No.1 Supplement Brand - Boosts Energy, Stamina & Vitality With Ginseng & 35 Other Vital Herbs, Vitamins & Minerals (60 Tabs)
4.

Nutrabay Pro Active Multivitamin for Men with Zinc, Magnesium, Vitamin B,C,A,E – Enhances Energy, Immunity & Better Sleep– 60 Veg Capsules | 100% RDA for Viamins & Minerals | Purity Tested Supplement
Vitamin D:

Dr Aarti Ullal emphasises that Vitamin D is crucial for maintaining bone strength, muscle function, and immunity. Many people have low levels due to limited sun exposure. Supplementing with Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) supports calcium absorption, reduces inflammation, helps manage infection, and boosts overall immunity. Take the supplement as directed by your doctor.

What to look for: Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) for better absorption and effectiveness compared to D2.

Our top-rated picks of Vitamin D on Amazon:

5.

Carbamide Forte Vitamin d3 10000iu | Chewable Vitamin D Tablets | D3 Supplement for Bone & Immunity | Vitamin D3 Supplement for Women & Men | Orange Flavour - 60 Tablets
6.

Vlado's Himalayan Organics Vitamin D3 10000IU - Chewable Vitamin D Tablets | Cholecalciferol Vitamin D3 Supplement for Bone & Immunity | Vitamin D3 Supplement for Women & Men | Orange Flavour - 60 Tablets
7.

hk vitals Vitamin D3 (600 IU) (60 Capsules) | With Sunflower Oil, Promotes Calcium Absorption | Bone Health, Muscle Strength & Immunity
8.

Now Foods Vitamin D-3 400 IU Pack of 180 Softgels
Omega-3 Fatty Acids:

She highlights that Omega-3s are vital since the body cannot produce them naturally. Daily supplementation supports heart health, enhances brain function, soothes joint inflammation, and helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Omega-3s also reduce systemic inflammation and promote overall cardiovascular and cognitive wellbeing. Take this supplement as directed by your doctor.

What to look for: Focus on EPA and DHA content, the active components, rather than just total fish oil.

Our top-rated picks of Omega-3 on Amazon:

9.

WOW Life Science Omega-3 Fish Oil 1300 Mg Triple Strength 550Mg Epa 350Mg Dha,Burpless,Mercury Free,Ideal For Keto Diet,1 Count
10.

Neuherbs Deep Sea Omega 3 Fish Oil - Omega 3 Supplement Triple Strength 2500 Mg (Essential Fatty Acid Combination of 1486 mg 892 mg EPA 594 mg DHA/serving), Lemon Flavour- 60 Softgel for Men & women
11.

HealthyHey Nutrition Fish Oil Omega 3
Probiotics:

Dr Aarti explains that a healthy gut microbiome is essential for digestion, nutrient absorption, and a strong immune response. Probiotics help maintain the balance of “good” bacteria, which can be disrupted by stress, processed foods, or antibiotics. Incorporating probiotics into your daily routine can help support gut health and overall well-being.

What to look for: Choose multi-strain formulas with at least 5–10 billion CFUs (Colony Forming Units) for maximum effectiveness.

Our top-rated picks of probiotics on Amazon:

12.

Carbamide Forte Probiotics Supplement

13.

Wellbeing Nutrition Daily Probiotics Gut Health Supplement, 60 Billion CFU, 15+ Clinically Proven Strains in Flaxseed Oil | For Bloating, Gas, Indigestion, IBS, IBD, Gut Health, 60 Veg Capsules
14.

Garden of Life Probiotic Chewable Dr. Formulated Organic Kids+ Supplement, Shelf Stable for Kids - 30 Count
Magnesium:

Magnesium plays a crucial role in over 300 biochemical reactions, helping regulate blood sugar, calm the nervous system, and support restorative sleep. It also aids muscle recovery and promotes overall well-being, making it a valuable addition to your daily supplement routine.

What to look for: Magnesium Glycinate is preferred for its superior absorption and gentle effect on the stomach.

Our top-rated picks of magnesium on Amazon:

15.

HealthyHey Nutrition Magnesium Glycinate Supplement

16.

Tata 1mg Magnesium Glycinate Tablets |2000mg | High Absorption Chelated form for Muscle Recovery, Sleep & Nerve Health | 2000mg Per Serving – 120 Veg Tablets
17.

Carbamide Forte Chelated Magnesium Glycinate Supplement 2000mg Per Serving | Magnesium Supplement Supports Muscle Recovery & Better Sleep - 120 Veg Tablets
Dr Aarti quotes, “Make sure to choose quality supplements and consult an expert before starting any new supplement routine.”

  • Which supplements are essential for daily health?

    Multivitamins, Vitamin D, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics, and Magnesium are recommended for overall well-being.

  • Can I take these supplements without consulting a doctor?

    Always consult your doctor before starting any supplement regimen.

  • How do I choose the right supplement brand?

    Look for trusted certifications, user feedback, and quality ingredients.

  • When is the best time to take these supplements?

    Follow the doctor’s advice; some are better taken with meals, while others are better taken before bedtime.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Lifestyle / Health / Doctor suggests 5 supplements to support daily wellbeing: Try our top-rated picks on Amazon for your health needs
