Monday, Mar 13, 2023
Top 10 wireless keyboards for better mobility and convenience

  Published on Mar 13, 2023 13:12 IST
Summary:

Are you looking for an economical wireless keyboard capable of giving good performance? This article will list down 10 of the best wireless keyboards in the markets today.

A wireless keyboard ensures you work seamlessly.

A wireless keyboard might be used to begin organising your desktop if it is currently cluttered. Wireless keyboards, however, also give you the freedom to write from any location away from your desk, whether it be in a different part of the room or office. Since they must be portable and often have limited space, they are frequently small and well-designed. Additionally, since a wireless keyboard only requires a single dongle for connectivity, you have a little more room.

Are you consequently interested in finding out more about the kinds of wireless keyboards that can perfectly fit your requirements? The best wireless keyboard that is now offered in India has been examined and assessed, so you’ve come to the proper place.

1. ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Keyboard

Many features of the ROG Claymore II premium gaming keyboard are created to provide you with fun, new ways to play. If you choose to use the ROG Claymore II in TKL mode (80%), the detachable numpad may be fitted to either side of the keyboard or removed entirely. With a lightning-fast 1 ms response time and a lifespan of 100 million keystrokes, ROG RX Red and RX Blue Optical Mechanical Switches provide consistent, wobble-free keystrokes. It can be designed to function as a macro keypad for in-game commands that are particularly sophisticated. These expensive switches have a hollow-square stem shape and inbuilt RGB LEDs that illuminate each key from all sides.

Specifications

Connector Type - USB-C, ‎RF

Compatible Devices – PC

Gaming purpose

Up to 18 hours of battery life after 30 minutes of fast charging

ProsCons
4 micro keysEasily lose the removable end caps
Very bright Opto-mechanical switches 

2. Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless Keyboard

The G915 TKL has great key switches, user-friendly software, and sturdy construction. Although the G915 TKL costs almost twice as much as comparable wired models, it may be worth the extra money, particularly if you frequently move the keyboard to utilise its Bluetooth and USB dongle connection options. This is the model you need if you want to get rid of your wired setup and don't have much desk space available.

Specifications

Connector Type – USB, Bluetooth

Compatible Devices – Laptop

Has an attached light

Switch Type – Tactile, GL Linear, Clicky

ProsCons
Perfect in size Expensive 

3. SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The SteelSeries Apex Pro is a compact keyboard, but it packs a powerful punch thanks to its extremely low latency, sturdy construction, and variety of wireless networking options. The ability to customise each key's pre-travel distance is the keyboard's standout feature. Based on how you use it, the battery life can range from 30 to 40 hours while it is charging and you can use it wired. Although it resembles a game board, it is a multipurpose, small model that neatens up any wayward cords on your desk.

Specifications

Material - ‎Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

60% streamlined design

2-In-1 action keys

11x faster response

ProsCons
3 Bluetooth device pairingShort battery life 
Customizable pre-travel distance 

4. Logitech K380 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard

By just touching an Easy-Switch button, the Logitech K380 may pair up to three wireless devices simultaneously. You get full capability with a simple layout on this portable, lightweight Bluetooth keyboard. With a battery capacity of up to 2 years for this Bluetooth keyboard, depending on use, it avoids the trouble of routine battery replacement. Scooped keys, Bluetooth/USB, a cradle to hold your phone, and a numpad for effective data inputs are all for increased efficiency. With this wireless universal keyboard, you can enjoy desktop-style typing on a phone, or laptop while running Mac, Windows, Apple TV Android, or iOS.

Specifications

Connection type - Bluetooth 3.0

Compatible Devices – Tablet, Laptop, PC

Multiple device connectivity

Battery extension

ProsCons
Affordable Poor customer service 

5. Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Keyboard

Linear switches, which are also available in Clicky and Tactile varieties, on the MX Mechanical keyboard, provide a next-level feel and flow with minimal noise. It offers a quicker workflow and more customization options, including the ability to assign backlighting effects to Fn keys and enable Flow cross-computer and multi-device control under the upgraded Logi Settings. On a full charge, the MX Mechanical keyboard can operate for up to 15 days; when the backlighting is off, it can operate for up to 10 months. With something like a full-size form factor and low-profile mechanical switches for enhanced ergonomics, this keyboard layout is made for simple precision.

Specifications

Connectivity Technology - USB-C

Compatible Devices – PC, Laptop

Keycaps with dual colour

3 available switch types

ProsCons
Backlights are very attractive Macro programming unavailable 
The good, minimally noisy typing experience 

6. Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard

The DeathStalker V2 Pro from Razer is a completely different animal than the original, which is good. With brand-new switches that feature shorter actuation heights for shorter key travel and a lifespan of 70 million keystrokes for durable performance, you can type faster. Comparatively more durable than standard keycaps, it also comes with a separate Type-C connection that allows for continuous use while charging.

Specifications

Connectivity Technology – USB, Bluetooth

1 Lithium Polymer battery required

Included Components - ‎USB Cable

40-hour battery life

ProsCons
Optical switches with a low profile operate quicklyFelt a little rough

7. Razer Turret Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Here comes the Razer Turret for Xbox One, a wireless keyboard and mouse set created especially for Xbox gaming systems. It costs a lot of money and, although it works with PCs, it lacks some capabilities you might anticipate from a device made with PCs in mind. This convenient set-up includes a keyboard, an expanding mouse pad, and a mouse that are all made to fit in your lap while playing video games from the couch. The extended battery life and ingenious design of the Razer Turret help to make up for its high price.

Specifications

Connector Type - Wireless, USB

Hard drive space available for 500 MB

PC - Free USB port and Windows 7 64-bit or later

Full RGB

ProsCons
Outstanding in-game executionNot as fancy as other Razer gear

8. Razer Huntsman Mini Analog Gaming Keyboard

Razer’s updated Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard is worth getting your hands on even though the improvements are minimal compared to the original. There are 16.8 million different colour combinations accessible with the onboard memory and lighting presets, as well as separately backlit keys with Razer Chroma RGB backlighting. With secondary functions printed on the side, it boasts Doubleshot PBT keycaps.

Specifications

Connectivity Technology - USB-C

Number of Keys – 61

60% form factor

Provide mouse with keyboard

ProsCons
Precision control is provided by optical analogue key switchesSynapse programme is not user-friendly for new users
Good RGB lighting 

9. HP CS10 Wireless Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard

The design of the HP CS10 wireless keyboard is more conventional. For specialist or gaming use, the cursor control is fluid and responsive with simple scrolling. It boasts a chic sealed membrane for all-around defence. 2.4 GHz Wireless Connectivity and Ergonomic Design are also present. Energy and electricity savings, plug-and-play functionality, intelligent dormancy, drop-key caps, HD laser engraving fonts, and a cosy, unique hand feel are some possible features. If you’re coming from a conventional wired keyboard, you’ll immediately feel at home thanks to its comfortable layout and stylish design of the keyboard and mouse.

Specifications

Connectivity Technology – Bluetooth

Batteries required – 4 AAA type

800/1200/1600 dpi direct DPI switch on a professional optical sensor

Ultra-Slim Keyboard with an attractive design

ProsCons
Budget-friendly Good durability 

10. Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed Keyboard

One of the greatest tiny gaming keyboards on the market is the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed. Whether it be in Bluetooth or Razer HyperSpeed Wireless mode, you can utilize it without interruption. Using this great mouse and keyboard wireless to connect up to three devices over Bluetooth for low-latency wireless gaming. The V3 Mini Hyperspeed has complete RGB lighting that can be coordinated with other Razer gear, and comfy Razer Green or Yellow switches, and is designed for gamers.

Specifications

Hardware Interface - USB Type C, Bluetooth

Computer Memory Type – DIMM

Doubleshot ABS keycaps

Full RGB Illumination

ProsCons
Switches are convenientBattery life is short 
Good programming Expensive 

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless KeyboardFour micro keys Versatility evolved30 minutes of USB-C fast charging
Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless KeyboardTenkeyless construction gives the mouse greater space to moveProvides RGB lighting15% on the keyboard battery light serves
SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard60% streamlined design11x faster responseCustomizable pre-travel distance
Logitech K380 Wireless Multi-Device KeyboardBattery extensionBudget-friendlyBluetooth 3.0 connection
Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless KeyboardThe backlights are amazing Dual colour keycaps3 available switch type 
Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Wireless Gaming KeyboardType-C connectionLow-profile optical switches are quick to operate40-hour battery life
Razer Turret Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard500 MB of free space on the hard driveFull RGBExceptional in-game performance
Razer Huntsman Mini Analog Gaming Keyboard Form Factors – 60%Opto-analogue key switches offer precise controlExcellent RGB lighting
HP CS10 Wireless Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard4 AAA types of batteries required An eye-catching, ultra-thin keyboardBudget-friendly 
Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed KeyboardDIMM computer memoryExcellent programming Convenient switches

Best overall product

The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard currently reigns as the best wireless keyboard offered in India. The Apex Pro TKL Wireless from SteelSeries uses the Apex Pro Mini’s robust, understated, and more generic-looking chassis design and upgrades it with the brand’s dual-actuation OmniPoint 2.0 optical switches, which are now updated and offer a wide range of customizability. A dedicated media key and an editable OLED smart display are possible thanks to the Apex Pro TKL/Apex Pro TKL Wireless roomier layout. It is also available in wired and wireless versions, unlike its predecessor. The keyboard also includes a tonne of high-end features, including a top plate made of aluminium alloy, vivid RGB lighting for each key, keycaps with two shots of PBT, and a removable magnetic wrist rest.

Best value for money

If you’re looking for a wireless keyboard that is affordable, the Logitech K380 is the best option. Many Wirecutter staff members have used their K380 keyboards for at least two years without changing the batteries due to the Logitech K380’s convenience, portability, and affordability. It can switch between up to three paired devices. The tiny K380’s layout resembles that of the majority of laptop keyboards. Its Bluetooth keyboard eliminates the hassle of frequent battery replacement thanks to a battery life of up to 2 years, depending on use. In contrast to other full-size or heavy keyboards that are long and bulky, the K380 is compact and lightweight enough to fit in a bag and be carried around.

How to find the perfect wireless keyboard?

The majority of us are accustomed to using a full-sized keyboard with a separate number pad on the right side. Depending on your needs, there are several sizes to choose from, which are typically indicated as percentages of a full keyboard. There are several possibilities, but they all differ significantly in two areas: how noisy devices are, and how quickly they register key presses. Your options will be reduced from dozens to a few once you decide if you prefer quiet vs. noisy and linear vs. tactile. After carefully examining all the features and requirements, you can purchase the wireless keyboard you want for your computer.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
