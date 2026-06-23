‘Stop tea, stop rice’: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar calls out biggest weight-loss scam hiding on social media

Weight-loss advice on social media is everywhere, but not all of it is meant for you. From extreme diet trends and endless cups of black coffee to misleading transformation photos, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor, explains in her June 23 Instagram post why personalised guidance matters far more than viral health hacks. (Also read: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was ‘diabetic earlier’; reveals how he lost 20 kg and became free from all medicines ) Rujuta Diwekar warns against misleading online health advice and its dangers. (Instagram)

Rujuta Diwekar warns against weight loss myths “I was in the office when I received a call from a man who said, ‘Madam, I don’t know what to do anymore.’ I asked him what he was talking about, and he replied, ‘Weight loss. One person says stop eating rice, another says stop drinking tea. I am completely confused,’” recalls Rujuta.

The man went on to tell her that he had stopped eating rice for three days and was surviving on three cups of black coffee a day.

“I asked him what he did for a living. He said he was an on-field salesperson. I then asked him, ‘If you’ve stopped eating rice, what are you eating?’ He said he was eating rotis instead. But who is going to make that many rotis every day? And tomorrow someone will tell you to eat protein rotis, which will only increase your expenses and keep your family in the kitchen longer,” she said.

Rujuta points out that such extreme dietary changes often create more problems than solutions. “If you’re only drinking black coffee, chances are you’re dealing with constipation. There may be stress at home and frustration during your commute too. People rarely talk about these side effects, but they are very real,” she added.