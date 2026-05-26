Gynaecologist reveals why male infertility is often dismissed despite being a major factor in conception struggles

For many years, when a couple failed to conceive, the eyes of society and the blame attached to it turned towards women. It was she who was shamed, interrogated, often, while the cause behind the infertility was left undiscovered. However, the true medical reality is that male infertility contributes to nearly 50% of all cases. It is time we addressed the overlooked half of the problem. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manika Khanna, gynaecologist, CEO and Managing Director of Gaudium IVF, decodes why male fertility issues are often ignored. Many causes of male infertility are reversible or manageable with timely medical intervention. (Unsplash)

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Dr Manika said, “According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, India has 27.5 million people suffering from infertility, of which 40-50% is due to male factors. More alarmingly, clinical reports now suggest that only one in four Indian men has normal semen parameters.”