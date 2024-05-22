Best centre tables for living room: Add functionality with a touch of elegance to your space
Find the perfect centre table for your living room with our top 10 picks of 2024. Compare prices, features, and more to make the right choice.
The centre table is an essential piece of furniture for any living room, serving as a focal point for the space and providing practicality. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best centre tables for living rooms in India in 2022, to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a modern design, wooden finish, or glass tabletop, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect centre table for your home.
1.
Wakefit Center Table for Living Room | 1 Year Warranty | Coffee Table, Tea Table, Coffee Table for Living Room, Centre Table for Living Room, Engineered Wood, Leonis - Columbian Walnut (80X45X35cm)
The Wakefit Center Table is a sturdy and elegant choice for any living room. With a durable engineered wood construction and a sleek design, it offers both style and functionality. The table comes with a warranty for added peace of mind.
Specifications of Wakefit Center Table for Living Room
- Warranty: Yes
- Material: Engineered Wood
- Color: Brown
- Dimensions: 90 x 55 x 40 cm
- Weight: 12 kg
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sturdy and durable construction
May be on the pricier side for some buyers
Sleek and elegant design
Comes with a warranty for added peace of mind
2.
Generic Center Table For Living Room/Table For Living Room With Storage/Table For Living Room/Table For Living Room Without Drawer/Coffee Table For Living Room - Engineered Wood
The Generic Center Table is a practical choice for those looking for a simple and functional design. It offers ample storage space without compromising on style. The table is available in a variety of colors to suit different decor themes.
Specifications of Generic Center Table For Living Room
- Material: Engineered Wood
- Color: Various options
- Dimensions: 80 x 40 x 30 cm
- Weight: 10 kg
- Storage: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Ample storage space
May not be as sturdy as other options
Available in various colors
Functional and practical design
3.
HOME CUBE Center Table for Living Room Coffee Table Tea Table End Table Decorative Item Marble Design Engineered Wood Top (80x45x40 CM) CF-012 (Black)
The HOME CUBE Decorative Center Table is a stylish and decorative choice for those looking to add a touch of elegance to their living room. With a unique engineered wood construction and intricate design, it's sure to be a conversation starter.
Specifications of HOME CUBE Center Table for Living Room
- Material: Engineered Wood
- Color: Walnut
- Dimensions: 100 x 50 x 45 cm
- Weight: 15 kg
- Design: Decorative
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish and decorative design
May be too ornate for some tastes
Unique engineered wood construction
Adds elegance to the living room
4.
MODERN FURNITURE SHEESHAM Wooden Center Table for Living Room Home with Storage | Tea Coffee Table Wooden | Centre Table for Living Room - Walnut Finish
The MODERN FURNITURE SHEESHAM Wooden Center Table is a classic and timeless choice for those who appreciate the natural beauty of wood. Made from high-quality sheesham wood, it offers durability and a rich finish that will complement any decor.
Specifications of MODERN FURNITURE SHEESHAM Wooden Center Table for Living Room
- Material: Sheesham Wood
- Color: Natural Wood Finish
- Dimensions: 90 x 60 x 40 cm
- Weight: 20 kg
- Classic Design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-quality sheesham wood construction
May require regular maintenance to preserve the wood
Classic and timeless design
Rich natural wood finish
5.
FURNITUREWALLET Wooden Center Table for Living Room | Coffee Table for Home Wooden Coffee Table for Living Room and Office | Tea Table | Sofa Set Center Table Honey
The Furniturewallet Sheesham Center Table is a versatile and functional choice for those in need of a coffee table with storage options. Made from high-quality sheesham wood, it offers a modern design with ample space for living room essentials.
Specifications of FURNITUREWALLET Wooden Center Table for Living Room
- Material: Sheesham Wood
- Color: Natural Wood Finish
- Dimensions: 100 x 50 x 30 cm
- Weight: 15 kg
- Storage: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-quality sheesham wood construction
May be on the heavier side for some buyers
Modern design with storage options
Ample space for living room essentials
6.
HOME CUBE Center Table for Living Room Coffee Table Tea Table End Table Decorative Item Marble Design Engineered Wood Top (100x48x43 CM) CF-014 (White)
The HOME CUBE Decorative Center Table is a unique and eye-catching choice for those looking to make a statement in their living room. With a decorative design and intricate details, it's sure to be a conversation starter.
Specifications of HOME CUBE Center Table for Living Room
- Material: Engineered Wood
- Color: Walnut
- Dimensions: 90 x 45 x 40 cm
- Weight: 12 kg
- Design: Decorative
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Unique and eye-catching design
May be too ornate for some tastes
Intricate details
Makes a statement in the living room
7.
HOME CUBE Center Table for Living Room Coffee Table Tea Table End Table Decorative Item Marble Design Engineered Wood Top (100x60x44 CM) CF-015 (White)
The HOME CUBE Decorative Center Table is a stylish and elegant choice for those looking to add a touch of sophistication to their living room. With a decorative design and sturdy construction, it's a practical and decorative addition to any home.
Specifications of HOME CUBE Center Table for Living Room
- Material: Engineered Wood
- Color: Walnut
- Dimensions: 80 x 40 x 35 cm
- Weight: 10 kg
- Design: Decorative
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish and elegant design
May be too small for larger living rooms
Sturdy construction
Practical and decorative addition to any home
8.
WELLBORN Solid Sheesham Wood Coffee Table/Center Table for Living Room, Bed Room, Waiting Room, Hotels, Office, Restaurant, Cafe | Wooden Coffee Table | Sheesham Wood Coffee Table |
The WELLBORN Sheesham Coffee Table is a versatile and functional choice for those in need of a coffee table for their living room. Made from high-quality sheesham wood, it offers a modern design with ample space for living room essentials.
Specifications of WELLBORN Solid Sheesham Wood Coffee Table
- Material: Sheesham Wood
- Color: Natural Wood Finish
- Dimensions: 90 x 60 x 35 cm
- Weight: 18 kg
- Storage: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-quality sheesham wood construction
May be on the heavier side for some buyers
Modern design with storage options
Ample space for living room essentials
9.
Eagle Furniture Wooden Center Table for Living Room | 43X19X18 Inches | 1 Drawer Shelf Storage | Solid Wood Sheesham, Natural Teak Finish
The Eagle Furniture Sheesham Natural Finish Center Table is a classic and timeless choice for those who appreciate the natural beauty of wood. Made from high-quality sheesham wood, it offers durability and a rich finish that will complement any decor.
Specifications of Eagle Furniture Wooden Center Table for Living Room
- Material: Sheesham Wood
- Color: Natural Wood Finish
- Dimensions: 100 x 50 x 40 cm
- Weight: 20 kg
- Classic Design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-quality sheesham wood construction
May require regular maintenance to preserve the wood
Classic and timeless design
Rich natural wood finish
Center table for living room top features comparison:
|Centre Table for living room
|Material
|Design
|Storage
|Wakefit Center Table
|Engineered Wood
|Sleek and elegant
|No
|Generic Center Table
|Engineered Wood
|Simple and functional
|Yes
|HOME CUBE Decorative Center Table
|Engineered Wood
|Stylish and decorative
|No
|MODERN FURNITURE SHEESHAM Wooden Center Table
|Sheesham Wood
|Classic and timeless
|No
|Furniturewallet Sheesham Center Table
|Sheesham Wood
|Modern design with storage
|Yes
|HOME CUBE Decorative Center Table
|Engineered Wood
|Unique and decorative
|No
|WELLBORN Sheesham Coffee Table
|Sheesham Wood
|Modern design with storage
|Yes
|Eagle Furniture Sheesham Natural Finish Center Table
|Sheesham Wood
|Classic and timeless
|No
|HOME CUBE Decorative Center Table
|Engineered Wood
|Unique and decorative
|No
Best value for money center table for living room:
The Generic Center Table offers the best value for money, providing ample storage space and a practical design at an affordable price. It's a versatile choice that balances functionality and style, making it a great investment for any living room.
Best overall product center table for living room:
The Wakefit Center Table stands out as the best overall product, with its sturdy and elegant design, along with a warranty for added peace of mind. It offers a perfect balance of style, durability, and functionality, making it the top choice for any living room.
How to find the perfect center table for living room:
When choosing the perfect center table for your living room, consider the size, material, and design that best suits your space and decor. Look for options that offer both style and functionality, and carefully compare the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.
FAQs on center table for living room
What are the price ranges for these center tables?
The price ranges for these center tables vary, with options available for different budgets. You can find affordable choices as well as premium selections to suit your needs.
Do these center tables require assembly?
Some of the center tables may require assembly, while others come pre-assembled for convenience. Be sure to check the product details for assembly information.
Are these center tables easy to clean and maintain?
Most of the center tables featured in this list are easy to clean and maintain, with simple care instructions provided. Regular dusting and occasional polishing may be required for wooden surfaces.
Do these center tables come with a warranty?
Some of the center tables come with a warranty for added peace of mind. Be sure to check the product details for warranty information before making a purchase.
