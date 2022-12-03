The best gaming keyboards in India 2022

Best gaming keyboards

After spending money on a good gaming PC, it's time to stock up on other accessories to give yourself an advantage over your competitors. Although you could choose to utilise a gamepad occasionally, a gaming keyboard and mouse are necessary for a complete battle station setup. A good gaming keyboard delivers a well-rounded performance that stands up to its function as the centrepiece of your gaming setup, from how simple typing is on it to how quickly it responds. Top gaming keyboards in India 1. Wooting Two HE The Wooting Two HE has a respectable appearance, but it doesn't stand out much from the manual gaming keyboards you have probably grown accustomed to. Since some games these days take 'extra' to a whole new level, it's really a touch duller looking than others. However, this one has an advantage: analogue action. This implies that when you press a key, let's say a W key—the keyboard can measure the entire range of motion for that key rather than just sending an on/off message to your computer. SPECIFICATIONS: Switch: Lekker (Gateron)

Dimensions: full size

RGB LED backlight

No Passthrough

Media Controls: Shortcuts for functions

Wrist rest: Separately available.

PBT keycaps

Pros Cons Digital switches

Really dependable

Hot-swappable switches

Modular actuation

Dependable app with simple menus and features Analog switches don't usually work well with video games

It takes some getting acclimated to analogy control

2. Mountain Everest Ma Mountain is a new name in the competitive PC peripherals market. Since it doesn't have the unpleasant connotations of other PC games' race-related nomenclatures, it may not be the most memorable brand for a keyboard and mouse business. However, that contrast is crucial since Glorious has been developing a reputation for itself at the enthusiast level, in which Mount Everest is a game keyboard that aims to compete with the big guys. These keyboards can contain any hot-swappable additional features you can buy. SPECIFICATIONS: Cherry MX Red, Green, Brown, and Silver Switch

Size: TKL or full size

RGB lighting for each key

USB 3.2 Gen1 passthrough

Media controls: a separate device

Wrist rest: Plush, magnetic

ABS keycaps

Pros Cons Complete modular

Simple and beautiful design

Superior hardware Uncertain of Base Camp's capabilities

Most likely, a fully TKL or 60% keypad will be less expensive

3. G. SKILL KM360 While more expensive gaming keyboards are currently popular, there are still high-quality mechanical switchboards available for less. The G.Skill KM360 is reasonably priced and pre-equipped with the recognisable Cherry MX Red linear change. These more cost-effective options usually offer economical switching devices produced by several manufacturers. However, the G.Skill do away with that. SPECIFICATIONS: Cherry MX Red Switch, TKL Size

White backlight

Integral controls for the media

None Wristrest

ABS keycaps

Pros Cons Cheap

Dependable Cherry MX switches

Bright white LED Zero RGB effects

No Passthrough

4. Logitech G213 Lightspeed Regardless of whether you have your heart set on one, the Logitech G213 is an excellent example of a good wireless keyboard. We do not believe that this item requires wireless connectivity; rather, we much prefer a gaming mouse or headset. However, if you constantly move the keyboard between multiple devices and locations or if you play video games on the couch, a wireless keyboard might be helpful in some situations. SPECIFICATION: Logitech GL low-key switch

Dimensions: full

RGB LED backlight

No Passthrough

A dedicated media control panel

None Wristrest

ABS keycaps

Pros Cons No-lag wireless

long-lasting battery

Mechanical switches with a low profile

Some find the positioning of the Macro keys strange

Requires semi-Regular charging

5. Keychron K2 (Version 2) It has differentiated itself as an excellent entry-level keyboard that, from the viewpoint of generalists, might help explore a wider world of mechanicals. O Fornam, one may purchase a robust gaming keyboard with excellent wireless features and Gateron manual switches at such an affordable price. It has a simple layout with grey ABS keycaps, a little smaller 84-key layout that only omits the Numpad, and a very compact navigation cluster. SPECIFICATION: Changing: Gateron

84-key size

LED white backlight

No Passthrough

Controls for media: keyboard shortcuts

ABS keycaps

Pros Cons Well-priced

Outstanding construction quality

Continuous connections A few squeaky switches

None Wristrest

6. Ducky One 2 Ducky is well-known in the world of mechanical gaming keyboards. Even in an era of flashy keyboards, it has kept its no-nonsense design style. The Ducky 1 3 Fuji is, at most, a brilliant illustration of a more stylised and vibrant Ducky today. But even the classic Ducky is leaning a little more toward the extraordinary and unusual. The most recent model from Ducky is the Fuji keyboard, which comes in a range of hues and patterns. SPECIFICATION: Changing: Cherry MX

Dimensions: full

Zero backlight

No Passthrough

Volume controls for media

None Wristrest

Knuckles: PBT

Pros Cons Absolutely gorgeous

Built with the utmost quality

lasts longer than most PC builds

Matched-color cable PBT keycaps No Play, Pause or Skip buttons

My DIP switches are not functional

If you want RGB backlighting, shop around

7. Corsair K100 RGB Optical The K100 has many similar features such as the K95, including identical macro keys on the left side, an identical steel roll in the upper right corner, identical media keys directly below it, and identical double-shot keycaps. As with the previous model, a comfortable wrist rest attaches magnetically, and the USB passthrough is easy to access. The K100 also features more of the stunning RGB lights that Corsair. SPECIFICATION: Switchover: Corsair OPX

Dimensions: full

RGB backlight

USB passthrough

Media Controls: Specific

Bracelet: Removable

Pros Cons Optically responsive switches

Premium build quality

Constant RGB lighting Several software glitches

PBT double-shot keycaps

8. Razer Cynosa- V2 Chroma If you need a full touchscreen typing experience for any reason and even the development of self-keys doesn't work for you, the Razer Cynosa is the right device for you. While it might lack some functionality seen on other gaming boards, such as a separate wrist rest or media control, it comes come with extensive Razer RGB lighting that can be adjusted key by key or zone by zone. SPECIFICATION: Changing: Membrane (non-mechanical)

Dimensions: full

RGB lighting for each key

Controls for media: shortcuts

None Wristrest

ABS keycaps

Pros Cons Optimum tactile membrane keys

Affordable

Per-key RGB illumination The membrane falls short of mechanical expectations

No Passthrough

Best budget The Logitech G213 is without a doubt a superb example of the wireless keyboard genre, whether you have your heart set on one, the brand is widely renowned for its keyboards, and it's the best cheap option. The rubber dome switches on this keyboard seem exceedingly light to activate because of this. It has excellent mechanical typing performance as well as good functionality for an enjoyable gaming experience. One can enjoy the benefits of all the latest features at competitive prices. Best overall The Corsair K100 is an excellent gaming laptop. This keyboard is well made, comfortable to use, and features RGB lights that can be customised. The K100 RGB is a 110-key control panel from Corsair that features the company's new OPX optical-mechanical switches. This is the best product overall, despite the price. Like before, you get a comfortable wrist rest that magnetically clips on, and the USB passthrough is easily accessible. The K100 also has more stunning RGB lights. How to find the perfect gaming keyboard Determine Your Size: Full or Tenkeyless? Although there are several sizes of keyboards, they normally come with one of two methods: full-size and tenkeyless. Depending on where you play and how comfortable you are, size might be a problem. You should get a full-size keyboard if you require all the keys, including the number pad.

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Wooting Two HE Lekker (Gateron) Full size RGB LED backlight Mountain Everest Ma Cherry MX Red, Green, Brown, and Silver TKL or full size RGB lighting for each key G. SKILL KM360 Cherry MX Red Switch TKL White backlight Logitech G915 Lightspeed Logitech GL low key Full RGB LED backlight Keychron K2 (Version 2) Gateron 84-key LED white backlight Ducky One 3 Cherry MX Full LED white backlight Corsair K100 RGB Optical Corsair OPX Full RGB backlight Razer Cynosa Chroma Membrane (non-mechanical) Full RGB lighting for each key

Products price list in table Let’s compare the prices of all the Best Gaming keyboards.

S.no Product Price 1. Wooting Two HE ₹ 18,457 2. Mountain Everest Ma ₹ 28,627 3. G.SKILL KM360 ₹ 11,536 4. Logitech G213 Lightspeed ₹ 3,995 5. Keychron K2 (Version 2) ₹ 16,092 6. Ducky One Mini ₹ 10,787 7. Corsair K100 RGB Optical ₹ 21,999 8. Razer Cynosa Chroma ₹ 4,999