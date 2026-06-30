Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals enjoying roti at a Himalayan village taught her community impacts life expectancy
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares insights on community and health, showcasing how Himalayan villagers exemplify prosocial behaviour.
Roti is one of the most quintessential Indian foods, and in the Himalayas, it is a sense of community. On June 29, Rujuta Diwekar, a celebrity nutritionist who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, revealed that enjoying a simple roti in a Himalayan village taught her the importance of community to one's overall health.
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Sharing a post on Instagram, Rujuta wrote, “There are many reasons you shouldn’t quit on your roti, but ‘who knows when someone may make you a hot one’ is at the top of my list.” In it, she emphasised how roti fosters community in the Himalayas, highlighting its role in health and social connection.
She stressed that science now understands what Himalayan villages have always known and lived by: ‘community impacts life expectancy and vitality’. According to her, evidence is now pointing towards ‘social connection, prosociality, spirituality, optimism, and work’ as the 5 factors that improve the wellbeing of people and communities.
What is prosociality?
Rujuta confessed that earlier, she was often confused about what prosociality actually meant. However, during a trek to the Himalaya, she experienced how great prosociality feels in action and how deeply ingrained it is in the life and ways of the Himalayan people.
She shared, “They have a tradition of leaving their cattle in the forests just above their villages during the monsoon. On the pasture where they leave the cattle, they have a temple and a community kitchen, fully equipped with staples, utensils and a fireplace.”
Every now and then, someone will come to check on their own cattle and on everyone else's, too. But when they do come up to the forest, Rujuta revealed, they always carry extra rotis with them in case some trekker might need them, some cow is injured, or you find a friend on the trail and enjoy the meal together.
She also shared a video of herself having roti in one of these community kitchens. At first, Rujuta had just walked in to warm herself by the fire while it rained outside, but then, she ended up having roti and some fresh green chutney.
She added that the locals had no clue who would exactly eat it, but they still did it, knowing exactly how great it would feel. “Prosocial behaviour is voluntary actions that are intended to help or assist another individual or society as a whole. It involves sharing, caring, cooperating, and helping without any underlying motive,” she added.
How did the internet react?
Praising communities in the mountains for their generosity, several Instagram users flooded the comments section with positive remarks. A user commented, “Beautiful way to live life in bliss.” Someone else shared, “The langar at a gurudwara community kitchen is where I have eaten some of my most memorable meals.” Another user wrote, “Wow, this is the true meaning of life.”
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More