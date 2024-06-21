Best coffee tables for living room: Add glamour and utility in equal measure with our top 10 options

Most of us would be familiar with the concept of centre table. But a coffee table? Not all are clear about their purpose in our living rooms. A coffee table is a low table, typically placed in front of a sofa to hold drinks, books, or decorative items. Unlike living room centre tables, they are generally smaller and more casual. If you are looking for options, then Amazon is a good place to look for them. Best coffee tables should be a good blend of usefulness and style.

Lets do a quick deep dive into the different kinds of coffee tables. Amazon offers a variety of coffee tables, including wooden, glass, metal, and marble-top options. Designs range from minimalist and contemporary to rustic and vintage styles. Some tables feature storage options like drawers or shelves, ideal for organizing magazines and remote controls. Others have unique geometric shapes or artistic bases that make them statement pieces. These tables can be used creatively to showcase curios, such as decorative bowls, figurines, or books. Adding indoor plants, like succulents or small potted plants, can bring a touch of greenery, making the space more inviting and aesthetically pleasing. Combining functionality with style, these tables enhance any living room décor.

We have shortlisted the best of coffee tables for you. Check them out here and if you like any, add them to your cart straightaway.



The Tree House Nesting Triangle End Coffee Tables are a stylish and functional addition to any home or office. Made from engineered wood, these modern tables feature a sleek white finish that complements contemporary interiors. The unique triangular design allows for versatile use, whether as a coffee table, nightstand, or side table. The nesting feature offers space-saving convenience, as the smaller tables can be tucked under the larger one. Ideal for showcasing decorative items, plants, or books, these tables blend aesthetics with practicality, enhancing any living room or workspace.

Specifications of Tree House Nesting Triangle End Coffee Tables

Material: Engineered wood

Colour: White

Design: Triangular nesting tables

Usage: Coffee table, nightstand, side table

Dimensions: Various sizes for nesting

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Space-saving design with nesting feature Engineered wood may be less durable than solid wood Versatile use for different rooms and purposes White finish might require frequent cleaning to maintain appearance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it easy to assemble with great value and appearance, but some report paint, sturdiness, and scratch-resistance issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product as it is stylish, versatile and space-saving. It enhances any home or office with modern design and practical functionality.





The CUSTOM DECOR Solid Sheesham Wood Coffee Table with 4 Stools is a stylish and functional addition to any living room. Made from durable Sheesham wood, this coffee table, that can also be used as a centre table, includes four cushioned stools that fit neatly underneath, saving space while providing extra seating. The modern design and rich wood finish enhance any décor, making it perfect for gatherings and tea times. Its sturdy construction ensures longevity, while the cushioned stools offer comfort and versatility for a practical and elegant furniture piece.

Specifications of Custom Decor Solid Sheesham Wood Coffee Table with 4 Stools

Material: Solid Sheesham wood

Included: 4 cushioned stools

Design: Modern, space-saving

Function: Centre table, tea-poy for living room

Finish: Rich wood finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable Sheesham wood construction Heavier than other materials, less portable Space-saving design with neatly fitting stools May require maintenance to preserve wood finish

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quality, size, and appearance, noting its well-polished and space-efficient. However, some mention length and balance issues.

Why choose this product?

Pick this table as it is stylish, durable, and space-saving. This coffee table with cushioned stools enhances any living room with practical elegance.



The RIZIK STORE Iron Frame Handmade Square Coffee Table is a versatile and elegant addition to any living space. Measuring 20 inch x 20 inch, this table features a sturdy iron frame with a stylish gold finish and a white marble MDF top. Its compact design makes it suitable as a coffee table, just it can also be used as a nesting table, side table, or centre table, perfect for the living room, drawing room, or balcony. The blend of luxurious marble and sleek gold frame adds a touch of sophistication to any decor.

Specifications of RIZIK STORE Iron Frame Handmade Square 20 inch X20 inch Coffee Table



Dimensions: 20 inch x 20 inch

Material: Iron frame with marble MDF top

Colour: Gold frame with white top

Design: Handmade square table

Usage: Coffee table, nesting table, side table, centre table

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile design for multiple uses Marble MDF top may require careful handling Elegant combination of gold and marble enhances decor Gold finish might be prone to scratches over time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the table's appearance, value, weight, and quality, noting its classy, antique design and ideal size, despite occasional reports of shipping damage.

Why choose this product?

Choose this table as it is an elegant, versatile, and sturdy. This table enhances any space with its luxurious design and multi-functional use.

The BALAJI FURNITURE Solid Sheesham Wood Coffee Table with 4 Stools is a versatile coffee table for any living room or patio. Crafted from durable Sheesham wood in a rich mahogany finish, it includes four matching stools with comfortable puffy cushions. This rectangular table offers ample space for gatherings and doubles as a practical storage solution with its integrated stools. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, it combines elegant design with functionality, enhancing any home with its timeless appeal and sturdy construction.

Specifications of BALAJI FURNITURE Solid Sheesham Wood Coffee Table with 4 Stool

Material: Solid Sheesham wood

Included: 4 stools with puffy cushions

Design: Rectangle sofa centre table

Finish: Mahogany

Usage: Living room or patio centrepiece

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable Sheesham wood construction Heavyweight may make it less portable Provides extra seating and storage with integrated stools Requires occasional maintenance to preserve wood finish

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the table and stools' wood quality but criticise its dusty cushions and misleading material descriptions. Many other reviews highlight broken parts and lack of Amazon support amid calls for better packaging and product accuracy.

Why choose this product?

Choose this table as it is elegant, sturdy, and practical. This Sheesham wood coffee table with stools offers versatile functionality and timeless beauty for any living space or patio.

The Klaxon Isla Coffee Table combines functionality with modern aesthetics, ideal for living rooms or office spaces. Crafted from Asian Walnut with a sleek black finish, it offers durability and a stylish look. Apart from being an ideal coffee table often, this versatile piece cal also serve as a tea table or centre table option, enhancing any environment with its contemporary design. Perfect for both residential and commercial settings, it provides ample surface area for beverages, decor, or work essentials, making it a practical and elegant addition to any room or hall.

Specifications of Klaxon Isla Coffee Table for Living Room

Material: Asian Walnut

Colour: Black

Usage: Coffee table, tea table, centre table

Design: Modern, versatile

Dimensions: Specific dimensions not provided

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish Asian Walnut construction Specific dimensions not detailed Versatile use for various settings like living rooms, offices, or halls Limited information on additional features like storage or assembly requirements

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the Klaxon Isla Coffee Table for its sharp appearance, good finish, and sturdy build. They find it versatile for various rooms and balconies, easy to install with helpful packing and instructional videos.

Why choose this product?

Choose this coffee table as it boasts of an elegant Asian Walnut design and offers versatility and style, suitable for multiple settings, ensuring functional and aesthetic enhancement.

6) ABOUT SPACE Coffee Table

The ABOUT SPACE Coffee Table offers practicality and style with its portable design and storage features. Made from black mahogany, it measures L 101 x B 40 x H 47 cm, suitable for living rooms, offices, or homes. This DIY furniture includes an open rack for convenient storage of items like newspapers or accessories. Its versatile use as a sofa tea poyee table enhances functionality while adding a contemporary touch to any interior space, ensuring both aesthetic appeal and organizational efficiency.

Specifications of ABOUT SPACE Coffee Table

Material: Black mahogany

Dimensions: L 101 x B 40 x H 47 cm

Features: Portable, DIY furniture

Storage: Includes open rack

Usage: Coffee table for living room, home, or office

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable design for easy relocation Specific assembly requirements not detailed Provides storage with an open rack for organization Durability concerns with black mahogany material over time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the table's appearance akin to simple wood and praise its affordability. Yet, issues with fit, missing pieces, inaccurate measurements, and mixed views on assembly and quality persist.

Why choose this product?

Pick this product as it is versatile and stylish. It offers portable convenience, ample storage, and enhances any space with its modern design and functionality.

The VOWNER Coffee Tables for Living Room offer a stylish and functional solution for small spaces. This set includes two round nesting tables with solid wood grain tops and sturdy metal frames in a sleek black marble finish. Designed for ease of assembly, they provide versatility and space-saving benefits ideal for living rooms. The combination of modern aesthetics, durable materials, and practical nesting design makes these tables a perfect addition for enhancing both the décor and functionality of any compact living area.

Specifications of VOWNER Coffee Tables For Living Room-Small Round Coffee Table Set Of 2

Type: Set of 2 nesting coffee tables

Material: Solid wood grain table top, sturdy metal frame

Colour: Black marble

Assembly: Easy to assemble

Usage: Living room, small spaces



Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish black marble design May require careful handling of marble Nesting feature saves space in small rooms Mixed reviews on assembly ease and durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the VOWNER Coffee Tables for exceeding expectations in appearance and strength, citing reasonable pricing. They commend its sleek design and sturdy construction, though some note concerns about lightweight and stability.

Why choose this product?

Select this product as it boasts of an elegant black marble design with solid wood grain tops, ideal for small spaces. It offers style and practicality with space-saving nesting functionality.

The EDEUEQUE Round Coffee Table combines modern elegance with practicality, perfect for any living room or lounge area. Featuring a marble white print wooden tabletop and a stylish gold frame, it enhances decor with a touch of luxury. This table includes two shelf storage spaces, offering functionality for organizing items like books or decor. Its compact design makes it suitable as a sofa side table or end table, adding sophistication and convenience to any interior space. Ideal for those seeking a blend of contemporary style and efficient storage solutions.

Specifications of EDEUEQUE Round Coffee Table

Type: Round coffee table

Material: Wooden tabletop with marble white print, gold frame

Features: 2 shelf storage

Usage: Living room, sofa side or end table, telephone table

Design: Modern and stylish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant marble white print with gold frame Potential assembly required Practical storage with two shelves Mixed feedback on durability and stability

The EXPRESSOW ENTERPRISES Round Coffee Table Set of 3 offers versatility and style for any living space. Featuring a modern design with a marble look in gold and white, these nesting tables are ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, or apartments. Each table has a sturdy metal frame, ensuring durability and stability. Their nesting capability allows for easy storage and flexibility in use. Perfect for adding a touch of elegance and functionality, this set is a practical choice for contemporary interiors seeking both aesthetics and space-saving solutions.

Specifications of EXPRESSOW ENTERPRISES Round Coffee Table Set of 3

Type: Set of 3 nesting coffee tables

Material: Sturdy metal frame with marble look

Colour: Gold and white

Design: Modern nesting stacking centre table

Usage: Living room, bedroom, apartments

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish marble look in gold and white Potential assembly required Nesting design saves space and offers versatility Mixed reviews on durability and stability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the table's stunning appearance but have varied opinions on its overall quality and perceived value for money.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this table as it has an elegant marble look and comes with a sturdy metal frame. Ideal for maximizing space, it adds contemporary charm to diverse living spaces.



The WOODTREND Sheesham Wooden Coffee Table combines elegance with functionality, perfect for any living room. Crafted from Sheesham wood in a walnut finish, it features a glass top that enhances its aesthetic appeal while providing durability. This coffee table is ideal for complementing sofa sets and serves as a stylish focal point in home decor. Its sturdy construction and classic design make it suitable for both modern and traditional interiors, offering a blend of sophistication and practicality to elevate any living space.



Specifications of WOODTREND Sheesham Wooden Coffee Table Living Room

Material: Sheesham wood

Top: Glass top

Finish: Walnut

Usage: Living room coffee table

Design: Classic and elegant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant Sheesham wood with glass top Glass top may require careful handling Enhances living room decor with a classic walnut finish Mixed reviews on durability and assembly ease

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

There are no comments by buyers on this product.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product as its stylish Sheesham wood design with a glass top and walnut finish looks very good. It is perfect for adding elegance and functionality to your living room.





Do people still use coffee tables in living room?



Yes, coffee tables remain popular in living rooms as essential pieces of furniture. They serve as functional surfaces for drinks, books, and decor, while also anchoring seating arrangements and adding aesthetic appeal. Modern designs cater to diverse needs, ensuring they remain integral to living room setups worldwide.





How do I choose a coffee table for a small living room?

When choosing a coffee table for a small living room, opt for a compact size that suits the available space. Consider designs with storage options like shelves or drawers to maximize functionality. Opt for lighter materials or transparent surfaces to maintain a sense of openness, ensuring it complements rather than overwhelms the room.





Do coffee tables make a room look bigger?

Coffee tables can affect the perception of space in a room. Choosing a smaller, transparent, or reflective coffee table can create an illusion of more space by allowing light to pass through and reducing visual clutter. Conversely, a large or visually heavy coffee table can make a room feel more cramped.



Top 3 features of best coffee tables for living room

Best coffee tables for living rooms Material Colour Shape Tree House Nesting Triangle End Coffee Tables Nightstand Modern Furniture for Home Office Living Room Nest White Table Engineered Wood White Triangle CUSTOM DECOR Solid Sheesham Wood Coffee Table with 4 Stools Sheesham Wood Natural Wood Rectangular RIZIK STORE Iron Frame Handmade Square 20'X20' Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table With Marble Mdf White Top For Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony Gold Iron Frame, Marble MDF Top White, Gold Square BALAJI FURNITURE Solid Sheesham Wood Coffee Table with 4 Stool Sheesham Wood Mahogany Rectangular Klaxon Isla Coffee Table for Living Room/Tea Table-Teapoy Table/Center Table for Office/Hall - Asian Walnut & Black Asian Walnut, Metal Frame Walnut, Black Round ABOUT SPACE Coffee Table - Portable Wooden Centre Table with Storage & Open Rack - DIY Furniture - Sofa Tea Poyee Table for Living Room, Home, Office Tea Table(Black Mahogany Wood Black Mahogany Rectangular VOWNER Coffee Tables For Living Room-Small Round Coffee Table Set Of 2,Center Table With Solid Wood Grain Table Top&Sturdy Metal Frame,Nesting Tables For Small Spaces,Easy To Assemble,Black Marble Solid Wood, Metal Frame Black Marble Round EDEUEQUE Round Coffee Table Modern Sofa Side Table for Living Room End Table Telephone Table with 2 Shelf Storage Wooden Tabletop-Marble White Print with Gold Frame Wood, Metal Frame Marble White Round EXPRESSOW ENTERPRISES Round Coffee Table Set of 3, Modern Nesting Stacking Center Table with Sturdy Metal Frame and Marble Look for Living Room, Bedroom or Apartments (Gold White) Metal Frame, Marble Look Gold, White Round WOODTREND Sheesham Wooden Coffee Table Living Room Wood Wood Centre Table Glass Top Square

Best value for money coffee table for living room

The CUSTOM DECOR Solid Sheesham Wood Coffee Table with 4 Stools offers exceptional value for money with its solid Sheesham wood construction and included cushioned stools. It combines functionality as a centre table with additional seating, perfect for living rooms. Modern design and sturdy build make it an ideal choice for style and practicality seekers.

Best overall coffee table for living room

The Tree House Nesting Triangle End Coffee Tables offer a sleek and modern addition to any home or office space. Crafted from engineered wood, these nesting tables feature a contemporary triangular design in white, providing both style and versatility. Ideal for small spaces, they enhance decor while offering practicality through multiple nesting configurations.



Factors to keep in mind when choosing the best coffee tables for living room

When choosing the best coffee table for your living room, several factors should guide your decision:

Size and proportion: Consider the dimensions of your living room and the seating arrangement to ensure the table fits comfortably without overpowering the space.

Style and design: Match the table's design to your existing decor—whether modern, traditional, or eclectic—to create harmony in the room.

Material and durability: Opt for sturdy materials like solid wood, metal, or tempered glass, depending on your lifestyle and maintenance preferences.

Functionality: Choose a table with additional features such as storage shelves, drawers, or nesting capabilities to maximize utility.

Budget: Set a budget and balance it with quality to find a coffee table that meets your needs without overspending.

Considering these aspects ensures you select a coffee table that enhances both the aesthetic appeal and practical functionality of your living room.



What size coffee table should I choose for my living room?

Consider the proportions of your seating area. Typically, the coffee table should be about two-thirds the length of your sofa and should be 18-20 inches in height, allowing for comfortable reach.

Which materials are best for a durable coffee table?

Solid wood (like Sheesham or oak) and metal are excellent choices for durability. They withstand daily use and provide a sturdy surface for drinks and decor.

How do I match the coffee table style to my living room decor?

Select a style that complements your existing furniture—modern, traditional, or transitional. Opt for finishes and shapes that harmonize with the room's ambiance.

What additional features should I consider in a coffee table?

Look for storage options such as drawers or shelves to keep living room essentials organized. Nested tables or ottomans that double as seating can provide flexibility in smaller spaces.





Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.