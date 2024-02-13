Valentines Day: Top 8 gaming keyboards for your gaming freak partner

Is your partner a gamer or a game developer? Does he spend most of the time in front of his computer, fighting battles in the League of Legends or running on the streets of GTA Online? If yes, then why not give him a gaming keyboard this Valentine’s Day? Gaming keyboards are specialized keyboards designed to optimize the gaming experience. Look out for these top 8 gaming keyboards for your gaming freak partner.

Gaming keyboards offer both functionality and aesthetic appeal, and trust us, you will surely love that smile on his face and love in his eyes while unwrapping the gift and finding a gaming keyboard within. These keyboards typically offer features such as mechanical switches, customizable RGB lighting, programmable keys, and ergonomic designs and features tailored to enhance gaming experiences.

While the market is flooded with a wide range of gaming keyboards, all those offer great features, making your gaming experience a smooth ride. If you are confused which one to buy for your partner this Valentine’s Day, then we have rounded a list of 7 best gaming keyboards that you can consider buying.

So, choose a gaming keyboard that matches your Valentine's gaming partner's preferences and adds a touch of romance to their gaming setup.

1. Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Surprise your Valentine with the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, and let them know how much you appreciate their passion for gaming, offering both functionality and style for gaming enthusiasts. With its sleek aluminum frame, customizable RGB lighting, and durable Cherry MX switches, it's certain to impress your Valentine. The tactile feedback of the mechanical switches provides a satisfying typing experience, while the RGB lighting adds a touch of romance to their gaming setup. Whether your Valentine is a casual gamer or a competitive eSports enthusiast, the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 offers features tailored to enhance their gaming experience. It's a thoughtful and practical gift that will make their gaming sessions even more enjoyable.

Specifications of Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard:

Brand: Corsair

Compatible Devices: PC

Connectivity Technology: USB-C

Keyboard Description:Gaming

Colour :Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-Quality Build Pricey Durable Switches

2. Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard

Choosing the Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard for Valentine's Day is an excellent choice for any gaming enthusiast. This keyboard combines high-performance features with a sleek and stylish design, making it a perfect gift for your gaming partner. The Razer Huntsman Elite features Razer's innovative optomechanical switches, providing lightning-fast actuation and unparalleled responsiveness. This ensures that every keystroke is registered swiftly and accurately, giving gamers a competitive edge in fast-paced gameplay. Additionally, the keyboard boasts customizable RGB backlighting with 16.8 million colour options, allowing your Valentine to personalize their gaming setup according to their preferences.

Specifications of Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard:

Brand: Razer

Compatible Devices: Gaming Console

Keyboard Description: Gaming

Special Feature: Backlit

Colour : Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ergonomic wrist rest Loud keystrokes Customizable RGB lighting

3. SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard makes an excellent Valentine's Day gift for gaming enthusiasts. Featuring a sleek and minimalist design, this keyboard offers a blend of style and performance that's sure to impress. Its standout feature is the adjustable mechanical switches, allowing users to customize the actuation force to suit their preferences, whether they prefer a light touch for fast-paced gaming or a heavier touch for precision typing.

With customizable RGB lighting and dynamic effects, the Apex Pro TKL adds a touch of flair to any gaming setup, making it a visually stunning gift. The compact tenkeyless design saves space on the desktop while still providing a full-sized layout for comfortable gaming sessions

Specifications of SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard:

Brand:SteelSeries

Compatible Devices: Laptop

Keyboard Description:Gaming

Special Feature: Backlit

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium Build Quality Software Dependency Sleek design

4. HyperX Alloy Origins Core RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is an excellent choice for Valentine's Day, combining performance, style, and functionality. The Alloy Origins Core features a compact tenkeyless design, making it ideal for gamers with limited desk space. Its sleek and minimalist design adds a touch of elegance to any gaming setup. It is equipped with HyperX Red mechanical switches, known for their smooth and linear keypresses, making them perfect for gaming. They offer a satisfying typing experience with minimal resistance. With customizable RGB lighting and dynamic effects, the Alloy Origins Core allows you to personalize your gaming experience and create a romantic ambiance with vibrant colours and lighting patterns.

Specifications of HyperX Alloy Origins Core RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard:

Brand:HyperX

Compatible Devices: PC

Keyboard Description:Gaming

Special Feature: Backlit

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable Construction No Wrist Rest Customizable RGB Lighting

5. Zebronics Zeb-Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

The Zebronics Zeb-Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo can make a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift for a gaming enthusiast. It provides value for money, making it suitable for gifting without breaking the bank. The gaming keyboard features a stylish design with rainbow LED backlighting, adding a touch of flair to the gaming setup. The rainbow lighting effect can create a romantic ambiance for Valentine's Day gaming sessions. It allows for precise control and comfortable gaming for long hours. Both the keyboard and mouse are plug-and-play devices, making them easy to set up and use without the need for additional software installation. Overall, the Zebronics Zeb-Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo can be a thoughtful and practical Valentine's Day gift for gamers, allowing them to enjoy gaming sessions together in style and comfort.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo:

Brand:Zebronics

Compatible Devices: PC, Laptop

Keyboard Description:Wired

Special Feature: LED Light

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Mouse and Keyboard combo Limited customization Affordable

6. Ant Esports MK1400 Pro Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard

The Ant Esports MK1400 Pro Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard is an ideal Valentine's Day gift for gaming enthusiasts. With its sleek design and customizable RGB backlighting, it adds a touch of style to any gaming setup. The membrane switches provide responsive and quiet keystrokes, perfect for both gaming and everyday use. Additionally, the keyboard features N-key rollover and anti-ghosting technology, ensuring accurate and reliable input during intense gaming sessions. Its durable construction and ergonomic design, including a detachable wrist rest, provide comfort and support for extended gaming sessions. Surprise your Valentine with the Ant Esports MK1400 Pro Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard, and elevate their gaming experience with a gift they'll love.

Specifications of Ant Esports MK1400 Pro Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard:

Brand:Ant ESports

Compatible Devices: Laptop

Keyboard Description:Membrane

Special Feature: LED Light

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Best value for money Less Programmability Customizable GRB lighting

7. Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard

The Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard is an ideal Valentine's Day gift for gaming enthusiasts. Its compact 60% layout saves space while offering a premium gaming experience. Featuring customizable RGB backlighting, the keyboard adds a romantic touch to gaming setups. The durable construction ensures longevity, while the tactile mechanical switches provide responsive and satisfying keystrokes. With anti-ghosting and N-key rollover, every keypress is accurately registered, enhancing gaming performance. The detachable USB-C cable offers convenience and versatility. Whether playing together or solo, this gaming keyboard is sure to delight your Valentine with its sleek design, customizable lighting, and excellent performance, making it a thoughtful and practical gift for the gaming love in your life.

Specifications of Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard:

Brand:Redragon

Compatible Devices: Laptop, PC

Keyboard Description:60% Wired Mix-color Keycaps Gaming Keyboard

Special Feature:USB-C

Colour: White and Grey

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Space saving Software Compatibility Sleek design

8. Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless - Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard

Surprise your gaming enthusiast Valentine with the Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard. This compact yet powerful keyboard is designed to elevate their gaming experience with Razer's renowned mechanical switches, offering tactile feedback and faster response times. The tenkeyless design saves space while still providing full functionality for gaming and typing. With customizable RGB backlighting, they can set the mood with vibrant lighting effects to match the occasion. The durable construction ensures long-lasting performance, making it a thoughtful and practical gift for Valentine's Day.

Specifications of Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless - Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard:

Brand:Razer

Compatible Devices: Gaming Console

Keyboard Description:Gaming

Special Feature: RGB Lighting

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful keyboard Noisy Typing Faster response time

Top 3 features for you

Gaming Keyboard Compatible Device Keyboard Description Colour Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard PC Gaming Black Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard Gaming Console Gaming Black SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Laptop Gaming Black HyperX Alloy Origins Core RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard PC Gaming Black Zebronics Zeb-Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo PC, Laptop Wired Black Ant Esports MK1400 Pro Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard Laptop Membrane Black Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard Laptop, PC 60% Wired Mix-color Keycaps Gaming Keyboard White and Grey Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless - Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard Gaming Console Gaming Black

Best overall

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is the best overall gaming keyboard. Boasting Cherry MX switches for tactile feedback and durability, customizable RGB lighting, and a sturdy aluminium frame, it's the perfect companion for intense gaming sessions. With dedicated multimedia controls and USB pass-through port, this keyboard offers both performance and convenience. Elevate your Valentine's gaming experience with the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2.

Best value for money gaming keyboard

Ant Esports MK1400 Pro Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard is the best value for money gaming keyboard. Featuring vibrant RGB backlighting and a durable membrane key switch design, this keyboard offers a comfortable and responsive gaming experience. With its sleek and stylish design, it's the perfect gift to enhance their gaming setup. Let them immerse themselves in their favourite games with this reliable and affordable gaming keyboard.

How to find the right gaming keyboard:

To find the right gaming keyboard, start by determining your budget and preferred features, such as switch type, RGB lighting, and programmable keys. Research different keyboard brands and models, read reviews, and consider factors like build quality, compatibility, and warranty. If possible, try out keyboards in person to assess comfort and responsiveness. Look for reputable brands known for producing high-quality gaming peripherals. Consider your gaming platform and specific gaming needs when making your decision. Compare prices from various retailers to find the best deal. Ultimately, choose the gaming keyboard that aligns with your preferences, gaming style, and budget, ensuring an enjoyable gaming experience.

