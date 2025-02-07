Menu Explore
Valentine's Day gift ideas for him: From watches to gaming accessories, meaningful and practical gifts he will love

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Feb 07, 2025 05:58 PM IST

Impress your partner with a thoughtful gift this Valentine's week. From smartwatches to headphones, here are a few Valentine's Day gift ideas for him.

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

boAt Rockerz 480 w/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60hrs Playback, ENx Tech, BT v5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Headphones(Black Sabre) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, IP55 Dust and Water Resistant (Magico Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,989

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Harmonic Gray View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Amazfit GTR 4 New Smart Watch with 1.45” AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calls, Zepp Aura, HR, Sleep, Stress, SpO2 Monitoring, 150+ Sports Modes, GPS, Music Control, Alexa Built-in (Brown Leather) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062 View Details checkDetails

₹11,998

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

Titan Celestor Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display & AOD, 60Hz Fluid Display, Advanced GPS with Altimeter, Barometer & Compass, Piezoelectric Crown, BT Calling, Upto 7 Day Battery, 3ATM (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,995

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹23,900

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display, 466 * 466 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes and Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96 AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, Post Training Workout Analysis, VO2 Max, Rapid Health, 5X Faster Data Transfer - Elite Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,699

Fossil Decker Brown Watch Ch2885 - Chronograph, Men, Leather View Details checkDetails

₹6,996

Maserati Stainless Steel Traguardo 45 Mm Chronograph Men Analog Watch, Gold, Chronograph, Black Dial, Gold Band View Details checkDetails

₹26,565

P Philippe Automatic Watch (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Fossil Men Leather Grant Sport Analog Blue Dial Watch-Fs5237, Band Color-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹8,746

OLEVS Mens Grey Chronograph Calendar Diamond Watches Moon Phase Analog Quartz Display Luxury Stainless Steel Waterproof Luminous Watch for Men View Details checkDetails

₹3,420

Casio Edifice Chronograph Black Dial Stainless Steel Mens Watch View Details checkDetails

₹10,995

Titan Mens Metropolitan Charm: Mens Multifunctional Black Watch with Metallic Accents-NS1805NM02 View Details checkDetails

₹5,470

Armani Exchange Stainless Steel Analog Black Dial Mens Watch-Ax2164 View Details checkDetails

₹17,495

Giordano Multifunction Watch - with Day, Date, and 24-Hour Sub-Dials” | Water Resistant Square dial Unique Design Wrist Watch for Man | Best Gift for Males View Details checkDetails

₹4,995

Davidoff Cool Water For Men, Eau De Toilette Spray, Fresh Scent, 125ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,015

NAUTICA Voyage Fresh Eau De Toilette For Men - 100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,026

Jaguar Classic Black Eau de Toilette - 100 ml (For Men) View Details checkDetails

₹2,130

Lattafa Khamrah for Men Long Lasting Eau de Parfum Unisex Perfume- 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

Ralph Lauren Polo Black Men 125ML EDT View Details checkDetails

₹3,025

Tomm Fordd Men Fabulous Fresh Eau De Parfum Perfume Spray, 100 ML View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

Tommy Hilfiger For Men Eau de Toilette 100ml (For Men) View Details checkDetails

₹3,190

Beardo Whisky Smoke, Black Musk, Mariner & Mafia Perfume For Men (50Ml X Pack Of 4) | Long Lasting Perfume | Date Night Perfume For Men | Valentines day gift for husband | Gift for boyfriend | Gift for Men View Details checkDetails

₹1,131

SMOOR Teddy au Choco | Premium Couverture Chocolate | Perfect For Gifting, Valentines Day, Birthday & Anniversary, Teddy Day, Chocolate Day | 170g View Details checkDetails

₹350

FlowerAura Decorative Bunch Of Fresh Live 20 Pink Rose With Pack of 8 Chocolate & Cute Teddy Bear In Heart Shape Box Valentines Day Gifts For Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Husband & Wife (Same Day Delivery) View Details checkDetails

₹1,756

Fabelle The Bars Quartet - Chocolate Pack, 4 Assorted Luxury Chocolate Bars, Premium Packaged Gift Chocolate Box, Centre-Filled Bars, Best Chocolate Gift, 519g View Details checkDetails

₹1,312.5

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Valentines Heart Blush Chocolate Bar Gift Pack, 250 g (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹568

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Special Valentines Gift Basket with Teddy Bear, 222 g View Details checkDetails

₹500

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Assorted Valentines gift Chocolates Box of Love with Photo Frame, 394 g View Details checkDetails

₹600

Lindt Lindor Chocolate Gift Pack Heart Tin Box 62.5 Grams View Details checkDetails

₹371

Lindt Exotic Milk Truffles Chocolate Gift Box - 200 Grams Pack View Details checkDetails

₹697

Ferrero Collection 24 pieces 269.4 g View Details checkDetails

₹1,398

boAt EnergyShroom PB600 PowerPulse 27000mAh Power Bank| 160W Total Output, 2xUSB-C (2-Way Port), 2xUSB-A Port, 100W Type-C to C Cable, Compatible w/Laptop, Smartphone, Tablets Earphone,Watch(Gunmetal) View Details checkDetails

₹4,299

Stuffcool Click 10000mAh Slim Magnetic Wireless Powerbank Natural Titanium Finish Perfect for iPhone 16,15,14,13,12 with Led Display and 20W Fast Wired Charging - Charges iPhone 50% in 30 mins View Details checkDetails

₹2,098

Portronics Luxcell Wireless Mini 10k 10000mAh 15W Magnetic Wireless Fast Charging Nano Power Bank with 22.5 Wired Output Compatible with iPhone 12 & Above & Other QI Enabled Devices(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,398

ZEBRONICS MW63 Wireless Power Bank, 10000 mAh, Rapid Charge, Magsafe, Outputs - 20W Wired | 15W Wireless, Type C PD, Built in Protections, LED Indicator, Compatible with iPhone, Made in India View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Ambrane MagSafe Wireless 10000mAh Fast Charging Power Bank, Strong Magnet, 22.5W Output for iPhone 12 & Above, Android & Other Qi Enabled Devices + Magnetic Ring (Aerosync Snap, Purple) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh | 22.5W Fast Charging (USB-A) | 10W Wireless Charging | Two-Way Fast Charging | Fast Charging USB C Input Port View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Spigen 3in1 10000mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank with USB-A | USB-C 20W Fast Charging, Included USB-C to USB-C Cable, Lithium Polymer - Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,841

ESR Wireless Car Charger with CryoBoost, Compatible with MagSafe Car Charger, HaloLock Car Mount Charger for iPhone 16/15/14/13/12 Series & Galaxy S25, Fast Charging, Phone Cooling, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,609

TUSA Tyre Inflator for Car - 150 PSI, 12V DC Portable Air Compressor with Digital Tire Pressure Gauge & LED Light | Car Accessories, Auto Air Pump for Cars, Motorcycle, Bicycles & Other Inflatables View Details checkDetails

₹2,849

Qubo (2025 Launch) Car Dash Camera Pro 2K Resolution QHD Dash Cam from Hero Group, Made in India, Type-C, Wide Angle View, G-Sensor, WiFi, Emergency Recording, Upto 1TB SD Card Supported View Details checkDetails

₹3,990

CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 Dash Camera for Car Front and Rear| 2.7K Resolution 5MP FHD with Night Vision| ADAS 3 LCD Display Dash cam for car 150° Wide Angle| G-Sensor | Loop Emergency Recorder| 256 GB View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

ESR for MagSafe Car Mount Charger, 15W Magnetic Wireless Car Charger, Compatible with MagSafe Car Charger, Air Vent/Dashboard Phone Holder Mount for iPhone 16/15/14/13/12 & S25, Fast Charging, Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,659

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| Blue View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| Green View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

All-new Echo Spot, Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound, Alexa and Bluetooth | Blue View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

Tapo Tp-Link S200B Smart Button, Works With Devices | Smart Home Control | Flexible Placement | Battery Powered | Hub Required View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

Smarteefi WiFi Touch Panel Smart Switch Board, 9 Ports (8 Switch + 1 Fan Regulator), Guaranteed Schedules, No Hub Required, Compatible with Alexa, Google Home (6M-Flat-Touch-9-Port (220mmx90mmx40mm)) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

HP Gk400F Mechanical USB Gaming Keyboard,Dust & Spill Resistant,RGB Backlit Keys,Metal Panel,Full-Sized Keyboard Design View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired USB Gaming Mouse, Hero 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Adjustable Weights, 11 Programmable Buttons, On-Board Memory, PC/Mac - Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,195

Irusu Monster VR Headset - Virtual Reality Headset with inbuilt Touch Button for Mobiles for VR Gaming | Learning | Virtual Experience. View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

Kreo Swarm 75% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard with Huano Brown Pre-lubed Switches, Wireless Gaming Keyboard with 5-pin Hot Swap PCB and 3 Layers Sound Absorption (White Purple, Huano Speed Switches) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard, 61 Keys Compact Mechanical Keyboard w/White and Grey Color Keycaps, Linear Red Switch, Pro Driver/Software Supported View Details checkDetails

₹2,790

Razer DeathAdder Essential Wired Gaming Mouse I Single-Color Green Lighting I 6400DPI Optical Sensor- Black - RZ01-03850100-R3M1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

Irusu Play VR Ultra 3D VR Headset-Virtual Reality Headset with HD Lens,Controller,Stereo Headphones 3.5mm Jack to Type C Connector,Inbuilt Touch Button for Mobile VR Gaming. View Details checkDetails

₹2,882

Irusu Monster Virtual Reality Headset with inbuilt Touch Button for Mobiles for VR Gaming Watching Videos(1 Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹1,859

Valentine’s Week is finally here, and it’s the perfect time to show your partner how much they mean to you. Whether you're looking for a gift that’s practical or something that adds a touch of luxury, the options are endless. A thoughtful gift, even as little as a bar of chocolate, can make your partner’s day, and what better way to impress than with something they'll truly love?

Surprise him with our unique Valentine's Day gift ideas for him this year.

If he’s into tech, a smartwatch or gaming accessories like mechanical keyboards or VR headsets are sure to bring a smile to his face. For the stylish one, a luxury watch or a bottle of high-end perfume might just hit the right note. And for those who love the practical side of life, items like smart home devices, car gadgets, or power banks are the perfect mix of thoughtful and functional. From headphones to grooming products, there’s a perfect Valentine's Day gift idea for him, ensuring your gift is as unique as your relationship. So, take your pick and surprise him with a meaningful gift this Valentine's Week that he will truly appreciate.

Headphones, earbuds and more

Headphones, earbuds, and more make an ideal Valentine’s Day gift for him, especially if your partner enjoys music, podcasts, or gaming. A high-quality pair of headphones or wireless earbuds can elevate his listening experience, whether he’s commuting, working out, or relaxing at home. Look for features like noise cancellation, long battery life, and a comfortable fit for the ultimate convenience. Whether he prefers over-ear headphones for immersive sound or compact earbuds for on-the-go use, this Valentine’s Day gift combines practicality with style. It’s a thoughtful and useful gift that shows you care about his passions and comfort.

Smartwatches for men

Smartwatches for men are the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for him, combining style, functionality, and technology in one sleek package. Whether he's a fitness enthusiast, a busy professional, or someone who loves staying connected, a smartwatch offers something for everyone. With features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, notifications, and even GPS, a smartwatch helps him stay organised and active. Choose a design that matches his personality, from sporty to sophisticated, and elevate his daily routine. This Valentine’s Day, surprise him with a smartwatch that’s both practical and stylish—something he'll use every day and appreciate.

Luxury watches for men

A luxury watch is a timeless Valentine’s Day gift for him that exudes elegance and sophistication. Brands like Fossil, Maserati, and Armani Exchange offer stunning timepieces that blend classic design with modern features. Whether he prefers a sleek, minimalist style or a bold, statement piece, a luxury watch adds a touch of refinement to any outfit. With durable materials, precise craftsmanship, and a range of styles, these watches not only serve as a functional accessory but also as a symbol of your love and appreciation. This Valentine’s Day, spoil him with a watch he’ll cherish for years.

Men's perfumes

This Valentine’s Day, gift him a fragrance that he can wear on special occasions or every day, making him feel unforgettable. Perfumes make a luxurious and personal Valentine’s Day gift, adding a touch of elegance and charm to his everyday routine. A well-chosen fragrance can leave a lasting impression and enhance his confidence. Choose from a variety of scents, from fresh and citrusy to warm and woody, to match his personality and style. Premium brands like Davidoff, Jaguar and more offer a wide selection of sophisticated colognes, each designed to evoke a unique mood and experience.

Also read: Best Valentine's Day gifts for her: Top 10 Valentine’s gifting ideas she will absolutely love

Chocolates and gift packs

Who can resist the allure of chocolates? They indeed make the perfect Valentine's Day gift for him and her. This Valentine’s Day, delight your partner with a unique twist on this timeless treat. Personalised chocolates add a special touch with custom messages or initials, making them feel extra thoughtful. For those with dietary preferences, vegan and gluten-free options allow him to indulge without a second thought. Whether he’s a chocolate lover or enjoys a special treat now and then, a carefully curated gift pack will surely bring a smile to his face. Make this Valentine’s Day extra sweet with chocolates he’ll adore.

Power banks and wireless chargers

Power banks and wireless chargers are practical yet thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts for him, especially if he’s always on the go. These tech essentials ensure his devices stay charged, whether he’s at work, travelling, or enjoying a weekend getaway. A high-capacity power bank provides multiple charges, while a sleek wireless charger adds convenience without the clutter of cables. Look for fast-charging models to keep him connected in no time. With these gifts, you're not just giving him a handy gadget, but a way to stay powered up and ready for whatever the day brings. It’s a Valentine’s Day gift that blends function with care.

Also read: Valentines Day: 8 dashcams to ensure your loved ones safety while driving

Car gadgets like dash cams, smart tyre inflators, wireless phone mounts

Car gadgets like dash cams, smart tyre inflators, and wireless phone mounts make an exceptional Valentine’s Day gift idea, especially if he loves his car or spends a lot of time on the road. A dash cam enhances safety by recording drives and providing peace of mind. A smart tyre inflator ensures he’s always prepared for unexpected tyre issues, while a wireless phone mount keeps his device securely in place for hands-free navigation. These gadgets combine convenience, safety, and innovation, making them a thoughtful and practical Valentine’s Day gift that he'll appreciate every time he hits the road.

Smart home devices

Smart home devices bring convenience and a touch of luxury to everyday life. You can consider gifting a smart home gadget like Alexa that he can use to control lights, play music, set reminders, and even control other smart devices just with his voice. Whether it’s for making his home more efficient or simply adding a fun, futuristic touch, these devices create a more connected and comfortable living space. Perfect for tech lovers, these smart home gadgets show how much you care about making his life easier and more enjoyable this Valentine’s Day.

Also read: Valentines Day: Top 8 gaming keyboards for your gaming freak partner

Gaming accessories

If your partner loves gaming, you don't need to think any further. Gaming accessories make an exciting and thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift idea for him, From high-performance mechanical keyboards and precision gaming mice to immersive VR headsets, these accessories enhance his gaming experience and elevate his setup. A quality gaming headset can offer superior sound and comfort for long sessions, while a customisable mouse can improve gameplay accuracy. Whether he’s into PC gaming, console gaming, or virtual reality, these accessories will bring his gaming world to life. This Valentine’s Day, surprise him with a gift that feeds his passion and gives him a competitive edge.

Factors to consider while choosing a Valentine's Day gift for him

When choosing the perfect Valentine's Day gift for him, consider these key factors to make it extra special:

Personal Interests: Tailor your gift to his hobbies or passions, whether it’s tech, fitness, gaming, or fashion, to show that you truly understand him.

Practicality: Opt for gifts that are not only thoughtful but also useful in his daily life, like a smartwatch, power bank, or car gadgets.

Style: Think about his personal style. A luxury watch, sleek headphones, or designer perfume might resonate with his tastes.

Quality: Choose high-quality items that reflect your care and thoughtfulness, whether it’s a premium brand or something durable and long-lasting.

Sentimental Value: Personalised gifts, like engraved items or custom accessories, show a deeper connection and make the moment memorable.

Experiences Over Material: Consider gifting experiences, like a weekend getaway or a concert ticket, which can create lasting memories.

Budget: Stay within your budget while ensuring the gift feels meaningful. A thoughtful gesture matters more than an extravagant price tag.

Surprise Element: Add a surprise factor, like a hidden note or a special way of presenting the gift, to make the moment unforgettable.

Valentine's Day gifts for him

  • What are some unique Valentine’s Day gifts for him?

    Consider personalised gifts like custom-made watches, engraved wallets, or a custom portrait. If he's into tech, a smartwatch, wireless earbuds, or a gaming gadget could be perfect. Alternatively, experiences like a cooking class or concert tickets could be memorable.

  • What are good budget-friendly Valentine’s Day gifts for him?

    Affordable yet thoughtful gifts include a handwritten love letter, a cute mug with a personal message, a cozy sweater, or a DIY gift like a scrapbook. You can also go for fun and practical items like grooming kits or a nice pair of socks.

  • What are the best tech gifts for Valentine’s Day?

    Popular tech gifts include noise-cancelling headphones, wireless charging stations, smart home devices like Alexa or Google Nest, or even a sleek tablet. If he’s into gaming, a high-quality gaming mouse or headset would be a great choice.

  • What tech gadgets can I give to a fitness enthusiast for Valentine's Day?

    For someone into fitness, a fitness tracker like a Fitbit, a smart water bottle, or even wireless earphones for workouts are great choices. You could also consider a set of resistance bands or a portable blender for smoothies on the go.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

