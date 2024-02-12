 Valentines day: Spoil your better half with best Apple smartwatches this year - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Valentines day: Spoil your better half with best Apple smartwatches this year

Valentines day: Spoil your better half with best Apple smartwatches this year

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Feb 12, 2024 07:54 PM IST

Valentines day: Apple smartwatches are practical and stylish accessories that go well with every attire and occasion. Surprise your partner with one this year.


Apple smartwatches have emerged as one of the most sought-after presents, combining practicality with elegance to enhance daily life in numerous ways. As the world becomes increasingly digital, the functionality and convenience offered by these devices make them an ideal choice for modern couples looking to spoil their better halves. In an era where accessories are not just adornments but reflections of one's lifestyle, an Apple smartwatch stands out as a versatile companion. Whether your partner is a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy professional, or someone who values both style and functionality, these smartwatches cater to diverse tastes.

Valentines day: From receiving notifications to making calls, Apple smartwatches will surely fascinate your partner. (Unsplash)
Valentines day: From receiving notifications to making calls, Apple smartwatches will surely fascinate your partner. (Unsplash)

The sleek design effortlessly complements every attire, making it an ideal accessory for various occasions, from casual outings to formal events. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, Apple smartwatches offer a range of practical features that enhance daily life. From health and fitness tracking to seamless connectivity with other Apple devices, these smartwatches provide a holistic user experience. Imagine the delight on your partner's face as they customize watch faces, receive notifications with a glance, or even make calls directly from their wrist. It's not just a gift; it's a gesture that integrates modern technology into the fabric of your relationship.

This Valentine's Day, move beyond traditional expressions of love and surprise your better half with a gift that resonates with the contemporary spirit. In this article, we'll explore the allure of Apple smartwatches as the ultimate Valentine's Day gift. From highlighting their standout features to showcasing the latest models and designs, we'll delve into why these devices have become the go-to choice for couples

Also read:Valentines Day: Explore luxury smartwatches for women, the perfect gift for her

1. Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue Ocean Band One Size. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Bright Retina Display

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a rugged and capable smartwatch designed for endurance athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, and water sport lovers. With a corrosion-resistant titanium case, a super-bright Always-On Retina display, and precision dual-frequency GPS, it offers advanced features for athletes, adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts. The carbon-neutral device boasts up to 36 hours of battery life, a customizable Action button, and health and safety features like Heart Health notifications and fall detection.

Specifications of Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue Ocean Band One Size. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Bright Retina Display

  • Brand: Apple
  • Style: Modern
  • Colour: Blue Ocean Loop
  • Screen Size: 49 Millimetres
  • Special Feature:GPS
  • Case Material: Corrosion-resistant Titanium
  • Water Resistance:100m
  • Battery Life:Up to 36 hours
  • Additional Bands: Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, Ocean Band

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Rugged titanium case for durabilityRelatively higher price point
Bright Always-On Retina displayLarge 49mm size may be too bulky for some
Precision dual-frequency GPS for accuracyAdditional features may be overwhelming
Cellular capability for independenceLearning curve for first-time users
Diverse bands for various activities


 

2. Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop One Size. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

The Apple Watch Series 9 is your essential companion for a healthier life. Paired with the latest Sport Loop, it's carbon neutral and equipped with the S9 chip for a super-bright display and intuitive interactions. With advanced health features like blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and sleep tracking, it provides powerful insights. Cellular connectivity allows you to stay connected without your iPhone nearby. The Workout app offers diverse training options and advanced metrics, making it a powerful fitness partner. Redesigned watchOS apps give you quick access to essential information, making this smartwatch a versatile and functional choice.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop One Size. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

Brand: Apple

Style: GPS + Cellular

Colour: Aluminum: Midnight

Screen Size: 45 Millimetres

Special Feature: Sleep Monitor

Case Material: Aluminum

Water Resistance: Yes

Health Features:Blood Oxygen Monitoring, ECG, Sleep Tracking, Temperature Sensing

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Carbon-neutral design with Sport LoopMay be pricey for budget-conscious buyers
Super-bright Always-On Retina displayMay have a learning curve for new users
Advanced health features for comprehensive monitoring 

3. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch w/Starlight Aluminium Case & Starllight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is designed with all the essentials to monitor fitness, stay connected, track health, and ensure safety. With features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it's now up to 20% faster, providing better value. The watch is easily customizable with various sizes, colors, straps, and watch faces. Health and safety features include Crash Detection, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and health notifications. Seamlessly compatible with Apple devices, it unlocks your Mac automatically and integrates with Apple services. With a swimproof design and stylish finishes, it's water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Specifications ofApple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch w/Starlight Aluminium Case & Starllight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant

  • Brand: Apple
  • Model Name:Watch SE
  • Style: GPS
  • Colour: Starlight
  • Screen Size: 44 Millimetres
  • Water Resistance: 50 meters
  • Health Features: Crash Detection, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Heart Rate Monitor, Fitness & Sleep Tracker
  • Display:Retina Display

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Affordable and feature-richLimited battery life compared to some competitors
Fast and responsive performanceNo always-on display
Wide range of customization optionsCompatibility limited to iPhones
Comprehensive health and safety featuresLimited standalone functionality without iPhone
Swimproof design with reduced carbon emissionsLimited color options for the Starlight variant

4. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) in Midnight offers essential features for fitness monitoring, connectivity, health tracking, and safety. With a 20% faster performance, Crash Detection, and enhanced workout metrics, it delivers exceptional value. The watch is highly customizable, available in various sizes and colors, with numerous strap options and tailored watch faces. Health and safety features include Crash Detection, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and health notifications. Seamlessly compatible with Apple devices, it integrates with services like unlocking your Mac automatically. With swimproof design and stylish finishes, it's water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Specifications ofApple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant

  • Brand: Apple
  • Model Name:Watch SE
  • Style: GPS
  • Colour: Midnight
  • Screen Size:40 Millimetres
  • Water Resistance:50 meters
  • Health Features:Crash Detection, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Heart Rate Monitor, Fitness & Sleep Tracker
  • Display:Retina Display

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Swimproof design with reduced carbon emissionsLimited battery life compared to some competitors
Fast and responsive performanceNo always-on display
Extensive customization optionsCompatibility limited to iPhones
Comprehensive health and safety features 

5. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)[GPS + Cellular 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display,Water Resistant

Specifications ofApple Watch SE (2nd Gen)[GPS + Cellular 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display,Water Resistant

  • Brand: Apple
  • Style:GPS + Cellular
  • Colour: Midnight
  • Special Feature: GPS
  • Shape: Rectangular
  • Screen Size: 40 Millimetres
  • Water Resistance: 50 meters
  • Health Features: Crash Detection, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Heart Rate Monitor, Fitness & Sleep Tracker
  • Display:Retina Display

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Cellular connectivity for independenceLimited battery life compared to some competitors
Fast and responsive performanceNo always-on display
Extensive customization optionsCompatibility limited to iPhones

6. Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smart watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop - Small. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long BatteryLife, Brighter Retina Display

Built for endurance athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, and water sport lovers, the Apple Watch Ultra combines rugged durability with advanced features. With up to 36 hours of battery life, it keeps you connected and healthy. The 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case is extremely rugged, featuring a customizable Action button and 100m water resistance. The bright Always-On Retina display offers ample space for personalized complications.

Specifications of Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smart watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop - Small. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Brighter Retina Display

  • Brand: Apple
  • Style:GPS + Cellular
  • Case Material:Corrosion-resistant Titanium
  • Strap: Orange Alpine Loop - Small
  • Screen Size: 49 Millimetres
  • Water Resistance: 100 meters
  • Health Features:Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Heart Rate Zones, Running Form
  • Display: Always-On Retina

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Rugged titanium case for durabilityLimited strap size options
Extended battery life for prolonged useRelatively larger case size
Customizable Action button for instant controlLimited color options for strap
Bright and spacious Always-On Retina displayMay be bulkier for some users
Specialized features for endurance athletes and outdoor adventurersPremium pricing for additional features

7. Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

The Apple Watch Series 9 is your ultimate health companion, featuring the powerful S9 chip for a super-bright display and intuitive interactions. With advanced health, safety, and activity features, it provides profound insights. The aluminum case in a stylish Pink/Light Pink hue, paired with a Sport Loop, and is carbon neutral. Enjoy cellular connectivity for calls, texts, and music streaming without your iPhone. Monitor blood oxygen, take ECGs, track sleep stages, and use the Workout app for comprehensive fitness insights.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

  • Brand: Apple
  • Style: GPS + Cellular
  • Case Material: Aluminum
  • Strap: Sport Band - Pink/Light Pink
  • Screen Size: 41 Millimetres
  • Special Feature: Sleep Monitor
  • Water Resistance: Yes
  • Health Features:Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Temperature Sensing

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Stylish Pink Aluminum CaseLimited strap color options
Super-bright Always-On Retina displayRelatively smaller screen size
Carbon-neutral with Sport LoopMay not suit users preferring larger displays
Comprehensive health and fitness featuresModerate battery life for power users
Cellular connectivity for independencePremium pricing for additional features

8. Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) - Gold Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band - Regular

The Apple Watch SE offers a blend of style and functionality. Its Gold Aluminum Case paired with the Starlight Sport Band caters to unisex teens and adults. This GPS-enabled smartwatch comes with a plethora of features, including a calorie counter, blood pressure monitor, sleep tracker, heart rate monitor, and more. Stay connected with call and text functionalities, track various workouts, and enjoy health insights. The swimproof design and 100% recycled aluminum case enhance durability and sustainability.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) - Gold Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band - Regular

  • Brand: Apple
  • Style: GPS
  • Case Material: Gold Aluminum
  • Strap: Starlight Sport Band
  • Screen Size: 44 Millimeters
  • Special Features: Various fitness trackers, Swimproof, Emergency SOS, Music sync, Fall Detection

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Stylish Gold Aluminum CaseRelatively fewer health sensors compared to premium models
Diverse fitness tracking optionsMay be overwhelming for users seeking simpler functionality
Swimproof design for active lifestylesLarger case size may not suit users with smaller wrists
Emergency SOS for added safetyLimited customization options for watch faces
Sustainable with 100% recycled aluminumSome users may find the extensive features unnecessary

9. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) in Midnight offers essential features for fitness, connectivity, and health tracking. With a 44mm size, it's now 20% faster, equipped with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS for safety. Customization is key, with various sizes, colors, straps, and watch faces available. Seamlessly compatible with Apple devices, it simplifies tasks like unlocking your Mac and locating devices. Water-resistant up to 50 meters, it's not just practical but stylish, featuring a redesigned, environmentally conscious back case.

Specifications ofApple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant

  • Brand: Apple
  • Model Name: Watch SE
  • Style: GPS
  • Case Material:Midnight Aluminum
  • Strap: Midnight Sport Band
  • Screen Size:44 Millimeters
  • Special Features: Crash Detection, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Swimproof, Compatibility with Apple devices

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Fast and efficient performanceMay be considered pricey for basic functionality
Extensive customization optionsSome users may find the 44mm size too large
Advanced health and safety featuresNot suitable for those seeking premium health sensors
Seamless compatibility with Apple devicesLimited third-party app ecosystem
Sustainable design with reduced carbon emissionsRequires an iPhone 8 or later for full compatibility

Also read:8 best Apple smartwatches: The ultimate smart wearable list for you

Top 3 features for you

Product name

Colour

Screen size

Special feature

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm]Blue Ocean Loop49mmRugged titanium case for durability - Bright Always-On Retina display - Precision dual-frequency GPS for accuracy
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm]Aluminum: Midnight45mmCarbon-neutral design with Sport Loop - Super-bright Always-On Retina display - Advanced health features: Blood Oxygen Monitoring, ECG, Sleep Tracking
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm]Starlight44mmAffordable and feature-rich - Fast and responsive performance - Comprehensive health and safety features
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm]Midnight40mmSwimproof design with reduced carbon emissions - Fast and responsive performance - Extensive customization options
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS + Cellular 40mm]Midnight40mmCellular connectivity for independence - Fast and responsive performance - Extensive customization options
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm]Orange Alpine Loop - Small49mmRugged titanium case for durability - Bright and spacious Always-On Retina display - Specialized features for endurance athletes and outdoor adventurers
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]Aluminum: Pink/Light Pink41mmStylish Pink Aluminum Case - Super-bright Always-On Retina display - Comprehensive health and fitness features
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) - GoldGold Aluminum44mmStylish Gold Aluminum Case - Diverse fitness tracking options - Emergency SOS for added safety
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm]Midnight44mmFast and efficient performance - Extensive customization options - Advanced health and safety features

Best value for money

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] emerges as the epitome of value for money, seamlessly combining affordability, performance, and a rich array of features. Boasting a harmonious balance, this smartwatch caters to users seeking a cost-effective yet high-quality wearable experience. Its fast and responsive performance, coupled with an extensive range of health and safety features, positions it as an excellent investment. With a focus on meeting diverse needs without compromising quality, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) remains a standout choice for those looking to maximize the value of their smartwatch purchase.

Best overall product

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] takes the spotlight as the ultimate choice for those in pursuit of unparalleled features and design. Crafted with a rugged build, this smartwatch is tailored for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering advanced capabilities to meet the demands of diverse activities. With a corrosion-resistant titanium case, a bright Always-On Retina display, and precision dual-frequency GPS, it sets a new standard for excellence. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 stands as the epitome of a comprehensive, high-performance wearable, making it the best overall product for users prioritizing top-tier functionality and robust design.

How to find the best Apple smartwatch

To find the best Apple smartwatch, consider your priorities. Evaluate features like health tracking, design, size, and connectivity. Assess your budget and choose a model that aligns with your preferences. Read reviews to understand user experiences, and explore Apple's official website for detailed specifications. Additionally, check for compatibility with your existing Apple devices. Lastly, visit authorized retailers or online platforms to compare prices and take advantage of promotions.

