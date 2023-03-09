6 best Apple smartwatches: Buying guide

Nothing beats the glamour and utility of an Apple smartwatch. Check out our ready reckoner on these watches.

Apple brands are popular and make up the world's no.1 brand. It is because they create products with high-quality designs, and their features are unique. One of the best variants of apple watches is the apple series watch. With the release of the most recently launched smartwatch- the apple watch series 8- Apple's popularity remains untarnished as it is rated highly on the market. All apple watches have some unique features that make them different from others. This article discusses the best apple watches you can buy online. Our listed products all have the best buyers' reviews and are rated highly on the market. Let us inspect the top 6 apple watch with innovative features from which you can choose the best according to your needs. Product List 1. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS] Apple watch SE (2nd Gen) is one of the best Apple watches you can buy online at an affordable price. It has a stylish look and includes innovative features like the advanced safety alert system for crash detection. It will automatically connect you to an emergency line by pressing a button and keeps you conscious about your health. It also offers a water-resistant system, so you don't have to worry about getting it wet or spoilt. With the workout app, you can set your workout goal to keep fit and healthy. Apart from these, you can rely on this watch to view your texts or receive calls when you don’t have your phone. Specifications Brand: Apple Colour: Midnight Display: Retina LTPO OLED Special Features: It comes with GPS-enabled technology. Gender: Unisex

Pros Cons The watch has waterproof technology. There is no AOD system. It has a perfect fitness tracker.

2. Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Experience the biggest and the brightest display with the Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular 49 mm). With the aways on retinal display, this outstanding watch has GPS and cellular connectivity that will enable you to get the map direction, make calls, text or listen to music with just one tap. You can make your adventure more interesting with incredible features like workout apps to get updates about your fitness and the re-designed compass app that will help you locate your destination. Specifications Brand: Apple Colour: Midnight Display: Always-On Retina LTPO OLED Special features: The product has Distance Tracking technology. Gender: Unisex

Pros Cons It has water-resistant technology. You get a high-quality display resolution. The device is compatible with iOS only. It has the best mobile app functioning.

3. Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) Track your daily activity with the best Apple watch series 7, designed to give you more than you expect. Its IPx6 dust resistance and swim-proof designation are all about giving you the positivity to live life limitlessly. There are also fantastic features like connecting with the sleeping app to set a perfect sleeping goal and the sensor app to take an ECG anytime, anywhere. The all-day-long battery life and a large and bright display are all set to give you a perfect smartwatch vibe. Specifications Brand: Apple Colour: Red Aluminium Case Display: Always-On Retina LTPO OLED Special features: You get a sleep monitoring feature with the smart notification system. Gender: Unisex

Pros Cons You get a bright display resolution. The battery drains due to the always-on display function. You get perfect accuracy in calculations.

4. Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Explore more with the finest Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm), designed with modern technological features. This fantastic watch will let you experience innovation more remarkably. Priced at a reasonable rate, it offers excellent performance. Its features include a more prominent display, easy connectivity with iPhone, a fitness tracking app, GPS connection and many more that make this the perfect apple watch that best suits your needs. Specifications Brand: Apple Colour: Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band Display: Retina LTPO OLED Special Features: It has a magnetic charging cable system. Gender: Unisex

Pros Cons The device has an excellent user interface. There is no water-resistant technology.

5. Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] Smart Watch w/ Graphite Stainless Steel Case & Graphite Milanese Loop. With many functions, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a robust smartwatch. It is water resistant and features a larger screen than previous models. Along with several additional features, the watch now supports LTE networks. One of the new features allows you to unlock your watch using your iPhone. If you want to avoid the effort of unlocking your watch each time, this feature is fantastic. The Series 8 watch also has additional functions that let you check your heart rate during exercise and get notifications from your preferred apps. In conclusion, the Series 8 is a fantastic watch and deserves consideration if you're shopping for an apple watch. Specifications Brand: Apple Colour: Graphite Display: Heart Rate Monitor Special features: It has a distance tracker feature. Gender: women

Pros Cons Great dynamic display and resolution. It is not unisex. The product is said to be water-resistant up until the maximum pressure point.

6. Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41 mm] Create your healthy life goal with the all-new Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41 mm]. It is a perfect apple watch that fills with extraordinary features to keep you always a step further. Features like the always-on bright display, emergency detection, advanced health features like temperature sensors and health and workout apps are all about giving you the experience of the world of the next generation. This fabulous-looking Apple watch is specially designed for a woman. Specifications Brand: Apple Colour: Midnight Display: Always-On Retina Special features: The watch features a heart rate monitoring system. Gender: Woman

Pros Cons You get a perfect display. The design is not gender universal. The product offers Value for money features.

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS It can be used underwater. Standard battery life. Emergency alert system. Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Excellent battery life. Quality display resolution. Best sleep tracking feature. Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) Water-resistant technology. Bright display resolution The battery life is Standard. Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Perfect GPS connectivity. Emergency alert system Elegant look. Apple Watch Series 8 Smart Watch w/ Graphite Stainless Steel Case Great dynamic display It is compatible with all kinds of apple devices. High-grade waterproofing. Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41 mm] Great display resolution. Sleep tracking system. Emergency detected feature.