Doctor suggests 5 supplements to support daily wellbeing: Try our top-rated picks on Amazon for your health needs

Busy workdays, skipped meals, stress, and long sitting hours have quietly changed how we eat and live. Even with the intention of eating balanced meals, many people fall short of meeting their daily nutrient needs solely through food. This gap can show up as low energy, frequent illness, poor recovery, or reduced focus over time. That’s where supplements come in, not as a shortcut or replacement for healthy eating, but as a practical safety net that supports the body when nutrition gaps appear. Doctor-approved daily supplements to support energy, immunity, and everyday wellness. (Adobe stock )

Physician and diabetologist Dr Aarti Ullal, Gleneagles Hospital, explains to HealthShots that carefully selected supplements can help support immunity, metabolism, bone strength, and overall daily functioning. The key lies in understanding personal needs, lifestyle demands, and existing health conditions. When used under medical guidance, supplements can play a supportive role in maintaining long-term well-being, especially in today’s fast-paced routines, where maintaining a consistent nutritional balance is challenging.

The selection of these supplements is based on overall ratings, verified customer reviews, repeat purchase trends, and consistent feedback on effectiveness, ease of use, and tolerance. We also considered ingredient transparency, formulation quality, and suitability for everyday use. This list is not doctor-endorsed or medically prescribed; it reflects popular, well-reviewed options that consumers commonly choose to support daily health needs.

5 supplements for everyday health support as suggested by the doctor :

Multivitamins:

According to Dr Aarti Ullal, multivitamins help bridge nutritional gaps caused by busy schedules and irregular meals. They support energy production, metabolism, and immunity, ensuring your body gets essential vitamins and minerals to function optimally. A daily dose helps maintain energy, fortify the immune system, and keep overall health on track.

What to look for: A complete profile including Vitamins A, C, E, B-complex, and minerals like Zinc and Selenium for comprehensive support.

Our top-rated picks of multivitamins on Amazon:

Vitamin D:

Dr Aarti Ullal emphasises that Vitamin D is crucial for maintaining bone strength, muscle function, and immunity. Many people have low levels due to limited sun exposure. Supplementing with Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) supports calcium absorption, reduces inflammation, helps manage infection, and boosts overall immunity. Take the supplement as directed by your doctor.

What to look for: Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) for better absorption and effectiveness compared to D2.

Our top-rated picks of Vitamin D on Amazon:

Omega-3 Fatty Acids:

She highlights that Omega-3s are vital since the body cannot produce them naturally. Daily supplementation supports heart health, enhances brain function, soothes joint inflammation, and helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Omega-3s also reduce systemic inflammation and promote overall cardiovascular and cognitive wellbeing. Take this supplement as directed by your doctor.

What to look for: Focus on EPA and DHA content, the active components, rather than just total fish oil.

Our top-rated picks of Omega-3 on Amazon:

Probiotics:

Dr Aarti explains that a healthy gut microbiome is essential for digestion, nutrient absorption, and a strong immune response. Probiotics help maintain the balance of “good” bacteria, which can be disrupted by stress, processed foods, or antibiotics. Incorporating probiotics into your daily routine can help support gut health and overall well-being.

What to look for: Choose multi-strain formulas with at least 5–10 billion CFUs (Colony Forming Units) for maximum effectiveness.

Our top-rated picks of probiotics on Amazon:

Magnesium:

Magnesium plays a crucial role in over 300 biochemical reactions, helping regulate blood sugar, calm the nervous system, and support restorative sleep. It also aids muscle recovery and promotes overall well-being, making it a valuable addition to your daily supplement routine.

What to look for: Magnesium Glycinate is preferred for its superior absorption and gentle effect on the stomach.

Our top-rated picks of magnesium on Amazon:

Dr Aarti quotes, “Make sure to choose quality supplements and consult an expert before starting any new supplement routine.”

Similar stories:

Omega-3 benefits and dosage explained by a doctor: Find top-rated omega-3 supplements on Amazon India for daily health

Ashwagandha benefits and side effects explained by a dietitian: Find 8 top-rated ashwagandha products for wellness

FAQ’s: 5 supplements for everyday health support Which supplements are essential for daily health? Multivitamins, Vitamin D, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics, and Magnesium are recommended for overall well-being.

Can I take these supplements without consulting a doctor? Always consult your doctor before starting any supplement regimen.

How do I choose the right supplement brand? Look for trusted certifications, user feedback, and quality ingredients.

When is the best time to take these supplements? Follow the doctor’s advice; some are better taken with meals, while others are better taken before bedtime.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.