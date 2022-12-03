The best gaming keyboards in India 2022

Best gaming keyboards
After spending money on a good gaming PC, it's time to stock up on other accessories to give yourself an advantage over your competitors. Although you could choose to utilise a gamepad occasionally, a gaming keyboard and mouse are necessary for a complete battle station setup.
A good gaming keyboard delivers a well-rounded performance that stands up to its function as the centrepiece of your gaming setup, from how simple typing is on it to how quickly it responds.
Top gaming keyboards in India
1. Wooting Two HE
The Wooting Two HE has a respectable appearance, but it doesn't stand out much from the manual gaming keyboards you have probably grown accustomed to. Since some games these days take 'extra' to a whole new level, it's really a touch duller looking than others. However, this one has an advantage: analogue action. This implies that when you press a key, let's say a W key—the keyboard can measure the entire range of motion for that key rather than just sending an on/off message to your computer.
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Switch: Lekker (Gateron)
- Dimensions: full size
- RGB LED backlight
- No Passthrough
- Media Controls: Shortcuts for functions
- Wrist rest: Separately available.
- PBT keycaps
|Pros
|Cons
- Digital switches
- Really dependable
- Hot-swappable switches
- Modular actuation
- Dependable app with simple menus and features
- Analog switches don't usually work well with video games
- It takes some getting acclimated to analogy control
2. Mountain Everest Ma
Mountain is a new name in the competitive PC peripherals market. Since it doesn't have the unpleasant connotations of other PC games' race-related nomenclatures, it may not be the most memorable brand for a keyboard and mouse business. However, that contrast is crucial since Glorious has been developing a reputation for itself at the enthusiast level, in which Mount Everest is a game keyboard that aims to compete with the big guys. These keyboards can contain any hot-swappable additional features you can buy.
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Cherry MX Red, Green, Brown, and Silver Switch
- Size: TKL or full size
- RGB lighting for each key
- USB 3.2 Gen1 passthrough
- Media controls: a separate device
- Wrist rest: Plush, magnetic
- ABS keycaps
|Pros
|Cons
- Complete modular
- Simple and beautiful design
- Superior hardware
- Uncertain of Base Camp's capabilities
- Most likely, a fully TKL or 60% keypad will be less expensive
3. G. SKILL KM360
While more expensive gaming keyboards are currently popular, there are still high-quality mechanical switchboards available for less. The G.Skill KM360 is reasonably priced and pre-equipped with the recognisable Cherry MX Red linear change. These more cost-effective options usually offer economical switching devices produced by several manufacturers. However, the G.Skill do away with that.
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Cherry MX Red Switch, TKL Size
- White backlight
- Integral controls for the media
- None Wristrest
- ABS keycaps
|Pros
|Cons
- Cheap
- Dependable Cherry MX switches
- Bright white LED
- Zero RGB effects
- No Passthrough
4. Logitech G213 Lightspeed
Regardless of whether you have your heart set on one, the Logitech G213 is an excellent example of a good wireless keyboard. We do not believe that this item requires wireless connectivity; rather, we much prefer a gaming mouse or headset. However, if you constantly move the keyboard between multiple devices and locations or if you play video games on the couch, a wireless keyboard might be helpful in some situations.
SPECIFICATION:
- Logitech GL low-key switch
- Dimensions: full
- RGB LED backlight
- No Passthrough
- A dedicated media control panel
- None Wristrest
- ABS keycaps
|Pros
|Cons
- No-lag wireless
- long-lasting battery
- Mechanical switches with a low profile
- Some find the positioning of the
- Macro keys strange
- Requires semi-Regular charging
5. Keychron K2 (Version 2)
It has differentiated itself as an excellent entry-level keyboard that, from the viewpoint of generalists, might help explore a wider world of mechanicals. O Fornam, one may purchase a robust gaming keyboard with excellent wireless features and Gateron manual switches at such an affordable price. It has a simple layout with grey ABS keycaps, a little smaller 84-key layout that only omits the Numpad, and a very compact navigation cluster.
SPECIFICATION:
- Changing: Gateron
- 84-key size
- LED white backlight
- No Passthrough
- Controls for media: keyboard shortcuts
- ABS keycaps
|Pros
|Cons
- Well-priced
- Outstanding construction quality
- Continuous connections
- A few squeaky switches
- None Wristrest
6. Ducky One 2
Ducky is well-known in the world of mechanical gaming keyboards. Even in an era of flashy keyboards, it has kept its no-nonsense design style. The Ducky 1 3 Fuji is, at most, a brilliant illustration of a more stylised and vibrant Ducky today. But even the classic Ducky is leaning a little more toward the extraordinary and unusual. The most recent model from Ducky is the Fuji keyboard, which comes in a range of hues and patterns.
SPECIFICATION:
- Changing: Cherry MX
- Dimensions: full
- Zero backlight
- No Passthrough
- Volume controls for media
- None Wristrest
- Knuckles: PBT
|Pros
|Cons
- Absolutely gorgeous
- Built with the utmost quality
- lasts longer than most PC builds
- Matched-color cable PBT keycaps
- No Play, Pause or Skip buttons
- My DIP switches are not functional
- If you want RGB backlighting, shop around
7. Corsair K100 RGB Optical
The K100 has many similar features such as the K95, including identical macro keys on the left side, an identical steel roll in the upper right corner, identical media keys directly below it, and identical double-shot keycaps. As with the previous model, a comfortable wrist rest attaches magnetically, and the USB passthrough is easy to access. The K100 also features more of the stunning RGB lights that Corsair.
SPECIFICATION:
- Switchover: Corsair OPX
- Dimensions: full
- RGB backlight
- USB passthrough
- Media Controls: Specific
- Bracelet: Removable
|Pros
|Cons
- Optically responsive switches
- Premium build quality
- Constant RGB lighting
- Several software glitches
- PBT double-shot keycaps
8. Razer Cynosa- V2 Chroma
If you need a full touchscreen typing experience for any reason and even the development of self-keys doesn't work for you, the Razer Cynosa is the right device for you. While it might lack some functionality seen on other gaming boards, such as a separate wrist rest or media control, it comes come with extensive Razer RGB lighting that can be adjusted key by key or zone by zone.
SPECIFICATION:
- Changing: Membrane (non-mechanical)
- Dimensions: full
- RGB lighting for each key
- Controls for media: shortcuts
- None Wristrest
- ABS keycaps
|Pros
|Cons
- Optimum tactile membrane keys
- Affordable
- Per-key RGB illumination
- The membrane falls short of mechanical expectations
- No Passthrough
Best budget
The Logitech G213 is without a doubt a superb example of the wireless keyboard genre, whether you have your heart set on one, the brand is widely renowned for its keyboards, and it's the best cheap option. The rubber dome switches on this keyboard seem exceedingly light to activate because of this. It has excellent mechanical typing performance as well as good functionality for an enjoyable gaming experience. One can enjoy the benefits of all the latest features at competitive prices.
Best overall
The Corsair K100 is an excellent gaming laptop. This keyboard is well made, comfortable to use, and features RGB lights that can be customised. The K100 RGB is a 110-key control panel from Corsair that features the company's new OPX optical-mechanical switches. This is the best product overall, despite the price. Like before, you get a comfortable wrist rest that magnetically clips on, and the USB passthrough is easily accessible. The K100 also has more stunning RGB lights.
How to find the perfect gaming keyboard
- Determine Your Size: Full or Tenkeyless? Although there are several sizes of keyboards, they normally come with one of two methods: full-size and tenkeyless. Depending on where you play and how comfortable you are, size might be a problem. You should get a full-size keyboard if you require all the keys, including the number pad.
- Do you require extensive key customisation? Your gaming keyboard has to be able to handle all your favourite sports can toss at it because most games have a ton of buttons, settings, and menus. You may program the PrtSc key to display your inventory, for example, using macros to bind keys to in-game actions. This feature is available on some gaming keyboards, and many keyboards let you save multiple macro setups, one for each game.
- Make sure it has anti-ghosting capabilities. The top gaming keyboards include built-in anti-ghosting technology. When you "ghost," the computer records the wrong keys rather than the ones you actually pushed. If you're using many keys at once, it's generally another of the key you pressed, however, it might also be one of the surrounding keys you didn't even touch.
- Verify the aesthetics of the backlighting. All of us have seen those gaming keyboards with rainbow-coloured backlighting. Nothing wrong with picking a keyboard based on its gorgeous backlighting, particularly if you can customise it and choose your favourite colour. Additionally, you may decide on hues that go with the game you're playing, like orange & white for Overwatch.
Best 3 features comparison
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Wooting Two HE
|Lekker (Gateron)
|Full size
|RGB LED backlight
|Mountain Everest Ma
|Cherry MX Red, Green, Brown, and Silver
|TKL or full size
|RGB lighting for each key
|G. SKILL KM360
|Cherry MX Red Switch
|TKL
|White backlight
|Logitech G915 Lightspeed
|Logitech GL low key
|Full
|RGB LED backlight
|Keychron K2 (Version 2)
|Gateron
|84-key
|LED white backlight
|Ducky One 3
|Cherry MX
|Full
|LED white backlight
|Corsair K100 RGB Optical
|Corsair OPX
|Full
|RGB backlight
|Razer Cynosa Chroma
|Membrane (non-mechanical)
|Full
|RGB lighting for each key
Products price list in table
Let’s compare the prices of all the Best Gaming keyboards.
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Wooting Two HE
| ₹18,457
|2.
|Mountain Everest Ma
| ₹28,627
|3.
|G.SKILL KM360
| ₹11,536
|4.
|Logitech G213 Lightspeed
| ₹3,995
|5.
|Keychron K2 (Version 2)
| ₹16,092
|6.
|Ducky One Mini
| ₹10,787
|7.
|Corsair K100 RGB Optical
| ₹21,999
|8.
|Razer Cynosa Chroma
| ₹4,999
