Shalini Passi's homemade reetha, amla shampoo keeps her greys at bay, promotes hair growth: Recipe inside!

Shalini Passi zoomed into the public conscience with her spotlight-stealing debut in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, which premiered last year. Her presence, very refreshing and no-doubt a breakthrough, turned Shalini Passi into an overnight internet sensation of sorts. With quotes like "I like things more than I like people", "The only reason I don't hold grudges against other people is because it affects my skin" and "I'd rather jump into the deep ocean than be with you", Shalini quickly became a Gen Z hot favourite. Multiple outfit changes a day, jumping into the ocean fully clothed, cryotherapy right in her house — she is the definition of living life for yourself, king size. Now you may not be able to emulate Shalini's lifestyle and choices, but her hair — her lush long, thick black hair, can potentially be something which you can achieve, over time of course. Shalini Passi's homemade shampoo recipe will help you tackle your greys and promote hair growth

Tired of super-smelling but basically ineffective expensive bottles of shampoo? There's a reason why our grandmothers and their kin had the best skin, hair and health back in their time. Desi nuskhas may get a lot of bad rap, but anybody who swears by them can attest to their magic. And Shalini isn't gatekeeping the desi nuskha part of her hair care routine.

In a recent interview she revealed how she steers clear of bottled shampoos, only indulging in them on rare occasions when she finds herself travelling. Shalini's shampoo is a homemade blend of reetha or Indian soaput and amla or Indian gooseberry. Both are to be soaked and blended down. In her own words, this acts like a "natural shampoo" which she uses to keep her scalp clean. While reetha expunges the scalp of of oil, dirt and impurities owing to its antibacterial and antifungal properties, amla is a super-ingredient which not only promotes hair growth but also tackles premature greying.

Additional tips shared by Shalini included oiling her hair with coconut oil and not letting any sort of external product get through to her scalp. And although she does indulge in heat styling, Shalini does attempt to keep it to an absolute minimum.

So what are you waiting for, get started on your hair care journey right away!