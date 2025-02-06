Menu Explore
Best bed tables: Top 8 choices for comfort, convenience, and durability to suit every need in your home

By Affiliate Desk
Feb 06, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Explore our comprehensive guide to find the perfect bed table, featuring adjustable heights, compact designs, and key features to help you decide better.

Best Overall Product

Portronics My Buddy Plus Adjustable Laptop Table with Built-in USB Cooling Fan, Foldable Legs, Adjustable Angle for Home, Office, Working, Gaming & Writing(Grey)

₹1,999

Best Value For Money

StarAndDaisy Baby Multi-Purpose Laptop/Bed Table with Foldable Legs, Adjustable Height Engineered Wood Lap Table -White

₹1,199

INVISIBLE BED Sturdy Portable Lapdesk,Multipurpose Heavy Duty Bed Laptop Table (70.5 x 29.5 x 19.8 cm; Dessert Walnut Finish; Made in India) (Engineered Wood)

₹2,015

Callas Multi-Purpose Laptop Table with | Cup Holder | Drawer | Mac Holder | Study Table/Bed Table/Breakfast Table/Foldable and Portable Wooden Table (CA-39-Black)

₹419

PAYOCA Wooden Mini Laptop Table for Bed, Study Table with Drawer, Tablet/Mobile Holder for Kids & Adults (B COTTED Wood)

₹439

SOLIAM Foldable Wooden Laptop Bed Tray Table, Multifunction Lap Tablet Desk with Cup Holder, Perfect for Eating Breakfast, Reading Book, Working, Watching Movie On Bed (Wood)

₹389

DIVIJA STORE Diwija Store Foldable Wooden Mini Laptop Table for Bed, Study Table with Drawer, Tablet/Mobile Holder for Kids & Adults (Wood)

₹419

Foldable Wooden Mini Laptop Table for Bed, Study Table with Drawer, Tablet/Mobile Holder for Kids & Adults->> (B-BLACK-COTTED)

₹199

In today's fast-paced world, a bed table is a versatile piece of furniture that can be used for work, study, or leisure. With so many options available on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. From adjustable height to space-saving design, bed tables come in a variety of styles and features to suit different needs. In this article, we have curated a list of the 8 best bed tables available on the market, along with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

Discover the most practical and stylish bed tables to enhance your comfort and convenience at home.

The Portronics POR-704 Adjustable Laptop Table is a versatile and multifunctional table that can be used for work, study, or leisure. With an adjustable height and a space-saving design, this table is perfect for small spaces. The table also features a reading stand and a portable work surface, making it a great option for those who need a flexible and portable workspace.

Specifications

Adjustable Height
Yes
Foldable
Yes
Material
Engineered Wood
Weight
1.5 kg

Reasons to buy

Adjustable height for customizable use

Foldable design for easy storage

Portable work surface for versatility

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for heavy-duty use

Portronics My Buddy Plus Adjustable Laptop Table with Built-in USB Cooling Fan, Foldable Legs, Adjustable Angle for Home, Office, Working, Gaming & Writing(Grey)

The StarAndDaisy Multi-Purpose Foldable Adjustable Table is a stylish and functional option for those looking for a versatile bed table. With a foldable design and adjustable height, this table is perfect for use as a reading stand or a work surface. The table is made of engineered wood and is designed to be durable and long-lasting.

Specifications

Adjustable Height
Yes
Foldable
Yes
Material
Engineered Wood
Weight
1.8 kg

Reasons to buy

Stylish and functional design

Durable and long-lasting material

Adjustable height for versatile use

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for heavy items

StarAndDaisy Baby Multi-Purpose Laptop/Bed Table with Foldable Legs, Adjustable Height Engineered Wood Lap Table -White

The INVISIBLE BED Portable Multipurpose Table is a sleek and modern option for those in need of a versatile bed table. With a space-saving design and a portable work surface, this table is perfect for small spaces. The table also features a reading stand and adjustable height, making it a great option for those who need a flexible and portable workspace.

Specifications

Adjustable Height
Yes
Foldable
Yes
Material
Wood
Weight
2 kg

Reasons to buy

Sleek and modern design

Space-saving and portable

Adjustable height for customizable use

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for heavy items

INVISIBLE BED Sturdy Portable Lapdesk,Multipurpose Heavy Duty Bed Laptop Table (70.5 x 29.5 x 19.8 cm; Dessert Walnut Finish; Made in India) (Engineered Wood)

The Callas Multi-Purpose Breakfast Foldable Table is a versatile and functional option for those looking for a stylish bed table. With a foldable design and adjustable height, this table is perfect for use as a reading stand or a work surface. The table is made of engineered wood and is designed to be durable and long-lasting.

Specifications

Adjustable Height
Yes
Foldable
Yes
Material
Engineered Wood
Weight
1.6 kg

Reasons to buy

Versatile and functional design

Durable and long-lasting material

Adjustable height for versatile use

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for heavy items

Callas Multi-Purpose Laptop Table with | Cup Holder | Drawer | Mac Holder | Study Table/Bed Table/Breakfast Table/Foldable and Portable Wooden Table (CA-39-Black)

Also read: Best side tables for bedroom in 2024: Top 10 stylish and functional options to elevate your bedroom aesthetic

The PAYOCA Wooden Laptop Drawer Table is a practical and stylish option for those in need of a compact bed table. With a built-in drawer and a sturdy design, this table is perfect for keeping essentials close at hand. The table also features a reading stand and a portable work surface, making it a great option for those who need a flexible and portable workspace.

Specifications

Adjustable Height
No
Foldable
No
Material
Wood
Weight
2.2 kg

Reasons to buy

Practical and stylish design

Built-in drawer for storage

Sturdy and durable construction

Reasons to avoid

Not adjustable in height

PAYOCA Wooden Mini Laptop Table for Bed, Study Table with Drawer, Tablet/Mobile Holder for Kids & Adults (B COTTED Wood)

The SOLIAM Multi-Purpose Reading Foldable Table is a sleek and modern option for those looking for a versatile bed table. With a foldable design and adjustable height, this table is perfect for use as a reading stand or a work surface. The table is made of engineered wood and is designed to be durable and long-lasting.

Specifications

Adjustable Height
Yes
Foldable
Yes
Material
Engineered Wood
Weight
1.7 kg

Reasons to buy

Sleek and modern design

Adjustable height for customizable use

Durable and long-lasting material

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for heavy items

SOLIAM Foldable Wooden Laptop Bed Tray Table, Multifunction Lap Tablet Desk with Cup Holder, Perfect for Eating Breakfast, Reading Book, Working, Watching Movie On Bed (Wood)

Also read: Best side tables: Your go-to stylish small furniture where you can place everyday items with ease

The DIVIJA STORE Diwija Foldable Wooden Table is a practical and functional option for those looking for a space-saving bed table. With a foldable design and a portable work surface, this table is perfect for small spaces. The table also features adjustable height and a reading stand, making it a great option for those who need a flexible and portable workspace.

Specifications

Adjustable Height
Yes
Foldable
Yes
Material
Wood
Weight
1.9 kg

Reasons to buy

Practical and functional design

Space-saving and portable

Adjustable height for customizable use

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for heavy items

DIVIJA STORE Diwija Store Foldable Wooden Mini Laptop Table for Bed, Study Table with Drawer, Tablet/Mobile Holder for Kids & Adults (Wood)

The Foldable Wooden Laptop Table for Adults is a versatile and stylish option for those in need of a compact bed table. With a foldable design and a sturdy construction, this table is perfect for work or leisure. The table also features a reading stand and a portable work surface, making it a great option for those who need a flexible and portable workspace.

Specifications

Adjustable Height
No
Foldable
Yes
Material
Wood
Weight
2.1 kg

Reasons to buy

Versatile and stylish design

Sturdy and durable construction

Foldable for easy storage

Reasons to avoid

Not adjustable in height

Foldable Wooden Mini Laptop Table for Bed, Study Table with Drawer, Tablet/Mobile Holder for Kids & Adults->> (B-BLACK-COTTED)

Also read: Best coffee table with stools: Top 8 options for chic living room decor that combine style and functionality

Top 4 features of best bed tables:

 

Best Bed TablesAdjustable HeightFoldableMaterialWeight
Portronics POR-704 Adjustable Laptop TableYesYesEngineered Wood1.5 kg
StarAndDaisy Multi-Purpose Foldable Adjustable TableYesYesEngineered Wood1.8 kg
INVISIBLE BED Portable Multipurpose TableYesYesWood2 kg
Callas Multi-Purpose Breakfast Foldable TableYesYesEngineered Wood1.6 kg
PAYOCA Wooden Laptop Drawer TableNoNoWood2.2 kg
SOLIAM Multi-Purpose Reading Foldable TableYesYesEngineered Wood1.7 kg
DIVIJA STORE Diwija Foldable Wooden TableYesYesWood1.9 kg
Foldable Wooden Laptop Table for AdultsNoYesWood2.1 kg

FAQs on Bed table

  • What is the best bed table for small spaces?

    The INVISIBLE BED Portable Multipurpose Table is a great option for small spaces, with its space-saving design and portable work surface.

  • Which bed table is the most versatile?

    The Portronics POR-704 Adjustable Laptop Table is the most versatile, with its adjustable height and portable work surface.

  • Are these bed tables suitable for heavy items?

    While most bed tables are designed for light to medium use, it's best to avoid placing heavy items on them to ensure their longevity.

  • Do these bed tables come with a warranty?

    It's best to check the individual product listings for warranty information, as it may vary from one manufacturer to another.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

