Valentine's Day gift ideas for him: From watches to gaming accessories, meaningful and practical gifts he will love
Feb 07, 2025 05:58 PM IST
Impress your partner with a thoughtful gift this Valentine's week. From smartwatches to headphones, here are a few Valentine's Day gift ideas for him.
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
boAt Rockerz 480 w/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60hrs Playback, ENx Tech, BT v5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Headphones(Black Sabre) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, IP55 Dust and Water Resistant (Magico Black) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue View Details
|
₹3,989
|
|
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Harmonic Gray View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Amazfit GTR 4 New Smart Watch with 1.45” AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calls, Zepp Aura, HR, Sleep, Stress, SpO2 Monitoring, 150+ Sports Modes, GPS, Music Control, Alexa Built-in (Brown Leather) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062 View Details
|
₹11,998
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Titan Celestor Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display & AOD, 60Hz Fluid Display, Advanced GPS with Altimeter, Barometer & Compass, Piezoelectric Crown, BT Calling, Upto 7 Day Battery, 3ATM (Black) View Details
|
₹9,995
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹23,900
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display, 466 * 466 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes and Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96 AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, Post Training Workout Analysis, VO2 Max, Rapid Health, 5X Faster Data Transfer - Elite Black View Details
|
₹4,699
|
|
|
Fossil Decker Brown Watch Ch2885 - Chronograph, Men, Leather View Details
|
₹6,996
|
|
|
Maserati Stainless Steel Traguardo 45 Mm Chronograph Men Analog Watch, Gold, Chronograph, Black Dial, Gold Band View Details
|
₹26,565
|
|
|
P Philippe Automatic Watch (Blue) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Fossil Men Leather Grant Sport Analog Blue Dial Watch-Fs5237, Band Color-Blue View Details
|
₹8,746
|
|
|
OLEVS Mens Grey Chronograph Calendar Diamond Watches Moon Phase Analog Quartz Display Luxury Stainless Steel Waterproof Luminous Watch for Men View Details
|
₹3,420
|
|
|
Casio Edifice Chronograph Black Dial Stainless Steel Mens Watch View Details
|
₹10,995
|
|
|
Titan Mens Metropolitan Charm: Mens Multifunctional Black Watch with Metallic Accents-NS1805NM02 View Details
|
₹5,470
|
|
|
Armani Exchange Stainless Steel Analog Black Dial Mens Watch-Ax2164 View Details
|
₹17,495
|
|
|
Giordano Multifunction Watch - with Day, Date, and 24-Hour Sub-Dials” | Water Resistant Square dial Unique Design Wrist Watch for Man | Best Gift for Males View Details
|
₹4,995
|
|
|
Davidoff Cool Water For Men, Eau De Toilette Spray, Fresh Scent, 125ml View Details
|
₹5,015
|
|
|
NAUTICA Voyage Fresh Eau De Toilette For Men - 100Ml View Details
|
₹2,026
|
|
|
Jaguar Classic Black Eau de Toilette - 100 ml (For Men) View Details
|
₹2,130
|
|
|
Lattafa Khamrah for Men Long Lasting Eau de Parfum Unisex Perfume- 100ml View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
Ralph Lauren Polo Black Men 125ML EDT View Details
|
₹3,025
|
|
|
Tomm Fordd Men Fabulous Fresh Eau De Parfum Perfume Spray, 100 ML View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger For Men Eau de Toilette 100ml (For Men) View Details
|
₹3,190
|
|
|
Beardo Whisky Smoke, Black Musk, Mariner & Mafia Perfume For Men (50Ml X Pack Of 4) | Long Lasting Perfume | Date Night Perfume For Men | Valentines day gift for husband | Gift for boyfriend | Gift for Men View Details
|
₹1,131
|
|
|
SMOOR Teddy au Choco | Premium Couverture Chocolate | Perfect For Gifting, Valentines Day, Birthday & Anniversary, Teddy Day, Chocolate Day | 170g View Details
|
₹350
|
|
|
FlowerAura Decorative Bunch Of Fresh Live 20 Pink Rose With Pack of 8 Chocolate & Cute Teddy Bear In Heart Shape Box Valentines Day Gifts For Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Husband & Wife (Same Day Delivery) View Details
|
₹1,756
|
|
|
Fabelle The Bars Quartet - Chocolate Pack, 4 Assorted Luxury Chocolate Bars, Premium Packaged Gift Chocolate Box, Centre-Filled Bars, Best Chocolate Gift, 519g View Details
|
₹1,312.5
|
|
|
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Valentines Heart Blush Chocolate Bar Gift Pack, 250 g (Pack of 2) View Details
|
₹568
|
|
|
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Special Valentines Gift Basket with Teddy Bear, 222 g View Details
|
₹500
|
|
|
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Assorted Valentines gift Chocolates Box of Love with Photo Frame, 394 g View Details
|
₹600
|
|
|
Lindt Lindor Chocolate Gift Pack Heart Tin Box 62.5 Grams View Details
|
₹371
|
|
|
Lindt Exotic Milk Truffles Chocolate Gift Box - 200 Grams Pack View Details
|
₹697
|
|
|
Ferrero Collection 24 pieces 269.4 g View Details
|
₹1,398
|
|
|
boAt EnergyShroom PB600 PowerPulse 27000mAh Power Bank| 160W Total Output, 2xUSB-C (2-Way Port), 2xUSB-A Port, 100W Type-C to C Cable, Compatible w/Laptop, Smartphone, Tablets Earphone,Watch(Gunmetal) View Details
|
₹4,299
|
|
|
Stuffcool Click 10000mAh Slim Magnetic Wireless Powerbank Natural Titanium Finish Perfect for iPhone 16,15,14,13,12 with Led Display and 20W Fast Wired Charging - Charges iPhone 50% in 30 mins View Details
|
₹2,098
|
|
|
Portronics Luxcell Wireless Mini 10k 10000mAh 15W Magnetic Wireless Fast Charging Nano Power Bank with 22.5 Wired Output Compatible with iPhone 12 & Above & Other QI Enabled Devices(Black) View Details
|
₹1,398
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS MW63 Wireless Power Bank, 10000 mAh, Rapid Charge, Magsafe, Outputs - 20W Wired | 15W Wireless, Type C PD, Built in Protections, LED Indicator, Compatible with iPhone, Made in India View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Ambrane MagSafe Wireless 10000mAh Fast Charging Power Bank, Strong Magnet, 22.5W Output for iPhone 12 & Above, Android & Other Qi Enabled Devices + Magnetic Ring (Aerosync Snap, Purple) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh | 22.5W Fast Charging (USB-A) | 10W Wireless Charging | Two-Way Fast Charging | Fast Charging USB C Input Port View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Spigen 3in1 10000mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank with USB-A | USB-C 20W Fast Charging, Included USB-C to USB-C Cable, Lithium Polymer - Black View Details
|
₹2,841
|
|
|
ESR Wireless Car Charger with CryoBoost, Compatible with MagSafe Car Charger, HaloLock Car Mount Charger for iPhone 16/15/14/13/12 Series & Galaxy S25, Fast Charging, Phone Cooling, Black View Details
|
₹3,609
|
|
|
TUSA Tyre Inflator for Car - 150 PSI, 12V DC Portable Air Compressor with Digital Tire Pressure Gauge & LED Light | Car Accessories, Auto Air Pump for Cars, Motorcycle, Bicycles & Other Inflatables View Details
|
₹2,849
|
|
|
Qubo (2025 Launch) Car Dash Camera Pro 2K Resolution QHD Dash Cam from Hero Group, Made in India, Type-C, Wide Angle View, G-Sensor, WiFi, Emergency Recording, Upto 1TB SD Card Supported View Details
|
₹3,990
|
|
|
CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 Dash Camera for Car Front and Rear| 2.7K Resolution 5MP FHD with Night Vision| ADAS 3 LCD Display Dash cam for car 150° Wide Angle| G-Sensor | Loop Emergency Recorder| 256 GB View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
ESR for MagSafe Car Mount Charger, 15W Magnetic Wireless Car Charger, Compatible with MagSafe Car Charger, Air Vent/Dashboard Phone Holder Mount for iPhone 16/15/14/13/12 & S25, Fast Charging, Black View Details
|
₹2,659
|
|
|
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| Blue View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| Green View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
All-new Echo Spot, Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound, Alexa and Bluetooth | Blue View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Tapo Tp-Link S200B Smart Button, Works With Devices | Smart Home Control | Flexible Placement | Battery Powered | Hub Required View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Smarteefi WiFi Touch Panel Smart Switch Board, 9 Ports (8 Switch + 1 Fan Regulator), Guaranteed Schedules, No Hub Required, Compatible with Alexa, Google Home (6M-Flat-Touch-9-Port (220mmx90mmx40mm)) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
HP Gk400F Mechanical USB Gaming Keyboard,Dust & Spill Resistant,RGB Backlit Keys,Metal Panel,Full-Sized Keyboard Design View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired USB Gaming Mouse, Hero 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Adjustable Weights, 11 Programmable Buttons, On-Board Memory, PC/Mac - Black View Details
|
₹4,195
|
|
|
Irusu Monster VR Headset - Virtual Reality Headset with inbuilt Touch Button for Mobiles for VR Gaming | Learning | Virtual Experience. View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Kreo Swarm 75% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard with Huano Brown Pre-lubed Switches, Wireless Gaming Keyboard with 5-pin Hot Swap PCB and 3 Layers Sound Absorption (White Purple, Huano Speed Switches) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard, 61 Keys Compact Mechanical Keyboard w/White and Grey Color Keycaps, Linear Red Switch, Pro Driver/Software Supported View Details
|
₹2,790
|
|
|
Razer DeathAdder Essential Wired Gaming Mouse I Single-Color Green Lighting I 6400DPI Optical Sensor- Black - RZ01-03850100-R3M1 View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Irusu Play VR Ultra 3D VR Headset-Virtual Reality Headset with HD Lens,Controller,Stereo Headphones 3.5mm Jack to Type C Connector,Inbuilt Touch Button for Mobile VR Gaming. View Details
|
₹2,882
|
|
|
Irusu Monster Virtual Reality Headset with inbuilt Touch Button for Mobiles for VR Gaming Watching Videos(1 Year Warranty) View Details
|
₹1,859
|
|
