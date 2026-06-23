Union Home Minister Amit Shah was ‘diabetic earlier’; reveals how he lost 20 kg and became free from all medicines

A disciplined approach to health can yield remarkable results, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As clips from his April 19, 2025, speech at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi gain traction on X, Shah's remarks about his health transformation are drawing renewed attention. Amit Shah shares how sleep, diet and exercise helped him overcome diabetes challenges. (PTI)

In the video, he explains how improving his sleep, hydration, diet, and exercise habits helped him overcome diabetes-related challenges and transform his overall well-being. (Also read: Can a panic attack cause heart attack? Cardiovascular surgeon explains the symptoms, risks, and key differences )

Amit Shah on overcoming diabetes Reflecting on his health journey, Shah said, "I was diabetic earlier. I made a huge change in my life since May 2020 till today. I fixed my sleep, improved my water intake, diet, and regular exercise. That has given me a lot.” According to Shah, these simple yet consistent habits helped him improve his overall health and reduce his dependence on medication.

Recounting his experience, he said, "I have achieved much in life. In the last 4.5 years, I have become free from all allopathic medicines."

Shah added that the benefits extended beyond physical health. According to him, the lifestyle changes also improved his mental sharpness and productivity. “It has improved my ability to work, think, and make decisions.”