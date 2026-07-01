Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 rules for healthy weight loss: ‘If you eat dal-rice, idli-dosa…’

In her accompanying caption, she reiterated that safeguarding underlying vitality was vital, writing, “Losing weight while retaining strength, immunity, and bone density is key.” Also read | ‘Stop tea, stop rice’: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar calls out biggest weight-loss scam hiding on social media

She explicitly shared that rapid reductions hurt the body, whereas gradual adjustments have profound systemic benefits: "If you need to lose more, it will take more years, but weight should only be lost gradually. Only then does the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure , thyroid issues, osteoporosis, and certain cancers decrease. Only then do your skin, hair, and mood remain good, and the frequency of infectious diseases also decreases. Uric acid issues also diminish."

Rujuta's first core rule highlighted that safe weight management is a long-term endeavour. She urged people to focus on their biological health rather than quick numerical drops on a scale: "Number one: do not be in a hurry or haste. Lose weight comfortably . Whether you want to lose 2 kg or 20 kg, the approach should be the same: it should be sensible and sustainable. Sustainable means losing 5 to 10% of your body weight in a year."

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar — famous for actor Kareena Kapoor’s ‘size zero’ transformation in Tashan (2008) — took to Instagram on June 30 to outline a patient, holistic approach to physical well-being. In the video titled ‘If you are trying to lose weight, keep in mind these three things’, she criticised the pressures of extreme dieting and fast-tracked solutions, advocating instead for sustainable practices and traditional eating habits. Also read | Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals enjoying roti at a Himalayan village taught her community impacts life expectancy

Rule 2: follow traditional dietary guidelines Rujuta firmly pushed back against standardised commercial nutrient trackers that break meals down into rigid chemical metrics. Instead, she pointed toward regional food systems as the foundational baseline of nutrition science. "The second rule is that the diet you follow should be based on food-based dietary guidelines. Food-based dietary guidelines are a gold standard in nutrition science," she explained, adding, "This means your diet should include the traditional food that you have always been eating. Whether you eat dal-rice, idli-dosa, chicken and rice, or fish, your diet should be built accordingly. It shouldn't be that everyone is eating the same thing."

She cautioned that an over-fixation on isolating macronutrients plays directly into commercial hands at the cost of personal well-being: "You shouldn't have a diet where you are told to consume 30 grams of protein, 30 grams of fibre, and a certain amount of omega-3 in a meal. When you eat a diet focused on specific 'nutrients,' the profits of the weight loss and food industry increase, while your weight and frustration both begin to rise."

Highlighting the cultural legacy of regional cooking, she remarked: "Remember that the diversity in our food is the strength of our culture. We do not need to eat like one another; we need to eat like ourselves on a day-to-day basis, and that is what leads to sustainable weight loss." Also read | Struggling with cravings? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says stop making food ‘less tasty’

Rule 3: trust the process, not the 'magic products' Addressing the rapid influx of viral wellness clips, Rujuta warned against pinning fitness goals on isolated 'superfoods' or dramatic meal replacements, advising people to stay clear of short-lived internet gimmicks. "The third thing you must keep in mind is that there should be no 'magic ingredient' in your diet. This means there should be no advice suggesting you skip dinner to drink a specific shake, or wake up and take a fenugreek (methi) shot, gond katira, or a turmeric and ginger shot," she observed, adding, "There should be nothing out of the ordinary that you were not already doing."

According to Rujuta, lasting physical harmony comes down to basic lifestyle rhythms rather than quick fixes: "There should be no magic products; the magic is in the process. Which process? The one of regularity and consistency. So, forget the magic of products; find the magic in the process. And if what people are telling you to eat is an Instagram trend that everyone else is following, then don't do it. Keep these three things in mind and lose your weight with happiness, peace, and ease."

Concluding her message, Rujuta reminded people that traditional cuisines remain inherently resourceful, inexpensive, and easy to digest, reassuring them that the best route to personal health is already waiting in their home kitchens.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.