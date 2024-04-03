Yoga experts claim that Yoga can be a valuable tool for managing autoimmune conditions by promoting relaxation, reducing inflammation and supporting overall well-being. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, asserted that by incorporating these Yoga techniques into your routine, you can support your immune system, reduce inflammation and promote overall well-being while managing autoimmune conditions. Yoga for stress: 8 stress reduction techniques to manage autoimmune conditions (Image by karlyukav on Freepik)

He said, “Remember to listen to your body and modify your practice as needed to suit your individual needs and abilities. Managing autoimmune conditions can be challenging but stress reduction techniques can play a crucial role in alleviating symptoms and improving overall well-being.” He recommended the following Yoga techniques that may help -

Gentle Yoga Poses: Practice gentle yoga poses that focus on stretching and relaxation, such as child's pose, cat-cow stretch, and gentle twists. These poses can help alleviate tension in the body and reduce stress, which may contribute to autoimmune flare-ups. Deep Breathing Exercises: Incorporate deep breathing exercises, such as diaphragmatic breathing or alternate nostril breathing, to calm the nervous system and reduce stress levels. Deep breathing can help regulate the immune response and promote a sense of relaxation. Meditation: Regular meditation practice can help reduce inflammation and improve immune function by lowering stress hormones such as cortisol. Try mindfulness meditation or body scan meditation to cultivate awareness and promote relaxation. Yoga Nidra: Yoga nidra, also known as yogic sleep, is a guided relaxation technique that can help reduce autoimmune symptoms by inducing deep relaxation and promoting restorative sleep. Regular practice of Yoga nidra can help reduce stress and improve overall well-being. Restorative Yoga: Incorporate restorative yoga poses into your practice to support relaxation and healing. Poses such as supported bridge pose, supported fish pose, and legs up the wall pose can help reduce inflammation and promote relaxation. Yoga for Stress Reduction: Engage in yoga practices specifically designed to reduce stress, such as gentle flow sequences, progressive muscle relaxation, or yoga for anxiety. Managing stress is essential for supporting immune health and managing autoimmune conditions. Mindful Movement: Practice Yoga with mindful awareness, focusing on the sensations in your body and being present in the moment. Mindful movement can help reduce stress and promote a sense of well-being, which is beneficial for managing autoimmune conditions. Yoga Therapy: Consider working with a certified yoga therapist who can create a personalised yoga practice tailored to your specific needs and health concerns. A yoga therapist can provide guidance on poses, breathing techniques, and mindfulness practices to support your autoimmune journey.

Additionally, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar suggested some straightforward strategies to help manage stress and its impact on autoimmune conditions:

Healthy Lifestyle Habits:

Maintain a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

Get regular exercise to boost mood, improve energy levels and reduce stress.

Prioritise adequate sleep to support immune function and overall health.

Avoid smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and other unhealthy habits that can exacerbate stress and inflammation.

By incorporating these stress reduction techniques into your daily routine, you can better manage the symptoms of autoimmune conditions and improve your quality of life. Remember to listen to your body and consult with healthcare professionals for personalised guidance and support.