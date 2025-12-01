AI-driven fertility innovation from Norway targets male infertility challenges in India

Male infertility accounts for about 40-50 per cent of all infertility cases in India, according to data compiled by Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR). In fact, in 2010 the World Health Organisation (WHO) recognised the rising infertility in men and dropped the normal sperm count in semen analysis from 60 million per ml to 15 million per ml. Spermotile, developed by Prof. Krishna Agarwal, addresses male infertility, which affects 40-50% of cases in India.

These statistics directly challenge the deeply ingrained societal belief that the burden of childlessness falls primarily on women.

With an estimated 27.5 million individuals in India suffering from infertility and the overall prevalence ranging from 3.9 to 16.8 per cent of couples, the need for advanced, stigma-free solutions is a cause for urgent action. The development of solutions to this complex challenge is being advanced in Norway.

It utilises AI and microfluidics to enhance success rates, addressing the rising male infertility issue in India, where 40-50% of infertility cases are male-related.

The Founder and CEO of Spermotile, an Indian-origin scientist Prof. Krishna Agarwal who is also a Professor at UiT The Arctic University of Norway, presented her device, Spermotile, to the Indian delegation at a recent seminar held on November 7 in Tromsø, Norway, at UiT, The Arctic University of Norway. In attendance were the Indian MPs, Mr. Anup Sanjay Dhotre, Mr. Putta Mahesh Kumar, Mr. Sirgapoor Niranjan Reddy, Mr. Gowaal Kagada Padavi, and Ms. Priya Saroj, the youngest member of the Lok Sabha. Representatives from UN Women and the Royal Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi were also present.

Spermotile is a medical device designed to improve sperm selection for fertility procedures. Unlike conventional methods, which can subject sperm to damaging processes like centrifugation and rely heavily on subjective manual analysis, Spermotile uses a sophisticated, non-chemical approach. By improving the chances of success of IVF, it makes the emotionally and financially taxing journey of ART more accessible for Indian couples. The MPs’ engagement demonstrates a recognition at the highest levels of the need to tackle male infertility as a national health priority.

It employs AI-based Motility Characterisation to analyse not just whether a sperm moves, but how it moves, assessing its kinematics and nanoscale motion patterns. Furthermore, the device makes use of Microfluidics allowing only the most vigorous and morphologically healthy ‘star sperm’ to naturally swim their way through. By selecting only the highest quality sperm, Spermotile has the potential to improve the success rates of IVF/ ICSI as various sperm-selection methods have in some studies improved fertilization or pregnancy rates by ~10–18%. This increased Precision and Success Rate means fewer treatment cycles, reduced emotional and physical pain for the couple and a lower overall cost of treatment.

The introduction of technologies like Spermotile holds substantial significance for India. With the country’s IVF market projected to grow rapidly, new technologies that ensure quality and improve success rates are vital. The technology offers a path toward democratising high-quality fertility care.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.