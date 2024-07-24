Choosing the right coffee table is crucial for creating a cosy and stylish living room. Round coffee tables are particularly popular in modern interiors due to their elegant and practical design. They serve as a chic focal point while offering versatility in style, whether you favour a glossy finish, wooden elements, or nesting tables. Their rounded shape helps to soften the lines of a room and makes them ideal for smaller spaces where ease of movement is key. Elevate your living room style with a chic round coffee table—elegant, functional, and versatile.

In this article, we'll delve into the top 8 round coffee tables available on Amazon. From sleek, contemporary designs to classic wooden options, we'll help you find the perfect table to enhance your living room decor. With a variety of styles and finishes, you’re sure to find a table that complements your space and meets your functional needs.

The Priti Casual Glossy Coffee Central Table is a sleek and stylish addition to any living room. With its glossy finish and modern design, this table adds a touch of elegance to your space. It is made of high-quality materials and is easy to assemble, making it a great choice for those looking for a chic and functional coffee table.

Specifications of Priti Casual Glossy Coffee Central Table

Material: Wood

Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 40 cm

Weight: 10 kg

Color: Coffee

Assembly Required: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design May require regular maintenance High-quality materials Easy to assemble

The DecorNation Alicea Wooden Round Coffee Table features a classic wooden design, perfect for adding a touch of warmth to your living room. Its sturdy construction and timeless appeal make it a versatile addition to any decor style. With its round shape and ample surface area, it's ideal for serving drinks and displaying decorative items.

Specifications of DecorNation Alicea Wooden Round Coffee Table

Material: Wood

Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 40 cm

Weight: 8 kg

Color: Brown

Assembly Required: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Classic wooden design May be heavy to move Sturdy construction Ample surface area

The DecorNation Lawanya Nesting Table set is a versatile and space-saving option for modern living rooms. The set includes two round tables that can be easily nested together or used separately. With their rich brown finish and durable construction, these tables are both stylish and practical, making them an excellent choice for small spaces.

Specifications of DecorNation Lawanya Nesting Table

Material: Wood

Dimensions: Large table - 50 x 50 x 45 cm, Small table - 40 x 40 x 40 cm

Weight: 12 kg

Color: Brown

Assembly Required: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and space-saving Limited surface area on individual tables Rich brown finish Durable construction

The Coffee Tables Living Room Assemble set offers a modern and minimalist design for contemporary living spaces. With its clean lines and easy assembly, this table is a great choice for those who prefer a sleek and understated look. Its compact size makes it ideal for smaller rooms, while still providing a functional surface for everyday use.

Specifications of Coffee Tables Living Room Assemble

Material: MDF and Metal

Dimensions: 70 x 70 x 45 cm

Weight: 15 kg

Color: Black

Assembly Required: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Modern and minimalist design May not be suitable for larger rooms Easy assembly Compact size

The Ereteken ART Coffee Tables with Storage offers a combination of style and functionality, with its unique design and built-in storage features. The table's round shape and spacious storage compartment make it an ideal choice for those who value both form and function in their furniture. Its versatile design and ample storage make it a practical addition to any living room.

Specifications of Ereteken ART Coffee Tables with Storage

Material: Wood

Dimensions: 90 x 90 x 35 cm

Weight: 20 kg

Color: Walnut

Assembly Required: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique design with storage May be heavy to move when assembled Spacious storage compartment Versatile and practical

The PENG ESSENTIALS Foldable Coffee Table is a space-saving and versatile option for modern living rooms. Its foldable design and compact size make it perfect for smaller spaces, while still providing a functional surface when needed. With its sleek and contemporary look, this table is a practical choice for those who value flexibility and style.

Specifications of PENG ESSENTIALS Foldable Coffee Table

Material: MDF and Metal

Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 40 cm

Weight: 6 kg

Color: White

Assembly Required: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Space-saving foldable design Limited surface area when folded Compact size Sleek and contemporary look

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Cushions Sheesham Wood Coffee Table is a elegant and sturdy addition to any living room. With its natural wood finish and classic design, this table brings a touch of timeless charm to your space. It is crafted from high-quality Sheesham wood, making it a durable and reliable choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Cushions Sheesham Wood Coffee Table

Material: Sheesham Wood

Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 40 cm

Weight: 12 kg

Color: Natural Wood

Assembly Required: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant and sturdy design May require regular maintenance Natural wood finish High-quality Sheesham wood construction

The Ereteken ART Round Table Decorative Cocktail Table offers a stylish and versatile option for modern living rooms. With its decorative design and ample surface area, this table is perfect for serving drinks and displaying decorative items. Its round shape and contemporary appeal make it a great addition to any stylish living space.

Specifications of Ereteken ART Round Table Decorative Cocktail Table

Material: Wood

Dimensions: 70 x 70 x 45 cm

Weight: 10 kg

Color: Walnut

Assembly Required: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and versatile design May be heavy to move Ample surface area Contemporary appeal

Top 3 features of best round coffee tables:

Best Round Coffee Tables Modern Design Storage Space Compact Size Priti Casual Glossy Coffee Central Table Yes No No DecorNation Alicea Wooden Round Coffee Table No No No DecorNation Lawanya Nesting Table No No No Coffee Tables Living Room Assemble Yes No Yes Ereteken ART Coffee Tables with Storage Yes Yes No PENG ESSENTIALS Foldable Coffee Table Yes No Yes Amazon Brand - Solimo Cushions Sheesham Wood Coffee Table No No No Ereteken ART Round Table Decorative Cocktail Table Yes No No

Best value for money round coffee table:

The Coffee Tables Living Room Assemble stands out as the best value for money, offering a modern design and compact size at an affordable price point.

Best overall round coffee table:

The Ereteken ART Coffee Tables with Storage takes the lead as the best overall product, featuring a unique design with built-in storage and a spacious compartment for versatile use.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best round coffee table:

Size and proportion: Ensure the table fits the room's scale and complements other furniture. It should be proportionate to the seating area and not overpower the space.

Material and finish: Choose a material that suits your style and lifestyle. Common options include wood, glass, and metal. Consider the finish for durability and ease of maintenance.

Style and design: Select a table that complements your decor. Modern designs feature clean lines, while more traditional options may include intricate details.

Functionality: Consider additional features like storage or adjustable height to meet your practical needs. Ensure the table’s height aligns with your seating for comfort.

FAQs on round coffee table What is the average price range for round coffee tables? The average price range for round coffee tables varies between INR 5,000 to INR 15,000, depending on the material, design, and brand.

Do round coffee tables require assembly? Most round coffee tables require some level of assembly, which is typically easy and straightforward with included instructions.

What are the most common materials used for round coffee tables? Common materials for round coffee tables include wood, MDF, metal, and glass, each offering unique styles and durability.

Are round coffee tables suitable for small living rooms? Yes, round coffee tables are ideal for small living rooms as they offer a compact size and versatile design to maximize space.

