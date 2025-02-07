Menu Explore
Valentine's Day bonanza: Grab perfect handbags from brands like Lavie, Caprese among others at up to 80% off

ByNivedita Mishra
Feb 07, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Treat yourself or your loved one this Valentine's Day with the best handbags. Shop now on Amazon for stylish, timeless pieces!

Maroon Artificial Vegan leather Office & daily use handbags for women View Details checkDetails

₹497

GET THIS

Lavie Womens Monoprint Hailon Tote Bag Brown Ladies Purse Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

GET THIS

Lavie Womens Star Framed Clutch | Ladies Purse Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹899

GET THIS

EXOTIC Womens Feminina Solid Top Handle Tote Hand Bag (Maroon) View Details checkDetails

₹1,229

GET THIS

Lavie Womens Cosmo Hobo Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

Satchel Handbags for Women Big Size Floral Printed Ladies Purse Handbag with Long Sling Strap Zip Multiple Compartments Inner Pockets Shoulder Hobo Hand Bags College Girls Office Daily Use (Pista) View Details checkDetails

₹728

GET THIS

Lavie Womens Sparkle Framed Clutch Black Ladies Purse Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹699

GET THIS

Pramadda Pure Luxury Stylish Faux Leather Tote Bag For Women | Shoulder Handbag For College Office Daily Use | Solid Checks Dual Tone | Gift Item For Women. (Forest Green) View Details checkDetails

₹680

GET THIS

Lavie Womens Malnov Tote Bag (Navy Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹899

GET THIS

Caprese womens ARIA S Medium PLUM Satchel View Details checkDetails

₹1,485

GET THIS

WOMEN MARKS Handbag and Shoulder Bag, Top Handle Satchel, and Spacious Zipper Compartment. View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

Glowic Women Handbag || handbags for women || handbags for women medium size (Handbag-100) (Black-Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹499

GET THIS

Lavie Womens Handbag (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

GET THIS

Lavie Womens Beech Flap Satchel Bag Tan Ladies Purse Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

GET THIS

Speed X Fashion Womens Handbag (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

Storite Womens Tote Bag with Leather Handles & Embroidery Printed Handbag with Zip Pockets, Shoulder Tote Bag and Handbag for Office and College - (35.5cm x 31cm x 8.5cm) Multicolour View Details checkDetails

₹499

GET THIS

Lavie Zarya Med VT Womens Tote Bag (Grey)(HTBR851036M3) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

Lavie Womens Handbag (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

GET THIS

ADISA Womens Girls Cross Body Sling Bag with Pouch (SL5127_Off White) View Details checkDetails

₹494

GET THIS

Caprese womens CICELY S Large MAROON Satchel View Details checkDetails

₹1,139

GET THIS

EXOTIC Womens Lase Hand/Sling Bag (Cream) View Details checkDetails

₹1,239

GET THIS

Lavie Hailon Womens Large Tote (Navy) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

GET THIS

Caprese Merlin Tote Bag, Large- Beige | Stylish Handbag for Women | Spacious, Versatile Office & Daily Essentials Tote | Top Zip Closure View Details checkDetails

₹1,368

GET THIS

ZOUK Black Floral Printed Handmade Vegan Leather Womens Office Bag for 15.6 inch Laptop with double handles - FloMotif View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

GET THIS

Miraggio Isabella Womens Shoulder Handbag - Brown View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

GET THIS

Caprese womens NIKITA HO Medium GOLD Hobo View Details checkDetails

₹1,174.5

GET THIS

Lavie Womens Mono Ushawu Small Satchel Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

GET THIS

EXOTIC Womens Handbag, Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

GET THIS

EXOTIC Studded hand bag for Girl/Women (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

GET THIS

ESBEDA Off-White Gold tone Snake Work PU Synthetic Handbag For Women View Details checkDetails

₹871

GET THIS

EXOTIC Women Handbag Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,359

GET THIS
A woman’s love for handbags is timeless! Alongside clothes, jewellery, makeup, and shoes, handbags complete her style statement—because, honestly, one is never enough. Whether it’s a trendy tote, a chic clutch, or a luxe designer piece, every bag has its moment. But let’s face it—handbags can be pricey!

Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day by shopping for stylish, thoughtful handbags that make the perfect gift!
Celebrate love this Valentine's Day by shopping for stylish, thoughtful handbags that make the perfect gift!

That’s where Amazon comes to the rescue. Shop your favourite brands at irresistible discounts, saving both money and shopping stress. Compare styles, explore endless options, and grab the best deals—all from the comfort of your home. Whether you love classic elegance or bold, trendy designs, we’ve got a fabulous selection waiting for you.

So, why wait? Elevate your wardrobe with a statement handbag that turns heads wherever you go. Scroll through our handpicked collection and bag your next style obsession today!

This stylish women's office bag from Generic blends elegance with functionality, making it a perfect companion for work. Designed with a sleek, professional look, it offers ample space to carry essentials like a laptop, documents, and daily necessities. Crafted from high-quality material, it ensures durability while maintaining a sophisticated appeal. The sturdy handles and adjustable strap provide comfort and versatility. Ideal for business meetings or daily commutes, this chic office bag keeps you organised while adding a touch of class to your ensemble.

Specifications

Material
High-quality, durable synthetic leather
Compartments
Spacious main section with multiple pockets
Straps
Sturdy handles with an adjustable shoulder strap
Design
Sleek, professional look for office use
Capacity
Fits a laptop, documents, and daily essentials
Click Here to Buy

Maroon Artificial Vegan leather Office & daily use handbags for women

The Lavie Women's Monoprint Hailon Tote Bag is a chic and versatile handbag designed for modern women. Featuring a stylish monoprint design, it adds a trendy touch to any outfit. Crafted from high-quality material, it offers durability and a premium feel. The spacious main compartment provides ample room for essentials, making it perfect for work or casual outings. With sturdy twin handles and a secure zip closure, this tote bag ensures both convenience and elegance for everyday use.

Specifications

Material
Premium-quality, durable synthetic leather
Design
Stylish monoprint pattern with a sleek finish
Compartments
Spacious main section with multiple pockets
Closure
Secure zip closure for added safety
Handles
Sturdy twin handles for comfortable carrying
Click Here to Buy

Lavie Womens Monoprint Hailon Tote Bag Brown Ladies Purse Handbag

The Lavie Women's Ushawu Medium Satchel Bag is a perfect blend of elegance and practicality. Crafted from high-quality material, it boasts a sophisticated design suitable for work or casual outings. The spacious main compartment offers ample storage for essentials, while multiple pockets help keep things organised. Featuring sturdy twin handles and a detachable sling strap, it ensures versatile carrying options. With its sleek finish and secure zip closure, this satchel bag adds a stylish touch to any ensemble.

Specifications

Material
Premium-quality, durable synthetic leather
Design
Elegant satchel style with a sleek finish
Compartments
Spacious main section with multiple pockets
Closure
Secure zip closure for added safety
Straps
Sturdy twin handles with a detachable sling strap
Click Here to Buy

Lavie Womens Handbag (Grey)

Also read: Best bed tables: Top 8 choices for comfort, convenience, and durability to suit every need in your home

The Lavie Women's Ushawu Medium Satchel Bag is a perfect blend of elegance and practicality. Crafted from high-quality material, it boasts a sophisticated design suitable for work or casual outings. The spacious main compartment offers ample storage for essentials, while multiple pockets help keep things organised. Featuring sturdy twin handles and a detachable sling strap, it ensures versatile carrying options. With its sleek finish and secure zip closure, this satchel bag adds a stylish touch to any ensemble.

Specifications

Material
High-quality, durable synthetic leather
Design
Elegant satchel style with a modern finish
Compartments
Spacious main section with multiple pockets
Closure
Secure zip closure for added protection
Straps
Sturdy twin handles with a detachable sling strap
Click Here to Buy

Lavie Womens Beech Flap Satchel Bag Tan Ladies Purse Handbag

The Speed X Fashion Women's Handbag is a chic and practical accessory designed for everyday use. Crafted from high-quality material, it offers both durability and style. The bag features a spacious main compartment that accommodates all your essentials, along with multiple internal pockets to keep things organised. Its sleek, fashionable design is complemented by sturdy handles for easy carrying. Whether for work, shopping, or casual outings, this handbag adds a stylish touch to any outfit, making it an essential piece in your wardrobe.

Specifications

Material
Premium synthetic leather for durability
Design
Stylish, sleek, and fashionable look
Compartments
Spacious main section with internal pockets
Closure
Secure zip closure for added safety
Straps
Sturdy handles for easy and comfortable carrying
Click Here to Buy

Speed X Fashion Womens Handbag (Grey)

The Lavie Women's Mono Ushawu Small Satchel Bag combines elegance and practicality in a compact design. Crafted from high-quality material, it offers durability with a fashionable monoprint design. The spacious main compartment is perfect for carrying your essentials, while the multiple interior pockets help keep everything organised. With sturdy twin handles and a detachable sling strap, it provides versatile carrying options. Ideal for both casual outings and work, this satchel bag adds a stylish flair to any ensemble.

Specifications

Material
High-quality synthetic leather for durability
Design
Chic monoprint pattern with a sleek finish
Compartments
Spacious main section with multiple interior pockets
Closure
Secure zip closure for added safety
Straps
Sturdy twin handles with a detachable sling strap
Click Here to Buy

Lavie Womens Mono Ushawu Small Satchel Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag

Also read: Best bookshelf tables: Top 6 options for maximising space, combining style and keeping your books and décor organised

The EXOTIC Women Hand/Sling Bag is a versatile accessory that seamlessly blends style and functionality. Crafted from high-quality material, it ensures both durability and a luxurious look. This bag features a spacious main compartment to hold your essentials, with additional pockets for better organisation. Its elegant design is complemented by sturdy handles and an adjustable sling strap, offering you the flexibility to carry it as a handbag or sling bag. Perfect for both casual and formal occasions, this bag adds sophistication to any outfit.

Specifications

Material
Premium synthetic leather for durability
Design
Elegant and versatile hand/sling bag style
Compartments
Spacious main section with additional pockets
Closure
Secure zip closure for safety
Straps
Sturdy handles with an adjustable sling strap for flexibility
Click Here to Buy

EXOTIC Womens Handbag, Blue

The EXOTIC Studded Handbag for Girls/Women is a bold and fashionable accessory that adds a touch of glamour to any outfit. Crafted from high-quality material, it features striking studded detailing for a modern, edgy look. The spacious interior offers ample room for your essentials, while additional pockets ensure organisation. With sturdy handles and an adjustable strap, this handbag provides versatile carrying options. Perfect for both casual outings and special occasions, this stylish bag makes a statement wherever you go.

Specifications

Material
High-quality synthetic leather for durability
Design
Bold studded detailing for a modern, edgy look
Compartments
Spacious main compartment with additional pockets
Closure
Secure zip closure for added safety
Straps
Sturdy handles with an adjustable shoulder strap for versatility
Click Here to Buy

EXOTIC Studded hand bag for Girl/Women (Black)

The ESBEDA Off-White Gold Tone Snake Work PU Synthetic Handbag for Women is a stunning blend of elegance and modern design. Crafted from high-quality PU synthetic material, it boasts a luxurious off-white shade with gold-tone snake work detailing that adds a touch of sophistication. The spacious main compartment provides ample storage, while the additional pockets help keep your essentials organised. With sturdy handles and an adjustable strap, this versatile handbag complements both casual and formal attire, elevating any outfit effortlessly.

Specifications

Material
High-quality PU synthetic leather for durability
Design
Off-white colour with gold-tone snake work detailing
Compartments
Spacious main compartment with additional organisational pockets
Closure
Secure zip closure for safety
Straps
Sturdy handles with an adjustable shoulder strap for versatility
Click Here to Buy

ESBEDA Off-White Gold tone Snake Work PU Synthetic Handbag For Women

The EXOTIC Dualtone Women Sling Bag is a stylish and versatile accessory, perfect for everyday use. Designed with a trendy dual-tone colour scheme, it offers a chic, modern look that pairs well with various outfits. Crafted from high-quality material, this sling bag features a spacious main compartment for your essentials, with additional pockets for organisation. The adjustable strap allows for a customised fit, while the secure closure ensures your belongings stay safe. Ideal for casual outings or a night out, it’s both practical and fashionable.

Specifications

Design
Trendy dual-tone colour scheme for a chic look
Compartments
Spacious main compartment with additional organisational pockets
Closure
Secure zip closure for safety and convenience
Straps
Adjustable sling strap for a comfortable fit
Click Here to Buy

EXOTIC Women Handbag Black

Top 3 features of best handbags

Best HandbagsOuter MaterialClosure TypeOccasion TypeLining
Number of Pockets
Women's Office BagSynthetic LeatherZip ClosureOffice/WorkFabric3
Lavie Women's Monoprint Hailon Tote BagLadies Purse HandbagSynthetic LeatherZip ClosureFabric4
Lavie Women's Ushawu Medium Satchel BagLadies Purse HandbagSynthetic LeatherZip ClosureFabric5
Lavie Women's Beech Satchel BagLadies Purse HandbagSynthetic LeatherZip ClosureFabric3
Speed X Fashion Women's HandbagSynthetic LeatherZip ClosureCasual/WorkFabric2
Lavie Women's Mono Ushawu Small Satchel BagSynthetic LeatherZip ClosureLadies Purse HandbagFabric4
EXOTIC Women Hand/Sling BagSynthetic LeatherZip ClosureCasual/EveningFabric2
EXOTIC Studded Hand Bag for Girl/WomenSynthetic LeatherZip ClosureCasual/EveningFabric3
ESBEDA Off-White Gold Tone Snake Work PU Synthetic Handbag For WomenPU Synthetic LeatherZip ClosureCasual/FormalFabric4
EXOTIC Dualtone Women Sling BagSynthetic LeatherZip ClosureCasual/WorkFabric2

FAQs on handbags

  • What is the best material for a durable handbag?

    Synthetic leather and PU leather are commonly used for their durability, stylish appearance, and easy maintenance.

  • How can I clean my handbag?

    Wipe your handbag with a damp cloth, and use mild soap if necessary. For leather bags, use a specialised leather cleaner.

  • What type of handbag is best for office use?

    A structured, spacious bag with compartments for organisation, such as a tote or satchel, is ideal for office settings.

  • Can I use a sling bag for formal occasions?

    Yes, if the sling bag is sleek and elegant, like a leather or designer sling bag, it can be worn for formal events.

  • How many pockets should a handbag have?

    A good handbag should have at least 2-3 pockets to organise essentials like keys, phone, and cards, while maintaining a neat appearance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

